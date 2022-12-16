Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • India vs Bangladesh: Shubman Gill hits maiden Test century, Twitter applauds batter’s efforts

Shubman Gill hit the century in the 12th Test of his career after having managed four half-centuries earlier with a best score of 91 against Australia in 2021.

Shubman Gill scored 110 off 152 deliveries. AP

Opening batter Shubman Gill registered his maiden Test hundred on the third day of the opening Test match of the series against Bangladesh.

Gill scored his century from 152 deliveries with 10 boundaries and three maximums in the innings as India toyed with Bangladesh bowling.

Gill danced down the track to Mehidy Hasan to tonk the ball over mid-on for a boundary and reached his century in style.

Gill celebrated with a raised bat and bowed down subsequently to acknowledge the dressing room wherein everyone stood up to honour the maiden century.

Gill hit the century in the 12th Test of his career after having managed four half-centuries earlier with a best score of 91 against Australia in 2021. The innings at Gabba was considered to be a heartbreak of sorts as Gill missed out on the century for nine runs.

See how Gill reached his century –


Wasim Jaffer applauded Gill’s century mentioning the fact that he has not been given consistent opportunities.

Updated Date: December 16, 2022 16:19:07 IST

