India vs Bangladesh: Stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma declared 'fit and available' for first T20I in New Delhi
Rohit Sharma, who will lead India in the three-match series in Virat Kohli's absence, received the a blow during the net session when a sharp delivery hit him on his left thigh.
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 PNG Vs NAM Live Now
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDC Vs INDA India C beat India A by 232 runs
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDA Vs INDB India B beat India A by 108 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 60 runs (VJD method)
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs TN Tamil Nadu beat Gujarat by 5 wickets
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 28 runs
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 15 runs
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 14 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IRE Vs NED Netherlands beat Ireland by 21 runs
- Sri Lanka in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS Vs SL Australia beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG England beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCO Vs OMA Scotland beat Oman by 5 wickets
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 3rd, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 3rd, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 3rd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 1st, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Nov 2nd, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 3rd, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDB vs INDC - Nov 2nd, 2019, 08:45 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 TBC vs TBC - Nov 4th, 2019, 08:45 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AND vs BIH - Nov 8th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Israeli Pegasus snooping case: Number of activists who confirmed being contacted by WhatsApp over surveillance rises to 20
-
Constitutional crisis lurking in Maharashtra; President's Rule to be imposed if BJP-Shiv Sena alliance fails to form govt by 7 Nov
-
Ayodhya dispute: Expecting favourable SC verdict, RSS steps up effort to preserve communal harmony, asks cadres for restraint
-
Terminator: Dark Fate movie review — The third attempt to build a trilogy is a 'spectacular misfire on all fronts'
-
A fascinating new history of Dara Shukoh delves into the life, ideas of Mughal scion who would have been king
-
Core sector growth shrinks 5.2% in September: With economy showing more signs of stress, Q2 GDP set to be damp squib
-
Wayanad's agrarian and tourism prospects increasingly threatened by climate change
-
Indian Super League 2019-20 LIVE score, NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Both teams look to maintain unbeaten run
-
China warns it won't tolerate dissent against Hong Kong's governing system as it lays out plans to boost patriotism in crisis-hit city
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7935
|274
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|Australia
|5762
|262
|5
|India
|8620
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
New Delhi: India captain Rohit Sharma, who was hit on his left abdomen during a net session, has been declared "fit and available" for the first T20 International against Bangladesh on Sunday.
Rohit, who will lead India in the three-match series in Virat Kohli's absence, received the blow early into the net session while taking throwdowns.
Rohit Sharma during a training session ahead of India's first T20I against Bangladesh. PTI
After a few throwdowns, one sharp delivery hit Rohit on the inside region of jios left thigh.
He immediately left the nets and it was visible that he wasn't happy with the pace at which the throwdown delivery was hurled at him.
"Rohit Sharma was hit on the left side of his abdomen while batting in the nets today. The BCCI medical team has confirmed that he is fit and available for the first T20 after assessment of his injury," the BCCI media manager issued a statement on behalf of the team.
The Indian team has a designated a left-arm throwdown expert in Sri Lanka's Nuwan to counter left-arm seamers in the opposition, Mustafizur Rahaman in this particular series.
Usually, the batsmen take throwdowns in order to get some rhythm before facing bowlers in the nets.
Since the practice pitches at most Indian grounds are not of great quality, players want to be cautious during the net sessions.
It was learnt that Rohit was taking treatment for the blow and didn't take further part in the net session.
The practice session was a good enough indicator that Sanju Samson will not be keeping wickets as he was seen fielding with others and number one choice Rishabh Pant was seen devoting extra time to his glove work.
All eyes were on big-hitting Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube who was seen talking to head coach Ravi Shastri.
Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.
Updated Date:
Nov 01, 2019 20:51:44 IST
Also See
India vs Bangladesh: Skipper Rohit Sharma suffers injury scare on match eve after being hit on left thigh
India vs Bangladesh: Hope pollution will not come in way of cricket, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as capital gears up for T20 opener
India vs Bangladesh: Under-fire Shakib Al Hasan doubtful for tour, BCB chief questions attitude