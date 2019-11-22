India vs Bangladesh: No Army paratroopers for handing over pink ball to captains for day-night Test
According to sources at CAB, the security clearance did not come a day ahead of the historic match between India and Bangladesh.
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG Live Now
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RAJ Vs HAR Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 9 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs RAJ Baroda beat Rajasthan by 15 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs JHA Jharkhand beat Punjab by 109 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs DEL Delhi beat Maharashtra by 77 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 61 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 22nd, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 27th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 29th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 14th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RAJ vs HAR - Nov 22nd, 2019, 09:45 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN vs MUM - Nov 22nd, 2019, 01:45 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR vs DEL - Nov 22nd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Madan Mohan Malaviya's writings suggest Firoze Khan as Sanskrit professor not antithetical to BHU principles
-
Reaching $5 trillion GDP target by 2025 at current growth rate 'simply out of question', says former RBI governor C Rangarajan
-
BJP calls electoral bonds are 'successful attempt to usher in honest money,' claims Congress doesn't want transparency in elections
-
After Benjamin Netanyahu's indictment on corruption charges, PM and Israel face uncertain and chaotic future
-
NCRB 2016 data: Delayed NCRB report, added categories don't take away from grim reality of farmer suicides
-
Davis Cup 2019: Tournament's new format garners praise and criticism from players at halfway stage
-
Frozen 2 movie review: Disney sequel offers intrigue, familiarity and heart-warming moments in abundance
-
As Indian mental health research sphere is penetrated by pseudo-spiritual influences, it's time medical bodies stepped up
-
Karachi Biennale 2019: With focus on ecology, questions of whether art can spark change
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Kolkata: Security concerns meant the Cricket Association of Bengal cancelled its plan to have Army paratroopers flying into the Eden Gardens to hand over a pink ball each to the captains before the toss of the day-night Test.
File photo of an Army personnel.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah won't be in attendance as per the final programme list sent by the CAB. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate India's first-ever D/N Test by ringing the customary Eden Bell just before the start of play.
With the match taking place in winter, there is also a change in the conventional pink ball Test timing, where tea break is followed by a lengthy 40-minute supper.
The Eden Test will have the usual lunch break after the first session, at 3pm, while the last break would be tea, spanning 20 minutes.
As per the ICC norm, playing conditions can be altered by mutual consent of both the countries.
During the lunch break there will be a chat show involving the Fab Five -- Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.
The other former cricketers who have confirmed their presence include S Ramesh, Saba Karim, Sunil Joshi, Ajit Agarkar, Venkatesh Prasad, Kapil Dev, Dilip Vengsarkar, Mohammad Azharuddin, Kris Srikkanth, Farokh Engineer and Chandu Borde.
Athletes from other sports disciplines will include Abhinav Bindra, Pullela Gopichand, PV Sindhu, Sania Mirza and Mary Kom, but chess legends Viswanathan Anand and Magnus Carlsen will not be able to turn up.
Naimur Rahman, Mohammad Mahmudul Hasan, Mehrab Hossain, Mohammed Hasibul Hussain, Shahriar Hossain Biddut, Kazi Habibul Bashar and Mohammed Akram Khan are the former Bangladesh cricketers who have confirmed their presence.
The tea break will feature an instrumental by Sorendu and Group while the former captains will be given a Lap of honour.
The grand felicitation will happen post-match with a performance by Runa Laila, while a cultural programme by Jeet Ganguly will conclude the opening day.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 22, 2019 09:39:50 IST
Also See
India vs Bangladesh: Don't think we will have trouble adapting to pink ball, says Ajinkya Rahane ahead of day-night Test
India vs Bangladesh 2019: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly backs day-night Test, says longest format 'needed rejuvenation'
India vs Bangladesh: Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal says pink ball Test will be challenging for batsmen, fun for bowlers