India vs Bangladesh: People are trying to sabotage tour, alleges BCB president Nazmul Hasan

Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hasan 'Papon' has alleged that there have been constant attempts to sabotage Bangladesh's upcoming tour of India and the strike by country's top cricketers with 11-point demand was an extension of that.

Press Trust of India, Oct 28, 2019 15:12:36 IST

Dhaka: Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hasan 'Papon' has alleged that there have been constant attempts to sabotage Bangladesh's upcoming tour of India and the strike by country's top cricketers with 11-point demand was an extension of that.

File image of BCB president Nazmul Hasan. AFP

Bangladesh players called off the strike after BCB agreed to their demands of better pay package at the international and first-class level days before their four-week-long tour of India where they are supposed to play 3 T20 internationals and two Tests.

"You people (media) haven't yet seen anything about the India tour. Just wait and watch. If I am saying that I had specific information that this was a conspiracy to sabotage India tour, then you should believe me," Hasan told the country's premier Bengali daily Prothom Aalo in an interview.

Asked to explain in detail why he thought so, Hasan has expressed his suspicion in the manner senior opener Tamim Iqbal has pulled out of the tour citing his wife's delivery as a reason after initially agreeing to only skip the final Test.

"Tamim had initially told me that he will only skip the second Test (in Kolkata from 22 to 26 November) for the birth of his second child. However, after the meeting with players, Tamim comes to my room and said, he wants to opt-out of the whole tour. I asked him 'why so?' but he simply said he won't go," Hasan revealed to the Bengali daily.

Bangladesh are due to arrive in New Delhi on Wednesday, 30th October but the BCB president is skeptical that there could be a few more pull-outs.

"Now after this, I won't be surprised if I find that someone else pulls out at the eleventh hour when we would be left with no other options. I have called Shakib Al Hasan to have a chat. Now if he also pulls out, where do I even find a captain? I might have to change the whole combination. What do I even do with these players," he said.

The top boss is still livid with the arm-twisting tactic employed by senior cricketers and feels he made a mistake by agreeing to their demands.

"I still can't believe it. I speak to them every day. They didn't even intimate me before calling a strike. I feel that it was a mistake on my part to have agreed to their demands. I should have never done that," he said.

"I should have told the players, 'Unless you call off strike, we will not sit with you guys across the negotiation table. Speaking to various member boards, I felt that this should have been our approach but the media also created pressure on us," Hasan also added.

Updated Date: Oct 28, 2019 15:12:36 IST

