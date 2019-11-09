First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in AUS | 3rd T20I Nov 08, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by 10 wickets
ENG in NZ | 4th T20I Nov 08, 2019
NZ vs ENG
England beat New Zealand by 76 runs
AFG and WI in IND Nov 09, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
ENG in NZ Nov 10, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Eden Park, Auckland
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Bangladesh: Sheikh Hasina and Mamata Banerjee to ring Eden Bell jointly to start country's first day-night Test

Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will ring the customary Eden Bell to start India's first-ever day-night Test from 22 to 26 November.

Press Trust of India, Nov 09, 2019 08:35:52 IST

Kolkata: Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will ring the customary Eden Bell to start India's first-ever day-night Test from 22 to 26 November.

India vs Bangladesh: Sheikh Hasina and Mamata Banerjee to ring Eden Bell jointly to start countrys first day-night Test

File image of Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Reuters

Both will be seen at the bell ringing ceremony to start off the first day's proceedings, Cricket Association of Bengal secretary Avishek Dalmiya told reporters at the Eden Gardens.

The CAB will also felicitate a galaxy of Indian sports stars including cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra, tennis star Sania Mirza, world badminton champion PV Sindhu and six-time boxing world champion MC Mary Kom among others.

Specially designed mementos will be given to the dignitaries while they will also make a round of the stadium on golf carts, Avishek said.

The CAB will also felicitate the team members of Bangladesh-India first-ever Test in 2000, a game where Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI president, made his debut as Test captain.

Updated Date: Nov 09, 2019 08:35:52 IST

Tags : Abhinav Bindra, Cricket, Cricket Association Of Bengal, Day-Night Test, Eden Gardens, India Vs Bangladesh 2019, India Vs Bangladesh Pink Ball Test, Jagdeep Dhankar, Mamata Banerjee, MC Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Sachin Tendulkar, Sania Mirza, Sheikh Hasina, Sourav Ganguly, SportsTracker

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8149 272
2 Australia 6664 267
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 England 4958 261
5 India 8794 259
6 New Zealand 5632 256
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all