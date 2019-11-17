India vs Bangladesh: Tactical blunders that led to Bangladesh losing by an innings and 130 runs in Indore
Bangladesh got things wrong in the first Test against India before the first ball was bowled. From not being match ready, getting conditions wrong to not going on the attack, Bangladesh has plenty to ponder before second Test.
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BIH Vs UTT Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AP Vs CHA Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BEN Vs PUD Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs VID Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs SIK Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs JHA Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 ASS Vs MUM Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RAJ Vs TRI Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GOA Vs KAR Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MUM Vs MEG Meghalaya beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs CHA Railways beat Chandigarh by 1 run
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HP Vs MAH Maharashtra beat Himachal Pradesh by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 SAU Vs SIK Saurashtra beat Sikkim by 6 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 10 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 84 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 17th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 21st, 2019, 05:30 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 17th, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AND vs SER - Nov 17th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HAR vs MP - Nov 17th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KER vs UP - Nov 17th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 JK vs SAU - Nov 17th, 2019, 02:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra under President's Rule: NCP, Shiv Sena, Congress postopone meeting with governor; exit from NDA mere formality, says Sanjay Raut
-
Nirmala Sitharaman holds meeting for simplification of GST returns filing; similar meetings to be held across country from 7 December
-
What the Ayodhya judgment makes evident: New India is a place of 'no Muslim things'
-
From Shiva to upcoming film on George Reddy, tracing origin of films on student politics in Telugu cinema
-
Hong Kong Open: Kidambi Srikanth pays the price for going against grain in straight-games loss to Lee Cheuk Yiu
-
Hong Kong protesters hurl petrol bombs at cops on Sunday morning; China deploys People's Liberation Army to clear blocked roads
-
Jharkhand Assembly elections: Congress fields national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh against CM Raghubar Das from Jamshedpur East seat
-
‘Manipur a dumping ground for foreigners’: State Congress MLAs meet Sonia Gandhi to submit ground report on NRC, Citizenship Amendment Bill
-
Viewing Article 370 abrogation through the lens of Ambedkar — and Ambedkarites
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
When you are taking a boat out into the rough seas without plugging its holes, your voyage will end in a disaster. Well, Bangladesh’s chances in the Indore Test met with a similar sort of fate – being rolled over by the mighty Indians within two-and-a-half days and without any resistance whatsoever.
It was not that coming into the series, Bangladesh – the No. 9 ranked Test team in the world which had lost to sides like Afghanistan and Zimbabwe in the recent past - was expected to perform a miracle. But at least, they were expected to fight, considering the familiarities with the conditions. Of course absence of two senior pros - Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal was a huge setback. But that cannot be an excuse for not putting their best foot forward.
Bangladesh lost to India in Indore in the first Test by an innings and 130 runs. AP
Firstly, the preparation for this important tour was hampered due to the players’ strike and the saga surrounding Shakib’s fishy off-the-field affairs. Then when the tour started, the T20Is were played first and important players like Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah and others invested a lot of energy in those limited-overs fixtures.
Hence, coming to Indore for the first Test, some of their key players did not have much red-ball practice. Though some members of the squad, like skipper Mominul Haque did play a few First Class matches before travelling to India but, clearly, facing those spin-dominated attacks on dead pitches back home is not an ideal comparison to when you are supposed to encounter some of the best fast bowlers in the world. The same bowlers who in their last series intimidated the South African batters with pace as well as accuracy and left ‘mental scars’.
Perhaps, the Bangladesh team management did not even do their basic homework. It is quite likely that their new head coach Russell Domingo may have stereotyped the Indian pitches from his past experience in this country as the Proteas coach back in 2015-16 and did not take the pace threat seriously.
Bangladesh probably expected a trial by spin.
Perhaps, that is why Neil Mckenzie, the batting coach, was seen spending a lot time with the batters at the nets prior to the Test trying to perfect their sweeps and reverse-sweeps. A reflection of this thought process was also evident in a Mohammed Mithun press conference couple of days prior to the game. In that, the youngster seemed more concerned on facing the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja than the faster bowlers.
But Mithun and his team learnt their lessons in a harsh way. Due to the red soil, the pitch offered a little bit of extra bounce and lateral movement for the faster bowlers throughout the game and the Indian pace trio of Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma took 14 of the 20 Bangladeshi wickets.
The other tactical blunder which cost Bangladesh severely was the decision of not playing a third pacer on that pitch.
One can understand the fact that Mominul's inexperience of leading the Test side played a role in continuing of traditional spin heavy team. But there is a fairly experienced think-tank in the dressing room (consisting of Domingo, Mckenzie and Daniel Vettori) to guide the new captain. They could have advocated the inclusion of an extra seamer – either Mustafizur Rahman or Al-Amin Hossain.
Instead, the Tigers went ahead with two pacers and two spinner option. Abu Jayed and Ebadot Hossain were the only ones in the visitors’ XI who could bowl seam-up on that spicy pitch. As a result, despite getting the priced scalps of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli cheaply, Bangladesh failed to tame the Indian batsmen once the spinners were in action. Only medium pacer Jayed was the stand out performer with 4 for 108.
Furthermore, on part of Mominul, the field placements he provided to the spinners – Mehidy Hasan and Taijul Islam – for the major part of the Indian innings were mostly on the defensive side. At one point in the morning session on Day 2, when India were under a little bit of pressure following the loss of Kohli, off-spinner Mehidy was bowling with long-on, deep mid-wicket and deep point, allowing both Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane easy opportunities to rotate the strike and release the pressure.
At the other end from which left-armer Taijul was operating, there was no close-in fielder in-front of the stumps. The wicket offered fair bit of bounce for the spinners and at that juncture at least a short-leg was the need of the hour to keep the under-pressure batters on their toes.
Unfortunately, Mominul failed to gauge the significance of that key moment and let it slip away. The Rahane-Mayank stand ultimately added 190 runs for the fourth wicket as India eventually batted Bangladesh out of the Test match by getting a lead of 343 runs. And, the missed opportunities on the field did not help their cause either.
Finally, before heading to Kolkata for the historic pink-ball Day-Night Test, Bangladesh think-tank needs to reconsider Mushfiqur’s batting position. He is the best batsman in this team and with him not doing the wicket-keeping duties anymore in the longer version; the former skipper has to take the all-important No. 4 position. Pushing Mushfiqur down in the batting line-up is a negative call and it can backfire like we saw in the second innings in Indore. A set Mushfiqur got out trying to play a lofted shot, which he would have never done if there wasn’t a tail-ender at the other end.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 17, 2019 11:15:15 IST
Also See
India vs Bangladesh: Mominul Haque says visitors need to discuss structure of team, play more Test matches
Mohammed Shami's three-wicket haul rattles Bangladesh before Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara take India to 86/1 at stumps on Day 1
India vs Bangladesh: Mominul Haque says team lacked mental strength to counter hosts' pace attack