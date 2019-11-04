India vs Bangladesh: Second T20 International at Rajkot could be hit by 'very heavy rains' from Cyclone Maha
In a press release, the India Meteorological Department said Maha would take a re-curve and move towards Gujarat after 4 November, though it would weaken gradually
Bangladesh's tour of India appears to have hit yet another hurdle in the shape of a weather phenomenon, with Cyclone Maha expected to be in the vicinity of Rajkot on 7 November, the same day on which the city will play host to the second T20 International of the series.
Currently, the cyclone lies off the coast of Gujarat, but it is expected to move towards the state over the course of the next 48 hours, with heavy rains expected on the south Gujarat coast. Rajkot, which lies inland, should escape the worst effects of the cyclone as it grows gradually weaker, but it doesn't take much to call off a game of cricket.
In a press release, the India Meteorological Department said Maha would take a re-curve and move towards Gujarat after 4 November, though it would weaken gradually.
"It is very likely to move west-northwestwards till 4 November and re-curve east-northeastwards towards south Gujarat coast thereafter. It is very likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm during the next 48 hours. However, after re-curvature, it is very likely to weaken while moving east-northeastwards towards south Gujarat coast," the release said.
Ahmedabad Meteorological Centre Director Jayanta Sarkar said Maha could bring widespread rain to coastal Saurashtra and south Gujarat.
"We are not saying the cyclone would cross Gujarat coast. It will weaken gradually after taking re-curve towards the state. However, we are expecting widespread rainfall in the coastal areas from 6 November. Some isolated places would get heavy rains too," said Sarkar.
The first T20 International of the series was close to being called off due to a significant increase in Delhi's air pollution levels, but the match was ultimately played as scheduled.
With inputs from PTI.
Updated Date:
Nov 04, 2019 18:54:12 IST
