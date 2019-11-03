New Delhi: Mushfiqur Rahim hit an undefeated 60 off 43 balls as Bangladesh beat India in the Twenty20 cricket format for the first-ever time on Sunday.

The Tigers had not won in their previous eight T20 meetings with India.

Chasing 149 to win, Rahim played some exquisite strokes as he scored a fourth T20 half-century to help his team reach 154-3 with three balls to spare in the first T20.

Rahim smacked eight fours and a six, adding 60 runs for the third wicket with Soumya Sarkar (39) to guide the chase after India, which was put into bat, reached 148-6.

Here's how twitter reacted to Bangladesh's excellent win over India:

Mushfiqur Rahim was the belle of the ball

Congratulations @BCBtigers on the win. Brilliant knock from Mushfiqur. I am sure the young Indian players will learn from this experience and bounce back strongly. #IndvsBan — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 3, 2019

Excellent chase by @BCBtigers. At one stage looked like they were being choked by India’s bowlers, but Mushfiqur’s experience and class came thru. Big win in shadow of Sakib controversy. India below par in batting, bowing and fielding today. — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 3, 2019

I always wonder why Mushfiqur Rahim is not any #IPL side.

This man is just perfect for this format. He keeps wicket too!#IndvBan — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 3, 2019

Of course, the weather was brought up a couple of times

what's a few compromised lungs when you have the series lead #INDvBAN — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) November 3, 2019

Bangladesh see the light at the end of a particularly troublesome tunnel

Bangladesh beat India for the first time in T20Is. In India. Without Shakib. Without Tamim. After a tussle with their board. In challenging weather. They deserve every bit of the accolades that come their way.#INDvBAN — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) November 3, 2019

Bangladesh hammer India to win historical 1000th T20I. came into this T20I with player strike, Shakib suspension & had to deal with Delhi air pollution & Bangladesh win against all odds. Rahim is an underrated batsman. Played Bangladesh 👏. 😷 #SuperSunday @mushfiqur15 @BCBtigers — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) November 3, 2019 (With AP inputs)

