India vs Bangladesh Test Series 2019 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs BAN Test Match Live Telecast Online

India are sitting pretty on top of the table in terms of the ICC World Test Championship, with 240 points – Having beaten West Indies and South Africa, while this will be Bangladesh's debut WTC match.

FirstCricket Staff, Nov 13, 2019 16:22:36 IST

The action begins with the red cherry but the focus is firmly on the pink ball as a formidable India looks to overpower a depleted-but-gritty Bangladesh in the first Test of a two-match series.

The upcoming Test will be followed by the historic day-night Test in Kolkata, with both the teams finally set to make their debut with the pink ball.

India are sitting pretty top of the table in terms of the ICC World Test Championship, with 240 points. AFP

In fact, on paper, it is difficult to imagine how Bangladesh, without Tamim Iqbal and the suspended Shakib Al Hasan, will even be able to compete in a format, which has been their weakest to date.

Although Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad are committed cricketers but in the longest format, they aren't exactly formidable names.

Compare that to India's premier willow wielders –Kohli (26 hundreds), Ajinkya Rahane (11), Cheteshwar Pujara (18). They have 50-plus tons collectively and it will be one hell of a task for the Mustafizur Rahamans, Taijul Islams and Mehidy Hasan Mirajs to stop this line-up.

Rohit was in top form during the South Africa Test series, having ended up as the series' top-scorer with 529 runs, registering two centuries and one double ton.

Add to it India's bowling unit with 800-plus scalps, this is one contest where the 'David' looks incapable of slaying the proverbial 'Goliath'.

Here's all you need to know ahead of the two-match Test series:

When will India vs Bangladesh first Test start?

The India vs Bangladesh first Test will begin from 14 November, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh fixture will be played at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

What time does the match begin?

The India vs Bangladesh fixture will begin at 9.30 am IST, with the toss scheduled at 9 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Bangladesh match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

Squads: 

India: Virat Kohli( Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav.

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque(Captain), Imrul Kayes, Shadman Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehedy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Saif Hassan, Mohammad Mithun, Ebadat Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain.

With inputs from PTI 

 

Updated Date: Nov 13, 2019 16:22:36 IST

Tags : Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Cricket, India Vs Bangladesh, India Vs Bangladesh 2019, India Vs Bangladesh First Test, India Vs Bangladesh Schedule, India Vs Bangladesh Test Series, India Vs Bangladesh Venues, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Rohit Sharma, Sports, Virat Kohli

