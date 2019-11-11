India vs Bangladesh: Skipper Rohit Sharma credits bowlers for team's victory in third T20I at Nagpur
India captain Rohit Sharma credited his bowling unit for their stupendous show in the third and final T20 International against Bangladesh, saying the bowlers won the game and the series for the hosts on Sunday.
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HAR Vs MUM Mumbai beat Haryana by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HYD Vs RLY Railways beat Hyderabad by 4 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 UP Vs VID Vidarbha beat Uttar Pradesh by 9 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 10 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 84 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 6 wickets
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 1 wicket
- Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG New Zealand tied with England (England win Super Over by 9 runs)
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 47 runs
- Pakistan in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Australia beat Pakistan by 10 wickets
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 11th, 2019, 02:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 14th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 14th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 15th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 17th, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BIH vs SER - Nov 11th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GUJ vs SAU - Nov 11th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 DEL vs NAG - Nov 11th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra political crisis LIVE Updates: Congress MLAs likely to return to Mumbai from Jaipur today ahead of 7.30 pm deadline for govt formation
-
How Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hotstar and other streaming platforms are changing the dynamics of Telugu film industry
-
Ayodhya verdict: Supreme Court yet again invokes Article 142, extends judgment beyond merely settling Ram Janmabhoomi land claim
-
Shiv Sena will declare strategy if 'no one else' is able to form govt in Maharashtra, says Sanjay Raut; asserts party not in 'politics of trade'
-
Premier League: Liverpool extend lead to eight points with massive win over Manchester City, United rise to seventh
-
Tanuja Chandra: 'If there are 150 Hindi films in a year, not even 50 are led by female actors'
-
Spain sees fourth general election in as many years amid political deadlock; polling takes place in backdrop of Catalonia's separatist push
-
With 57,000 BSNL employees opting for VRS, DoT instructs corporation to ensure business continuity measures
-
As Naga Sadhus gather for annual Pushkar Mela, a glimpse into their philosophy of detachment
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5264
|263
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9072
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|5843
|254
Nagpur: India captain Rohit Sharma credited his bowling unit for their stupendous show in the third and final T20 International against Bangladesh, saying the bowlers won the game and the series for the hosts on Sunday.
India's Shivam Dube celebrates a wicket with Rohit Sharma during their third T20I against Bangladesh. AP
Pacer Deepak Chahar took a sensational six-wicket haul, including a hat-trick after entertaining half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, as India defeated a self-destructing Bangladesh by 30 runs in the third and final T20 International to win the series 2-1.
Deepak Chahar (6/7 in 3.2 overs), who registered the best figures in a T20 match on Sunday besides becoming the first Indian to take a hat-trick in the shortest format, and Shivam Dube (3/30) shared nine wickets amongst themselves to secure India's first T20 series win at home this season.
"It was the bowlers who won us the game. I know I have to say that being a batsman, but I know how tough it was given the dew. But this must be one of the best comebacks in this format for India," he said.
"It was easy for them (Bangladesh) at one stage, with 70 needed in eight overs. But the boys showed characters, took up the responsibility. Good to see young players putting their hands up. I just reminded the boys (while under pressure) that we're playing for India. Our body language was a little off in the first eight overs, but then we saw a different team India."
Rohit also lauded the batting unit for their efforts in the series.
"I want to credit the batsmen too. KL (Rahul), getting that knock was crucial, and Shreyas Iyer played an incredible knock. Until we get close to the World Cup, we have to find the right balance. Few guys are missing and will come back in, but keeping everything in mind, we've got quite a few games before narrowing in on a perfect 11," he said.
"We can try hell lot of things before getting on that flight to Australia. If we keep playing like the way we did today, it'll be a good headache to have for Virat (Kohli) and the selectors."
Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah felt that they had their chances in the game but lost the plot in the middle overs.
"We had our chances. (Mohammad) Naim and (Mohammad) Mithun's partnership was incredible to see but we lost wickets in the middle," a dejected Mahmudullah said.
He, however, lauded the effort of his teammates.
"I think the effort that boys have put in has been very good to see. Naim is a very talented batsman, the way he bats and composes his innings was good to see. Hope he'll continue.
"Our seamers have been very good, execution was good and all of them bowled really well," Mahmudullah said.
Deepak Chahar, who won the nan of the match and man of the series awards for his sensation six-wicket haul on Sunday, including a hat-trick, said his hard work over the years finally paid off.
"I hadn't thought something like this would happen," said Chahar, who also registered the best figures in a T20 match besides becoming the first Indian to take a hat-trick in the shortest format.
"I've just been wanting to work hard, it's all god's help that I'm here. Today the plan was to bowl upfront with the new ball. I was told I'll be bowling the crucial overs. Happy the team management gave me that responsibility," he added.
Updated Date:
Nov 11, 2019 07:34:41 IST
Also See
India vs Bangladesh: 'Rahim is an underrated batsman,' Twitter salutes Mushfiqur for visitors' landmark T20I win
India vs Bangladesh: Hosts' inexperienced bowling attack a major worry as Mahmudullah and Co chase historic series win
Rohit Sharma caps off 100th T20I with roaring display as India clinch series-levelling win over Bangladesh in Rajkot