India vs Bangladesh: Simon Taufel says umpires should attend training sessions to get used to sighting pink ball
Sighting the pink ball during the twilight period will be a challenge not only for the batsmen but also the umpires, who are expected to attend some practice sessions to get used to the new colour, retired Australian umpire Simon Taufel said.
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs ODS Delhi beat Odisha by 20 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HP Vs RLY Himachal Pradesh beat Railways by 54 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUD Vs MP Madhya Pradesh beat Puducherry by 5 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 JK Vs GUJ Gujarat beat Jammu and Kashmir by 8 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 10 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 84 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 21st, 2019, 05:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 22nd, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH vs DEL - Nov 21st, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUN vs JHA - Nov 21st, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
In act of self-censorship, Amazon Prime deletes episode of CBS show Madam Secretary which deals with Hindu nationalism and Kashmir
-
Mamata Banerjee dubs Owaisi 'extremist' as AIMIM seeks to make inroads in West Bengal; Hyderabad MP counters charge with curt reply
-
Land integration isn't enough, government must emotionally integrate Kashmiris, says Mehbooba's daughter Iltija Mufti
-
The Crown season 3 review: Olivia Colman shines in Netflix drama that's less than the sum of its parts
-
Sweden drops probe into rape allegations against Julian Assange; focus should now be on US prosecution, says WikiLeaks editor-in-chief
-
Hong Kong Open exit proves Kidambi Srikanth is yet to find form which helped him to four Superseries titles in 2017
-
Reliance Jio adds 70 lakh mobile users in September; Vodafone Idea, Airtel lose over 49 lakh subscribers: TRAI
-
Akkatai's songs for the revolution: In Maharashtra, a 75-year-old agricultural labourer sings truth to power
-
In a Dakshina Kannada village, a lesser-known god brings blessings, chases away evil
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Kolkata: Sighting the pink ball during the twilight period will be a challenge not only for the batsmen but also the umpires, who are expected to attend some practice sessions to get used to the new colour, retired Australian umpire Simon Taufel said on Tuesday.
File image of former umpire Simon Taufel. Reuters
Taufel, who was present at the first-ever pink ball Test in Adelaide as ICC Umpire Performance and Training Manager, said the umpires can use artificial lenses to have a better view.
"I don't know whether they will wear any special lenses to see the ball differently. That's entirely up to them. But they will be attending as many net sessions as possible," Taufel, one of the best umpires the game has seen, told PTI.
"They will be going through their net session and simulation activities. Maybe trying to see some practice session with the pink ball so that they are pretty confident of seeing the right things at the right time," he said.
"You have a twilight period when the light changes as it goes from very bright to sunshine to artificial light. That period is more challenging for the batsmen to pick up the ball. I would expect a similar type of challenge for the umpires as well. It will be as hard and challenging for the umpires as well," he added.
The Australian is in India for the promotion of his book "Finding The Gaps" as he's expected to attend the historic Test.
Taufel felt that Bangladesh players have to be extra cautious since they do not have experience of playing with the pink ball.
A number of Indian cricketers have played with the pink ball in domestic cricket but Bangladesh's only experience with it was a one-off day-night four-day match in 2013 but none of the current team players played in that match.
"I am not aware if Bangladesh have played any first-class cricket with the pink ball. Between both the teams they (Bangladesh) have the biggest challenge to play the toughest format of the game, the pinnacle of the sport with the new colour ball that they are not used to playing with."
To ensure that the pink ball does not scuff up quickly, it's normal for the curator to leave a bit of grass on the wicket and that is a "big threat" for both players and umpires, feels the five-time ICC Umpire-of-the-Year.
With dew being a natural phenomenon with the onset of winter, it can also pose a big challenge.
"If there's dew it can cause some challenge with fielding and drying of the ball. We will have to see how it maintains colour and how it's going to behave for the bowlers. That's another challenge. Umpires will have to consider at what stage do they start replacing the ball. We have always struggled to get white balls to last 50 overs. Now, you are asking a pink ball to get past 80 overs," Taufel said.
Taufel felt though pacers are likely to cause more trouble to the batsmen, Bangladesh should not discount the Indian spinners.
"If I was a batsman I would be more focused on making sure that your technique is to understand the Indian seamers. Having said that you disrespect the spinners at your peril. Look at the quality of Indian spinners with the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav (in reserves)."
Asked if the pink ball Test will revive Test cricket, he said, "It's important to realise that playing day/night Test is probably not going to solve all the challenges faced by Test cricket."
"Probably it will help in raising some awareness and offering more people to see it in a different time zone. But if you think it's the answer to get more people to watch Test cricket or play Test cricket, it will go some of the way but not all the way," he concluded.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 19, 2019 19:47:40 IST
Also See
India vs Bangladesh: Speedster Mohammed Shami says he will alter length to keep batsmen guessing
India vs Bangladesh: Ajinkya Rahane says scoring runs consistently will be key for him to get back to ODI squad
India vs Bangladesh 2019: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly backs day-night Test, says longest format 'needed rejuvenation'