  • India vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup: KL Rahul gets rid of Litton Das with brilliant direct hit; watch video

Rahul hit the non-striker's stumps from deep midwicket with an inch-perfect throw as Das was run out for 60, giving the Men in Blue a crucial breakthrough.

KL Rahul celebrates with India teammates after running Bangladesh's Liton Das during the T20 World Cup Group 1 match in Adelaide. AP

After bouncing back to form with a superb half-century, KL Rahul kept India’s hopes alive in the T20 World Cup Group 1 clash against Bangladesh with his electric fielding.

Rahul effected a direct hit from deep midwicket to run set batter Litton Das out at the non-striker’s end, delivering India a key breakthrough during Bangladesh’s run chase.

Das was responsible for getting the Tigers off to a dream start with a scintillating 60 off just 27 deliveries, taking the Indian attack to the cleaners in the powerplay and bringing up the second-fastest half-century ever by a Bangladeshi batter.

Bangladesh’s chase of the 185-run target was then brought to a halt by a spell of rain, which stuck around long enough for the umpires to take four overs off the chase along with 34 runs, bringing the target down to 151.

Das, who had scored 59 of the 66 runs collected in seven overs before the heavens opened up, was run out in the very first over after resumption of play after responding to Shanto’s call for a second run.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

The Indians started celebrating right away after the ball lit the stumps up and Das began the slow walk back to dugout without waiting for the third umpire to confirm the run out as the rollicking opening stand came to an end.

Rahul had earlier starred with the bat, returning to form with a lively 50 off 32 deliveries and helping India recover after the early dismissal of skipper Rohit Sharma.

Rahul, who had scored 4, 9 and 9 so far in India’s Super 12s campaign, was under immense pressure heading into this match with many questioning his place at the top of the batting order. The Lucknow Super Giants skipper however, silenced his critics in style with his latest knock that contained three fours and four sixes.

Updated Date: November 02, 2022 17:20:09 IST

