India vs Bangladesh: Sheikh Hasina, Mamata Banerjee likely to watch historic day/night Test together in President's Box
Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee are likely to watch India's first-ever day/night Test together after ringing the customary Eden Bell to start the proceedings on 22 November.
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUD Vs MUM Mumbai beat Puducherry by 27 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 JHA Vs SIK Jharkhand beat Sikkim by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 JK Vs ODS Jammu and Kashmir beat Odisha by 3 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RAJ Vs VID Vidarbha beat Rajasthan by 1 run (VJD method)
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 10 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 84 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 6 wickets
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 1 wicket
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
- Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG England beat New Zealand by 9 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 47 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 14th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 14th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 16th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 15th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 17th, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AND vs UTT - Nov 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GOA vs SER - Nov 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KER vs VID - Nov 14th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
President's Rule in Maharashtra LIVE Updates: BJP says imposition of Article 356 'definitely unexpected', reiterates respect for mandate
-
Biggest reason for Congress, NCP to join hands with Shiv Sena: Mid-term elections could be nightmare for cash-starved Maha-Aghadi parties
-
JNU students clash with police over fee hike: Here is how much it costs to be a student at the university
-
Bangladesh train mishap: Toll rises to 16, over 50 injured in Kasba train collusion; Sheikh Hasina stresses need for railway officials to stay alert
-
Guru Nanak's langar and legacy: Tracing the origin of the practice, what it says about his commitment to inclusion
-
Lenders get into lazy banking as they face slowdown blues, invest greater proportion of deposits in G-secs
-
BoJack Horseman and the women who want to move on: In S6, Diane, Princess Carolyn have a shot at healing
-
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: India skipper Sunil Chhetri urges teammates to pull up socks ahead of Afghanistan clash
-
At the Sonepur Cattle Fair, humans and animals meet to celebrate myriad cultures and traditions
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5264
|263
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9072
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|5843
|254
Kolkata: Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee are likely to watch India's first-ever day/night Test together after ringing the customary Eden Bell to start the proceedings on 22 November.
File image of Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Reuters
A four-member team led by Bangladesh's deputy high commissioner Toufique Hasan did a recce of the Eden Gardens on Tuesday and checked the seating arrangements for Hasina and her 80-odd delegates who will grace the historic occasion.
As per the schedule, Hasina will be on a one-day visit and she will watch the match for some time after ringing the Eden Bell. She will once again come back at the closing time at 8 pm when the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) will present a grand felicitation.
Hasan did not confirm whether Hasina and Mamata will watch the match together but a CAB official indicated that they would be seen together in one of the President's Boxes at BC Roy Club House.
Giving the details of Hasina's programme, Hasan told PTI: "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will arrive in the morning on the same day and will come to the Eden to ring the Bell just before the start at 1 pm. She will leave to take rest after watching the match for some time and will return again at 8 pm for the main felicitation programme."
"She will be seated in one of the central President Boxes near the Bell. We are happy with the arrangements and looking forward to being a part of the historic occasion. Eden is known as the mecca of cricket and for the first time, both the countries will play a day/night match. Bangladesh people are really excited," he added.
Hasina will leave on the same day after the felicitation. The schedule of her political programmes of the day is not yet finalised.
Hasina and Mamata will be accompanied by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Naimur Rehman, BCB president Nazmul Hasan along with CAB office bearers.
"Following the first day's play, the players who played the first Test between India and Bangladesh will be felicitated followed by speeches by the honourable dignitaries," CAB secretary Avishek Dalmiya said.
In the break, there are plans for a chat show featuring the fabulous five of Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble and VVS Laxman. There will also be a felicitation of some breast cancer survivors.
Satisfied after the preliminary recce, Deputy High Commission Of Bangladesh will make a final security inspection about four days ahead of the Test.
A brainchild of the newly-elected BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly, India's first day/night Test is set to be a full house in the first three days. 50,000 tickets have already been sold or distributed while the remaining 15,000-odd will go for counter sales.
Updated Date:
Nov 12, 2019 21:20:20 IST
Also See
India vs Bangladesh: Sheikh Hasina and Mamata Banerjee to ring Eden Bell jointly to start country's first day-night Test
India vs Bangladesh: Ajinkya Rahane says scoring runs consistently will be key for him to get back to ODI squad
India vs Bangladesh: Cricket Association of Bengal secretary Avishek Dalmiya confirms early start, cheap tickets for day-night Test in Kolkata