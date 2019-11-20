India vs Bangladesh: Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev among expected attendees in star-studded pink-ball Test as CAB unveils plans for landmark match
India's finest cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev will assemble during the country's first-ever day-night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata starting Friday.
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs ODS Delhi beat Odisha by 20 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HP Vs RLY Himachal Pradesh beat Railways by 54 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUD Vs MP Madhya Pradesh beat Puducherry by 5 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 JK Vs GUJ Gujarat beat Jammu and Kashmir by 8 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 21st, 2019, 05:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 22nd, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH vs DEL - Nov 21st, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUN vs JHA - Nov 21st, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR vs RAJ - Nov 21st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Mamata-Owaisi row: In her desperation to prevent split in Muslim vote bank, West Bengal CM has ended up giving a boost to AIMIM
-
RBI puts DHFL under administrator on governance concerns, defaults; will initiate bankruptcy process
-
Government-formation in Maharashtra: A look at equations between the BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress
-
In Jharkhand's Khunti district, 'pathalgadhi' movement takes centre stage ahead of upcoming Assembly election
-
Amid Assam's citizenship debate, meanings of 'Assamese' and 'indigenous' must be addressed
-
FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Defensive chaos, misfiring forward line — Oman exposes India's oblivious approach
-
Speed bump or tortuous path? At televised debate, Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn manoeuvre on Brexit
-
Dhruv Vikram on Adithya Varma, his father superstar Chiyaan Vikram, and why he chose Arjun Reddy remake as a debut
-
In a Dakshina Kannada village, a lesser-known god brings blessings, chases away evil
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Kolkata: India's finest cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev will assemble during the country's first-ever day-night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata starting Friday.
The iconic Eden Gardens is all set to witness a musical extravaganza in the presence of former cricketers, celebrities and politicians during India and Bangladesh's first-ever pink ball Test.
File image of Sachin Tendulkar. Reuters
According to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, the second Test of the two-match series will be one to remember.
"Sachin (Tendulkar), (Sunil) Gavaskar, Kapil (Dev), Rahul (Dravid), Anil (Kumble) everyone will be there. In tea time, there will be carts going around the stadium with former captains in them," Ganguly said in Kolkata on Wednesday.
"There is a musical performance at tea time and at the end of the day there is a felicitation. Both the teams, former captains, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, chief minister will be there.
"Runa Laila will be performing, Jeet Ganguly will be performing. I am very excited. Just see the excitement, four days are already sold out in a Test match," he added.
Asked whether after the Eden Test, India will play a day-night Test in its upcoming tour to Australia in January next year, Ganguly replied: "We will see."
The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and BCCI have put in place several plans to mark India's maiden pink-ball Test.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to ring the 'Eden Bell' along with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on the first day of the match.
Besides, a host of sporting stars, including star shuttler PV Sindhu, chess ace Viswanathan Anand and tennis sensation Sania Mirza are expected to grace the occasion.
As per plans, paratroopers are expected to fly into Eden to hand a pink ball each to captains Virat Kohli and Mominul Haque just before the toss.
The CAB has also organised a talk show featuring the 'Fabulous Five' of Indian cricket — Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble and VVS Laxman during the 40-minute dinner break. They will talk about the historic 2001 Test win against Australia at the Eden.
The CAB also plans to felicitate sporting stars, including Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra, Sania Mirza, Sindhu and six-time boxing world champion MC Mary Kom among others.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 20, 2019 18:59:52 IST
Also See
India vs Bangladesh: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly 'extremely happy' after tickets for first four days of day-night Test get sold out
India vs Bangladesh 2019: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly backs day-night Test, says longest format 'needed rejuvenation'
India vs Bangladesh: Cricket icons Dilip Vengsarkar, Dilip Doshi praise decision to host day-night Test, feel move will revive red-ball format on Indian soil