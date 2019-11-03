India vs Bangladesh: Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma, Mahmudullah vs Indian pacers — key battles to look out for in T20I series
Firstpost looks at some of the key battles which, in larger picture, can be essential in deciding the fate of the T20I series between India and Bangladesh.
- Pakistan in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Live Now
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDB Vs INDC India C beat India B by 136 runs
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDC Vs INDA India C beat India A by 232 runs
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDA Vs INDB India B beat India A by 108 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 60 runs (VJD method)
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 29 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW West Indies Women beat India Women by 1 run
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 28 runs
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 15 runs
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG New Zealand beat England by 21 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NED Vs PNG Netherlands beat Papua New Guinea by 7 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IRE Vs NAM Ireland beat Namibia by 27 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 PNG Vs NAM Papua New Guinea beat Namibia by 18 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 3rd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 5th, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 5th, 2019, 01:40 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 3rd, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Nov 4th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- Kwacha T20 Women's Cup, 2019 MAWW vs MOZW - Nov 6th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDB vs INDC - Nov 4th, 2019, 08:45 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AND vs BIH - Nov 8th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR vs UTT - Nov 8th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
WhatsApp hack: Pegasus scandal highlights India's self-destructive lack of oversight over its intelligence services
-
Maharashtra govt formation: NCP to take positive view if Shiv Sena forms 'people's govt' minus BJP, says Nawab Malik
-
Haryana govt has put lives of over 6,000 students at risk by running schools in dilapidated buildings, claims PIL; high court issues notice
-
Midsommar director Ari Aster on finding horror in the mundane, and why he's scared of the dark
-
New exhibition of Ebrahim Alkazi's paintings, archival material explores thespian-poet's multifaceted persona
-
Aramco IPO likely to kickoff today; Saudi Crown Prince gives green light to profitable firm: Report
-
In Mexico, a riotous celebration of food, drink, sport, culture — and death
-
Premier League: Liverpool, Manchester City grasp late wins to cap thrilling comebacks; Chelsea moves to third place
-
US judge blocks Donald Trump’s rule mandating health insurance for granting visas to immigrants; petitioners claim ban will block two-thirds of all legal migration
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7935
|274
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|Australia
|5762
|262
|5
|India
|8620
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Bangladesh's tour of India is finally happening after so many events in lead up to the T20I and Test series. Bangladesh players' strike, Shakib Al Hasan's ban and then the Delhi pollution talks had surrounded the first T20I but with all these issues now taking a back seat, the national capital will see the first T20I taking place on 3 November.
With the 2020 World T20 in Australia looming ahead, all teams have started focussing on T20 cricket to prepare for the mega event. Pakistan and Sri Lanka played a T20I series with each other last month before Lankans flew to Australia to play another. New Zealand and England are currently engaged in a 5-match series. Every team wants as many opportunities as possible to prepare for Australia. India and Bangladesh are no different. With Shakib suspended for one year, Bangladesh need someone to come ahead and fill his shoes. India have a handful of issues as well in T20s, with the middle order yet not settled and many youngsters vouching for a spot.
The series gives an opportunity for think tanks in both the teams to tick some boxes. Meanwhile, we look at some of the key battles which, in the larger picture, can be essential in deciding the fate of the series.
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma, India's best batsman in this Virat Kohli-less team and the captain, will be the most important wicket for Bangladeshis. 2019 has been Rohit's year, striking five centuries in the World Cup and then making merry as a Test opener for India, not long ago. He will be eager to shine in T20s as well with the bat. To stop this Hitman, Bangladesh will be hugely dependent on Mustafizur Rahman who is expected to get the new ball in his hand.
Rohit Sharma vs Mustafizur Rahman will be a good contest in the upcoming T20I series. AFP
Especially in Delhi, Rahman should enjoy the battle as the Kotla pitch offers low bounce and ball comes slow on the bat after pitching. We may see cutters from Rahman straightaway. Rohit would have prepared for Rahman in the nets with Khaleel Ahmed bowling those inswingers to him. He has fallen prey to the one that darts in from the left-arm seamers.
Bangladesh spinners vs Rishabh Pant
Bjorn Fortuin has three T20I wickets to his name, two of those are Rishabh Pant. For the uninitiated, Fortuin is a slow left-arm orthodox bowler from South Africa and he dismissed Pant twice in the T20I series played in India. If on one occasion, Fortuin was lucky to get Pant out, with the left-handed batsman missing while trying to hit the short of length delivery for six and giving his wicket away, in the last T20I, Fortuin masterly planned Pant's fall. He knew that the Indian wicket-keeper was under immense pressure after a series of failures with the bat and his way out of the dark phase was the big shot. Fortuin bowled wide of the off-stump as Pant targeted the long-off area. He had a fielder placed over there for this vert fault shot. Pant fell for it and eventually holed out at long-off.
Pant had a tough time in the Caribbean as well against spin, falling to left-arm orthodox Fabien Allen. There are plenty of spinners in the Bangladesh squad, including Taijul Islam and Mosaddek Hossain who must have penned down these limitations in Pant's batting of late.
Mahmudullah vs Indian pacers:
Mahmudullah's importance in the team has grown exponentially after the ban on Shakib Al Hasan. He is leading the team and will also have to be the accelerator for the team in the slog overs. He bats well in the late overs and luckily, will not have a Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Shami to deal with. There is not even a Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the Indian ranks. Hence, the onus will be on Deepak Chahar and Co to make sure that the Bangladesh batter does not go into attacking mode in overs 15 to 20. It would be interesting to see this battle as Khaleel, Chahar and Shardul, three of India's main pacers, do not really enjoy bowling at the death.
Indian spinners vs Bangladesh middle-order: India possesses some T20 specialists when it comes to their spin bowling department. Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar and Rahul Chahar are all quality in T20 cricket and have decent IPL records. Spinners will play a huge role to stop the flow of runs in the middle overs. Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah form the nucleus of Bangladesh batting. These two are also good batsmen against spin and one can expect them to bat as much as possible in the middle overs to take the team deep. The likes of Chahal, Sundar and Pandya will look to get them out cheaply in this phase and cut short, Bangladesh's chance of victory.
Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.
Updated Date:
Nov 03, 2019 11:50:00 IST
Also See
India vs Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan kept away from practice on ICC's instructions, faces ban for not reporting corrupt approach, reports local media
India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I Preview: Young Indian team aim for positive start under gloomy sky in New Delhi
India vs Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan's absence from team will work as motivation for players, says T20I skipper Mahmudullah Riyad