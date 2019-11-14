First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and WI in IND | 3rd ODI Nov 11, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
BAN in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 10, 2019
IND vs BAN
India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs
AFG and WI in IND Nov 16, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
AFG and WI in IND Nov 17, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Bangladesh: R Ashwin backs Virat Kohli's five permanent Test centres idea; says day-night Test 'move in the right direction'

Having not played a single game with the pink ball till now, Ashwin is still getting adjusted to the colour, which, at times, looks more orange than pink.

Press Trust of India, Nov 14, 2019 21:35:31 IST

Indore: Day-night Test is a "move in the right direction", feels Ravichandran Ashwin, who also supports his skipper Virat Kohli's rationale of having five permanent centres for the game's longest format.

Ashwin was asked about the 'Pink Test' and if he is ready to accept the change with open arms.

"The pink ball Test match is a great welcoming sign. India as a Test playing country, it was necessary for us to play Day-Night Test. The office-going crowd which couldn't catch Test cricket can now do so," Ashwin said when asked about his opinion.

India vs Bangladesh: R Ashwin backs Virat Kohlis five permanent Test centres idea; says day-night Test move in the right direction

File image of R Ashwin. Sportzpics

But there will be challenges that need to be countered, including extra lacquer, which could be detrimental for slow bowlers.

"Obviously, it's a challenge to play with the pink ball. The ball has a lot more lacquer. Personally I think it's the right direction we have taken, and hopefully, the Test match will be a historic moment and it will be the start of many more to come."

Having not played a single game with the pink ball till now, Ashwin is still getting adjusted to the colour, which, at times, looks more orange than pink.

"For starters you can't sleep at 9 o' clock anymore in the night. Apparently, the game is starting at 1 pm.

"I've never played a pink ball game. I didn't play the Duleep Trophy that happened a few years ago. I haven't even bowled a single ball with the pink ball. Obviously I just saw it. Sometimes I don't understand if its orange or pink, still coming to terms with that," he said.

He expects the pink ball to do a lot more in the evening on a re-laid picth in Kolkata.

"I think having played in Kolkata before, it does a lot more in the evening and the pitch is re-laid. It does move a little bit with the white ball so you can imagine what could happen with the pink or orange ball. We are all little wary but excited about the game," he said.

On having permanent Test centres, Ashwin wants an academic discussion on the subject rather than going into whether it would be prudent or not.

"Every other Test playing nation generally has a certain pattern of playing Test cricket. They do know how the venue behaves, how the pitch behaves, how the games pans out. That's perennially how Test cricket works in most parts of the world. Even in India it was no exception.

"But of late, with a lot of cricketers coming from different parts of the country, cricket has grown and gone to every nook and corner which is a great sign. Hence we are having Test matches in various venues," reasoned Ashwin.

He would like to leave it to the administrators to decide whether it was the right or wrong decision.

"The understanding of a particular venue and keeping it that way will help the players. Whether or not that's the right thing to do is something decision makers will have to take," he concluded.

Updated Date: Nov 14, 2019 21:35:31 IST

Tags : Ashwin, Cricket, India Vs Bangladesh, India Vs Bangladesh 2019, Kolkata, Ravichandran Ashwin, Virat Kohli

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all