India vs Bangladesh: 'Rahim is an underrated batsman,' Twitter salutes Mushfiqur for visitors' landmark T20I win
Mushfiqur Rahim hit an unbeaten half-century to power Bangladesh to their first-ever Twenty20 international victory over India in New Delhi on Sunday.
New Delhi: Mushfiqur Rahim hit an undefeated 60 off 43 balls as Bangladesh beat India in the Twenty20 cricket format for the first-ever time on Sunday.
The Tigers had not won in their previous eight T20 meetings with India.
Chasing 149 to win, Rahim played some exquisite strokes as he scored a fourth T20 half-century to help his team reach 154-3 with three balls to spare in the first T20.
Rahim smacked eight fours and a six, adding 60 runs for the third wicket with Soumya Sarkar (39) to guide the chase after India, which was put into bat, reached 148-6.
Here's how twitter reacted to Bangladesh's excellent win over India:
Mushfiqur Rahim was the belle of the ball
Of course, the weather was brought up a couple of times
Bangladesh see the light at the end of a particularly troublesome tunnel
Updated Date:
Nov 03, 2019 23:28:25 IST
