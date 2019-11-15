India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and R Ashwin practice with pink ball under lights after stumps on Day 2 of first Test
It was opener Rohit and premier spinner Ashwin, who spent considerable time in one of the nets with head coach Ravi Shastri keeping a close watch the proceedings
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MUM Vs MEG Meghalaya beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs CHA Railways beat Chandigarh by 1 run
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HP Vs MAH Maharashtra beat Himachal Pradesh by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 SAU Vs SIK Saurashtra beat Sikkim by 6 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 10 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 84 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 6 wickets
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
- Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG England beat New Zealand by 9 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 16th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 17th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 17th, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BIH vs UTT - Nov 17th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 DEL vs SIK - Nov 17th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AP vs CHA - Nov 17th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra govt formation: Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena to meet guv over agrarian crisis tomorrow; CM's post for Shiv Sena, says NCP's Nawab Malik
-
Ranjan Gogoi set for Supreme Court farewell: Key highlights from the career of India's first CJI from North East
-
Rafale controversy's collapse after Supreme Court verdict an important lesson for Opposition leaders living in ivory towers
-
Marjaavaan movie review: Sidharth Malhotra, whatcha doin' with this loud Neanderthal sermon?
-
ATP Finals 2019: Roger Federer's straight-sets victory over Novak Djokovic was as flawless as it was cathartic
-
Essar Steel insolvency: SC paves way for ArcelorMittal to take over debt-laden company for Rs 42,000 cr
-
Sri Lanka presidential election: 16 million to vote tomorrow; 35 candidates including retired lieutenant-colonel Gotabaya Rajapaksa in fray
-
Thant Myint-U's The Hidden History of Burma reflects on the socio-political crisis ailing an aspiring democracy
-
After Cyclone Fani, women in a migrant fishing community start resilience fund
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Senior India cricketers Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravichandran Ashwin got a feel of playing with the pink ball under lights during a day-end net session at the Holkar Stadium on Friday.
With only two training sessions possible under lights before the day/night Test at the Eden Gardens starting 22 November, the Indian team is trying to make most of the time at their disposal.
A couple of days before the first Test, skipper Virat Kohli and other top-order batsmen had a throwdown session in the afternoon but Friday was the first time when they had a nearly 35-minute session under lights.
India's Ravichandran Ashwin in action during the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh. AP
It was opener Rohit and premier spinner Ashwin, who spent considerable time in one of the nets with head coach Ravi Shastri keeping a close watch the proceedings.
Skipper Virat Kohli spoke about adjusting to the new colour under lights and that precisely was the exercise as the two senior players faced each other.
Ashwin bowled with the semi-new ball as Rohit and later Pujara also had a go. In the other nets, reserve batsmen Hanuma Vihari and Shubman Gill faced throwdown experts Raghavendra and Nuwan Seneviratne.
But it was the first net on which all eyes were trained on as Rohit was seen trying to give Ashwin the charge. Rohit and Pujara took turns to face Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav.
Kuldeep incidentally was very effective during the first Duleep Trophy that was played with pink Kookaburra balls as the batsmen were unable to pick the seam when the left-arm wrist spinner would flight the deliveries.
Kohli, his Test team deputy Ajinkya Rahane and Ashwin have all spoken in unison that pink ball with more lacquer will swing more and fast bowlers are expected to remain in business for a fair amount of time.
"Obviously, it's a challenge to play with the pink ball. The ball has a lot more lacquer. I haven't even bowled a single ball with the pink ball. Obviously I just saw it. Sometimes I don't understand if its orange or pink, still coming to terms with that," Ashwin had said on Thursday after the first day's play against Bangladesh.
Kohli, on his part, said that he would be interested to find out how the "old ball behaves and how the dew conditions can be countered".
Rahane said that with pink SG expected to swing more than the traditional 'SG Test', the batsmen "need to play late and close to their body".
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 15, 2019 20:57:45 IST
Also See
Mayank Agarwal scores career-best 243 on Day 2 as India stay on course for mammoth total
India vs Bangladesh: Mayank Agarwal romps to second double ton, puts hosts in command on second day of first Test
India vs Bangladesh: Mohammed Shami's three-wicket haul puts hosts on top at end of Day 1