New Delhi: Rohit Sharma, who is India's stand-in captain for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh, on Thursday said that it will be a 'huge honour' to lead the men in blue again in the series that begins on 3 November in national capital.

“Whether it is leading the team in one or hundred matches, it is always a huge honour. Growing up, we only used to dream about being a part of the team. We could never even think about leading the side. I have captained the team and the experience has been good and I don’t think about for how long I should be made captain. Whenever I get the chance to captain the team, I try and enjoy that," he said.

While addressing a press conference in Delhi for the launch of Trusox, a global sports socks brand, the Indian opening batsman also stated that he was 'excited' to be a part of the maiden day-night Test at the Eden Gardens against Bangladesh which begins on 22 November.

“Very excited as it is the first time. I can't say about others, but I played one match in Duleep Trophy with pink-ball and it was a good experience. We have been waiting to play with the pink-ball since a long time. Now that the time has come, we will try to do our best and get hold of 60 points as part of the World Test Championship,” he pointed.

The first T20I of India’s series against Bangladesh gets underway at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on 3 November. However, with the air quality in the national capital falling in the “severe category”, environmentalists and players have raised concerns about the first T20I. Earlier on Thursday, Bangladesh batsmen Liton Das was seen training in a mask at the stadium in Delhi.

When questioned about the impact of smog on the health of players and spectators, the ‘Hitman’ did not speak much but hinted that he expects no pollution-related problem during the match. "I have just landed and haven't had time to assess. As far as I know, the game is to be played on 3 November and it will definitely be played then,” the 32-year-old told reporters.

"We didn't have any problem when we played the Test match at this venue against Sri Lanka. We are not aware of the exact discussion and I haven't had any problem," he added. The Hitman’s statement was in reference to India’s third Test against a visiting Sri Lanka side in 2017. Even during the match, play was halted for about 20 minutes due to haze and “very poor” air quality.

Prior to Rohit, recently elected BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had also reiterated that the Delhi T20I will go on as planned.

