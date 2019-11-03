First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN in IND | 1st T20I Nov 03, 2019
IND vs BAN
Bangladesh beat India by 7 wickets
PAK in AUS | 1st T20I Nov 03, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Match Abandoned
ENG in NZ Nov 05, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Saxton Oval, Nelson
PAK in AUS Nov 05, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Manuka Oval, Canberra
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Bangladesh: 'Rahim is an underrated batsman,' Twitter salutes Mushfiqur for visitors' landmark T20I win

Mushfiqur Rahim hit an unbeaten half-century to power Bangladesh to their first-ever Twenty20 international victory over India in New Delhi on Sunday.

FirstCricket Staff, Nov 03, 2019 23:28:25 IST

New Delhi: Mushfiqur Rahim hit an undefeated 60 off 43 balls as Bangladesh beat India in the Twenty20 cricket format for the first-ever time on Sunday.

The Tigers had not won in their previous eight T20 meetings with India.

Chasing 149 to win, Rahim played some exquisite strokes as he scored a fourth T20 half-century to help his team reach 154-3 with three balls to spare in the first T20.

Rahim smacked eight fours and a six, adding 60 runs for the third wicket with Soumya Sarkar (39) to guide the chase after India, which was put into bat, reached 148-6.

Here's how twitter reacted to Bangladesh's excellent win over India:

Mushfiqur Rahim was the belle of the ball

Of course, the weather was brought up a couple of times

 

Bangladesh see the light at the end of a particularly troublesome tunnel

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

Updated Date: Nov 03, 2019 23:28:25 IST

Tags : Bangladesh Cricket Team, Cricket, Deepak Chahar, India Cricket Team, India Vs Bangladesh, India Vs Bangladesh 1st t20i, Khaleel Ahmed, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim, Rohit Sharma, SportsTracker, t20i, Yuzvendra Chahal

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7935 274
2 England 4555 268
3 Australia 6340 264
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 8620 261
6 New Zealand 5000 250
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all