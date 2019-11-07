India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian male cricketer to feature in 100 T20 internationals
Rohit Sharma reached the milestone when he led the team in the second match against Bangladesh at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.
Stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday became the first Indian male cricketer and second in world cricket to complete 100 T20 Internationals.
He reached the milestone when he led the team in the second match against Bangladesh at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.
File image of Rohit Sharma. Getty Images
Shoaib Malik (111 games) from Pakistan is the only player to have played more than 100 T20 Internationals.
Rohit is currently the top-scorer in this format with 2452 runs with regular skipper Virat Kohli second in the list with an aggregate of 2450 runs. Rohit has scored the runs at a strike-rate of 136.67 with four hundreds and 17 half-centuries.
"It's been a long journey since 2007, I made my debut in the T20 World Cup. There has been a lot of ups and downs in the last 12 years in this format particularly. This has taught me so many lessons going forward," Rohit had said in Delhi, when asked about the milestone.
"When you come into the team as a youngster, you are trying to learn things which happened quite smoothly at start. Then with a few ups and few downs, I have become a stronger player and understood my game really well."
The Mumbai batsman made his T20 debut against England in Durban in 2007.
The captain of the national women's T20 team, Harmanpreet Kaur is the only other Indian player to have played 100 matches in the shortest format.
Updated Date:
Nov 07, 2019 19:55:19 IST
