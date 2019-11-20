First Cricket
India vs Bangladesh: Reserve opener Saif Hassan ruled out of day-night Test due to split webbing

Bangladesh's reserve opener Saif Hassan was on Wednesday ruled out of the day-night Test against India owing to a finger injury.

Press Trust of India, Nov 20, 2019 16:25:01 IST

The 21-year-old Hassan split the webbing of his finger while coming in as a substitute fielder during the first Test in Indore.

Representational image. Getty

India lead the two-match series following their innings and 130-run win in the opener. The second Test match starts from Friday.

"The injury has not yet healed and the medical team is of the opinion that he will benefit from being rested to full recovery. Taking the state of injury into consideration, Saif has been ruled out of the second Test," the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said in a release.

The batsman was in line to make his debut in the historic pink-ball Test at the Eden Gardens, with regular openers Shadman Islam and Imrul Kayes faling to impress in the opener.

Hassan's injury means the embattled visitors will have to continue with the duo of Islam and Kayes, who managed all of 24 runs across two innings at Indore. The Bangladesh team landed in the city on Tuesday, even as their Indian counterparts arrived in batches.

It will be the first time the two teams will be playing a day-night Test.

