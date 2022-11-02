Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan and India batter Virat Kohli were involved in an on-field argument over a no-ball on Wednesday, as the two Asian giants locked horns against each other in a T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 game at the Adelaide over.

The incident happened during the final ball of the 15th over of the Indian innings. Right-arm medium pacer Hasan Mahmud was the bowler. Mahmud unleashed a bouncer to Kohli, the second of the over, and Kohli carried on to take a single, but at the same time, Kohli seemingly gestured for a no-ball. The umpire eventually declared it a no-ball but Shakib Al Hasan looked far from pleased.

While Shakib Al Hasan proceeded towards arguing with the umpire over the decision, the Bangladesh skipper and Kohli seemed to have had a brief chat and later exchanged a smile, seemingly sorting out the issue.

India were put into bat by Bangladesh earlier, and Kohli scored an unbeaten 64 to take India to 184/6. KL Rahul, who had been under pressure to perform with the bat, returned to form as he scored a half-century.

At the time of writing this report, Bangladesh were in a strong position, having put up 66/0 after seven overs, with Liton Das unbeaten on 59. However, rain played spoilsport as soon as the seventh over was complete, and at the moment Bangladesh are 17 runs ahead on the Duckworth-Lewis Stern par score.

