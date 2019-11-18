India vs Bangladesh: Speedster Abu Jayed says he hopes to replicate Mohammed Shami's heroics
Bangladesh pacer Abu Jayed is aiming to bowl like Mohammed Shami, whose heroics helped India defeat the former's side in the first Test match.
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs ODS Delhi beat Odisha by 20 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HP Vs RLY Himachal Pradesh beat Railways by 54 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUD Vs MP Madhya Pradesh beat Puducherry by 5 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 JK Vs GUJ Gujarat beat Jammu and Kashmir by 8 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 10 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 84 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 21st, 2019, 05:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 22nd, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 C1 vs E1 - Nov 21st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 C2 vs E2 - Nov 21st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
JNU Protest LIVE Updates: Delhi Police urges protesters not to take law in their hands; services restored at three Metro stations
-
Shiv Sena targets BJP over 'paltry' aid by Maharashtra governor for rain-hit farmers, demands compensation of Rs 25,000 per hectare for destroyed Kharif crops
-
SA Bobde sworn in as 47th Chief Justice of India: 'Peacekeeper' of judiciary authored key judgments related to Ayodhya land dispute, Aadhaar
-
Political dogfight can wait, netas across party lines should now discuss good economics to save a free-falling economy
-
Four killed, six injured after gunmen open fire at a backyard party in California's Fresno; police say all victims Asian men
-
Formula 1 2019: Max Verstappen's resurrection, rare Mercedes retirement and other talking points from Brazilian Grand Prix
-
Good Newwz trailer: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor star in this comedy of errors, directed by Raj Mehta
-
Shanta Gokhale discusses writing her memoir, the complexities of translation, and the role of a critic
-
The Borderlands: Hope and loss in a river and shelter homes at India-Bangladesh frontier
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Dubai: Bangladesh pacer Abu Jayed is aiming to bowl like Mohammed Shami, whose heroics helped India defeat the former's side in the first Test match.
File image of Bangladesh pacer Abu Jayed. AFP
"I spoke with (Mohammed) Shami on Saturday. There are some similarities between him and me since we both use the seam. I have seen him bowl a lot of times and I paid extra attention to how he was bowling. I have compared his height to mine to find out if he is taller than me or of equal height. Then I figured maybe I could bowl like him," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Jayed as saying.
India thrashed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs to gain a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. Shami had picked seven wickets in both the innings combined.
In the batting department, Mayank Agarwal played a brilliant knock of 243 runs. Agarwal was dropped early in his innings but Jayed said he does not "bother about missed chances".
"It's not frustrating. I don't bother about missed chances too much. I believe it's part of cricket. I do accept that catches are supposed to be held on to but one can't change the past by thinking about it. If I keep thinking about the missed chances it will affect me adversely," he said.
Jayed's biggest achievement in the match was getting the wicket of India skipper Virat Kohli which he termed as a "dream come true".
"That's why I try to create more chances at times like these because they might take those ones. For example, Saif took a great catch which dismissed (Cheteshwar) Pujara, it is also a part of cricket. It was an amazing feeling to dismiss the two best batsmen of our times. Getting Virat Kohli's wicket was like a dream come true," Jayed said.
Jayed is now gearing up for the day-night Test which is scheduled to start from 22 November.
"Today we have a practice session, after bowling with it (pink ball), I will understand the difference. I will discuss our strategy with my coaches. As the ball is a new one, we also need to measure the amount of movement the ball gives off. I should also get a hold of the amount of swing that is on offer," he said.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 18, 2019 19:16:27 IST
Also See
India vs Bangladesh: Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and other players begin practicing with pink balls ahead of day-night Test
India vs Bangladesh: Ajinkya Rahane says scoring runs consistently will be key for him to get back to ODI squad
India vs Bangladesh: Don't think we will have trouble adapting to pink ball, says Ajinkya Rahane ahead of day-night Test