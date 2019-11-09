India vs Bangladesh: Sheikh Hasina and Mamata Banerjee to ring Eden Bell jointly to start country's first day-night Test
Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will ring the customary Eden Bell to start India's first-ever day-night Test from 22 to 26 November.
Kolkata: Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will ring the customary Eden Bell to start India's first-ever day-night Test from 22 to 26 November.
File image of Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Reuters
Both will be seen at the bell ringing ceremony to start off the first day's proceedings, Cricket Association of Bengal secretary Avishek Dalmiya told reporters at the Eden Gardens.
The CAB will also felicitate a galaxy of Indian sports stars including cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra, tennis star Sania Mirza, world badminton champion PV Sindhu and six-time boxing world champion MC Mary Kom among others.
Specially designed mementos will be given to the dignitaries while they will also make a round of the stadium on golf carts, Avishek said.
The CAB will also felicitate the team members of Bangladesh-India first-ever Test in 2000, a game where Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI president, made his debut as Test captain.
Updated Date:
Nov 09, 2019 08:35:52 IST
