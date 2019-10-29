India vs Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan kept away from practice on ICC's instructions, faces ban for not reporting corrupt approach, reports local media
Bangladesh's top player Shakib Al Hasan is being kept away from practice ahead of the team's high-profile India tour on ICC's instructions, local media reported while claiming that the all-rounder is set to be banned for not reporting a corrupt approach.
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 60 runs (VJD method)
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs TN Tamil Nadu beat Gujarat by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs CHH Karnataka beat Chhattisgarh by 9 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 CHH Vs MUM Match Abandoned
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 15 runs
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 14 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 UAE Vs CAN United Arab Emirates beat Canada by 14 runs
- T20I Iberia Cup, 2019 ESP Vs GIB Spain beat Gibraltar by 6 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCO Vs NED Netherlands beat Scotland by 4 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 JER Vs OMA Jersey beat Oman by 14 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NED vs UAE - Oct 29th, 2019, 03:40 PM IST
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NAM vs OMA - Oct 29th, 2019, 09:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS vs SL - Oct 30th, 2019, 01:40 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 1st, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS vs SL - Nov 1st, 2019, 01:40 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 30th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 1st, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Nov 2nd, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDA vs INDB - Oct 31st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDC vs INDA - Nov 1st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Kashmir BDC polls: Move to percolate democracy to grassroots and invest in new leadership demands greater cheer and attention
-
US House of Representatives set to vote on impeachment inquiry procedures against Donald Trump in public hearing on Thursday
-
Bharti Airtel defers September quarter results till 14 November citing AGR issue; shares slide over 4%
-
Sharad Pawar delivers performance for ages against BJP in Maharashtra, single-handedly raises sunk Opposition to position of respectability
-
Bigil tops Indian and overseas box-office on Diwali weekend with Rs 150 cr; becomes Vijay's third top-grossing film
-
US eliminates IS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi: Can India take out Hafiz Saeed or Masood Azhar? If not, what are our options?
-
Can a new elephant reserve address human-elephant interaction in Chhattisgarh?
-
Formula 1 2019: Lewis Hamilton's cruise, Red Bull's missed chance, McLaren's troubles and other talking points from Mexican GP
-
In rapper Ahmer's 'apolitical' potent verses lie truths about Kashmir that must be told
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Dhaka: Bangladesh's top player Shakib Al Hasan is being kept away from practice ahead of the team's high-profile India tour on ICC's instructions, local media reported while claiming that the all-rounder is set to be banned for not reporting a corrupt approach.
File image of Shakib Al Hasan. Reuters
The star all-rounder, who is also the country's Test and T20I skipper, reportedly, could be banned for 18 months by the International Cricket Council, compounding the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) problems ahead of the tour of India.
The rubber, comprising three T20 internationals and two Tests, starts on 3 November.
According to one of the country's leading Bengali daily Samakal, "It was on the insistence of ICC that Shakib has been kept away from practice by the BCB. That's the reason he neither featured in the practice games nor did he join the meeting late on Monday evening with the president to discuss pink-ball Test."
The ICC has refrained from making any comment at this stage.
Two years ago, the daily wrote, Shakib received an offer from a bookie before an international match, which he did not report to the ICC's Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU). According to the newspaper, Shakib also confessed about it to the ACSU's investigating officers recently.
There has been uncertainty over Shakib's availability for the India assignments after he missed the pre-tour camp, including a practice game, in Mirpur. The squad is set to leave for the neighbouring country on Wednesday and Shakib is not going to be a part of the touring party.
In his absence, senior-most player Mushfiqur Rahim might lead the team in Tests while one among Mahmudullah Riyadh and Mosaddek Hossain is set to be the skipper in the three T20 internationals.
The development only adds to the problems of BCB, which is trying to convince its players to agree to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's proposal for a day-night Test with pink ball at the Eden Gardens.
Bangladesh begin their India tour with the three T20 internationals, starting on 3 November, before heading to Indore to kick off their World Test Championship campaign from 14 November.
The second Test at Eden Gardens begins from 22 November.
Shakib recently spearheaded a players' strike before calling it off after the BCB assured that their demands, including a pay hike, will be fulfilled.
The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Updated Date:
Oct 29, 2019 13:01:26 IST
Also See
Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan smells conspiracy behind players' strike but says India tour on
India vs Bangladesh: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly confident that tour will go ahead as planned despite players' strike
Unhappy with BCB, Bangladesh cricketers go on strike; upcoming tour of India under threat