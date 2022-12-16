Opening batter Shubman Gill registered his maiden Test hundred on the third day of the opening Test match of the series against Bangladesh.

Gill scored his century from 152 deliveries with 10 boundaries and three maximums in the innings as India toyed with Bangladesh bowling.

Gill danced down the track to Mehidy Hasan to tonk the ball over mid-on for a boundary and reached his century in style.

Gill celebrated with a raised bat and bowed down subsequently to acknowledge the dressing room wherein everyone stood up to honour the maiden century.

Gill hit the century in the 12th Test of his career after having managed four half-centuries earlier with a best score of 91 against Australia in 2021. The innings at Gabba was considered to be a heartbreak of sorts as Gill missed out on the century for nine runs.

See how Gill reached his century –

The firsts are always special 😍@ShubmanGill scores his first test 💯 showcasing some excellent batting skills along the way 🙌 📹 | Enjoy his maiden Test century 🏏#BANvIND #ShubmanGill #SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/foQcabpe9A — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 16, 2022



Wasim Jaffer applauded Gill’s century mentioning the fact that he has not been given consistent opportunities.

When the opportunities are few and far between that’s how you make it count. Congratulations on maiden Test ton @ShubmanGill 👏🏽 #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/FV8A4uZdHW — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 16, 2022

At work so I Can’t watch. Message me if or when Shubman Gill gets there🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) December 16, 2022

Happens to be the first Test 100 by an Indian opener this year. And probably the first of many more to come in @ShubmanGill ‘s Test career #IndvsBan — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) December 16, 2022