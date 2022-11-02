Virat Kohli continued his love affair with the Adelaide Oval as India posted a formidable 184/6 against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup Group 2 clash.
Virat Kohli continued his golden form in the T20 World Cup on Wednesday, bringing up his third half-century in four matches to propel India to a formidable 184/6 in their Group 2 clash against Bangladesh in Adelaide.
Besides his personal form in the ongoing tournament, Kohli also continued his love affair with the Adelaide Oval, a venue where he has produced some of his most memorable knocks in a glittering 14-year international run.
The former India captain struck eight fours along with a majestic six over long on off Hasan Mahmud’s bowling, a shot that came off a straight bat in which ‘Cheeku’ held his pose for an extra second for the photographers to get their money’s worth.
Kohli brought India back on their feet along with KL Rahul, who also returned to form with a 32-ball 50 as the pair added 67 for the second wicket after losing skipper Rohit Sharma early. Kohli also found ideal support from Suryakumar Yadav (30) and Ravichandran Ashwin (13 not out), the latter smashing a six and a four in the final over to help the Men in Blue cross the 180-mark.
Kohli’s latest knock did garner plenty of accolades on social media, some of which we’ve listed below:
Virat Kohli at Adelaide Oval
– Hit his 1st Test ton in 2012
– Hit 100s in each inns on his Test captaincy debut in 2014
– Hit 107 v Pak in WC game in 2015
– 90* v Aus in a T20I in 2016
– 104 in ODI v Aus in 2019
– 74 in Pink Ball Test in 2020
– half century v Ban in T20 WC 2022
— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) November 2, 2022
Kohli and the Adelaide Oval. What a story. What are similar associations that come to mind? VVS and SCG? Azhar and Eden Gardens? Tell me more.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 2, 2022
Adelaide and Virat Kohli…
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 2, 2022
Just give the Adelaide Oval ownership to #Viratkohli .
— Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) November 2, 2022
King kohli the Crisis manager..
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 2, 2022
Played Champ. Again.
— Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) November 2, 2022
