Virat Kohli continued his golden form in the T20 World Cup on Wednesday, bringing up his third half-century in four matches to propel India to a formidable 184/6 in their Group 2 clash against Bangladesh in Adelaide.

Besides his personal form in the ongoing tournament, Kohli also continued his love affair with the Adelaide Oval, a venue where he has produced some of his most memorable knocks in a glittering 14-year international run.

The former India captain struck eight fours along with a majestic six over long on off Hasan Mahmud’s bowling, a shot that came off a straight bat in which ‘Cheeku’ held his pose for an extra second for the photographers to get their money’s worth.

Kohli brought India back on their feet along with KL Rahul, who also returned to form with a 32-ball 50 as the pair added 67 for the second wicket after losing skipper Rohit Sharma early. Kohli also found ideal support from Suryakumar Yadav (30) and Ravichandran Ashwin (13 not out), the latter smashing a six and a four in the final over to help the Men in Blue cross the 180-mark.

