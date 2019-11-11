First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 10, 2019
IND vs BAN
India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs
ENG in NZ | 5th T20I Nov 10, 2019
NZ vs ENG
New Zealand tied with England (England win Super Over by 9 runs)
AFG and WI in IND Nov 11, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
BAN in IND Nov 14, 2019
IND vs BAN
Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Bangladesh: Rishabh Pant's lapses are being talked about more as he is doing thankless job, says Sunil Gavaskar

"Pant is feeling the pressure and so is opener Shikhar Dhawan who has failed to score at a high strike rate in this series. In the environment of intense competition, pressure is bound to be there," said Gavaskar.

Press Trust of India, Nov 11, 2019 11:34:04 IST

Nagpur: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Sunday empathised with the struggling Rishabh Pant, saying the wicketkeeper-batsman has a thankless job to do and needs to be given enough chances to prove himself.

India vs Bangladesh: Rishabh Pants lapses are being talked about more as he is doing thankless job, says Sunil Gavaskar

Gavaskar's comments came a day after Rohit Sharma asked Pant's critics to leave him alone. AFP

After botching up a stumping in the second T20 in Rajkot, Pant perished while attempting a slog in the series-decider here on Sunday.

"There are two-three thankless jobs in this game. One is the umpires' job. If he gets nine decisions right but one decision wrong, the wrong one gets talked about. Same thing with the wicket-keepers, they can do 95 percent of the things right but the one miss is talked about," Gavaskar told PTI.

"Same thing is happening at the moment with Rishabh. His lapses are talked about more when otherwise he is keeping well."

Gavaskar's comments came a day after Rohit Sharma asked Pant's critics to leave him alone for a while and let him play with freedom.

"Pant is feeling the pressure and so is opener Shikhar Dhawan who has failed to score at a high strike rate in this series. In the environment of intense competition, pressure is bound to be there," said Gavaskar.

"There is pressure on everybody. Everybody needs to be given enough chances. That is for the selectors to decide, the adequate number of chances. There will be opportunities to try out players in the West Indies series (next month).

"There are enough opportunities for selectors to mix it up and see (what is working)," said Gavaskar when asked if Pant and Dhawan need to be persisted with.

Updated Date: Nov 11, 2019 11:34:04 IST

Tags : Cricket, India Vs Bangladesh, India Vs Bangladesh 2019, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Sunil Gavaskar, t20 Cricket

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5264 263
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9072 259
6 New Zealand 5843 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all