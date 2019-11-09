First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in AUS | 3rd T20I Nov 08, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by 10 wickets
ENG in NZ | 4th T20I Nov 08, 2019
NZ vs ENG
England beat New Zealand by 76 runs
ENG in NZ Nov 10, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Eden Park, Auckland
BAN in IND Nov 10, 2019
IND vs BAN
Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma backs under-fire Rishabh Pant, urges critics to 'leave him alone'

Pant, whose shot selection has come under the scanner on several occasions, became the centre of unwanted attention due to his poor glovework in the second T20 against Bangladesh in Rajkot.

Press Trust of India, Nov 09, 2019 15:04:37 IST

Nagpur: Stand-in India captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday strongly backed an under-fire Rishabh Pant, urging critics to "leave him alone" as he is only trying to execute the team management's strategy.

Pant, whose shot selection has come under the scanner on several occasions, became the centre of unwanted attention due to his poor glovework in the second T20 against Bangladesh in Rajkot.

India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma backs under-fire Rishabh Pant, urges critics to leave him alone

Rohit Sharma said that just like Rishabh Pant's unimpressive performances are highlighted, there should be focus on good things also. AP

He botched up a stumping of Liton Das with the third umpire ruling that his hands were slightly in front of the stumps, when he dislodged the bails.

"You know there is a lot of talk happening about Rishabh Pant every day, every minute. I just feel that he needs to be allowed to do what he wants to do on the field. I would request everyone to keep their eyes away from Rishabh Pant for a while," skipper Rohit said on the eve of the T20 series decider against Bangladesh.

"He is a fearless cricketer and we (team management) want him to have that freedom. And if you guys take your eyes off him for sometime, it will allow him to perform even better," added Rohit.

Not so long ago, Pant was the preferred choice in all three formats but Wriddhiman Saha played ahead of him in the three Tests against South Africa at home last month only on the basis of superior glovework.

"He is a young guy, 22, trying to make his mark in international cricket. Every move he makes on the field, people start talking about him. It is not fair. I think we should allow him to play his cricket which actually he also wants to do," Rohit didn't hide his irritation at constant criticism that the Delhi man is subjected to.

With the bat, he has not been able to carry his IPL form into the T20 Internationals, having scored 352 runs in 22 games at 20.70. In 12 ODIs, he has scored 229 runs at 22.90.

In fact, Rohit said that just like his unimpressive performances are highlighted, there should be focus on good things also.

"Focus on him a lot more when he is doing good things also, not just bad things. He has been learning, there have been times he has kept well also. He is trying to do what the team management wants him to do," the Mumbai cricketer added.

Updated Date: Nov 09, 2019 15:04:37 IST

Tags : Bangladesh, Bangladesh Cricket Team, Cricket, India, India Vs Bangladesh, India Vs Bangladesh 2019, India Vs Bangladesh 3rd t20i, Indian Cricket Team, Liton Das, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Sports, Team India

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8149 272
2 Australia 6664 267
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 England 4958 261
5 India 8794 259
6 New Zealand 5632 256
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all