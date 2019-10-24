India vs Bangladesh: MSK Prasad says 'we are moving on' from MS Dhoni, backing Rishabh Pant to establish himself in team
Kohli rested for T20Is, Shivam Dube gets maiden India call-up. Dhoni or Pant as first-choice wicket-keeper gains clarity as MSK Prasad announces squad for upcoming series against Bangladesh.
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BER Vs SCO Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs TN Tamil Nadu beat Gujarat by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs CHH Karnataka beat Chhattisgarh by 9 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 CHH Vs MUM Match Abandoned
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs TN Match Abandoned
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 CAN Vs HK Hong Kong beat Canada by 32 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 UAE Vs NIG United Arab Emirates beat Nigeria by 5 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 HK Vs JER Hong Kong beat Jersey by 8 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 CAN Vs IRE Canada beat Ireland by 10 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 PNG vs SIN - Oct 25th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IRE vs JER - Oct 25th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 KEN vs NAM - Oct 25th, 2019, 03:40 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 26th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 28th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 30th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR vs TN - Oct 25th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDA vs INDB - Oct 31st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDC vs INDA - Nov 1st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra and Haryana Election Results Updates: Narendra Modi says public has reposed its faith in leadership of Maharashtra, Haryana
-
Haryana guv Satyadev Narayan Arya likely to play crucial role in govt formation as state heads towards hung Assembly; ex-RSS activist under spotlight
-
LaLiga: Spanish league to appeal against 18 December date for postponed Clasico; suggest 4 December
-
Saand Ki Aankh movie review: Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar are smashing good fun as UP’s inspiring Shooter Daadis
-
Donald Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, halts American involvement in 'blood-stained' Syria; calls Turkish ceasefire a 'major breakthrough'
-
Supreme Court rules against telcos: Will have to pay Centre Rs 92,000 cr; Airtel may end up paying over Rs 21,000 cr, Vodafone Rs 20,000 cr
-
En route to Annapurna Base Camp, every turn is more mesmerising than the last
-
Kartarpur Corridor: Online portal for registration of pilgrims made functional after India, Pakistan sign agreement
-
Call of Duty: Can Modern Warfare restore the franchise's somewhat tarnished glory?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Mumbai: In what is speculated as the final leg of MSK Prasad-led selection committee, the chairman, though, is focussed on the future of the team, at least that is what his selections for the forthcoming T20I series against Bangladesh reflected.
Without delving too much into MS Dhoni's unclear international future, Prasad said, "Post World Cup, I have been very clear on this (on Dhoni's absence). We have started backing Rishabh Pant (as first choice wicket-keeper) and we will continue to back him and see that he progresses well," he said in Mumbai on Thursday evening.
MS Dhoni (L) chats with Rishabh Pant. Reuters
Prasad was quick to concede that Pant hasn't delivered as per expectations, but he believed that the dynamic youngster needs backing for him to grow.
"Of course, he (Pant) might not have had the best of the matches, which is expected of him. But we can only make a player by backing somebody, so we are very confident that he will come out successful and this is our clear thought process, that post-2019 World Cup we are focussing on Rishabh Pant only."
Dhoni, who took a sabbatical after the ODI World Cup for the West Indies tour, continues to remain absent.
"Going into domestic cricket, getting his touch back or thoughts about retirement, everything is purely his personal decision. We've already laid the roadmap for future, I'm sure you can see in the way we are selecting the teams.
"We're moving on and giving opportunities to the youngsters and see that they establish themselves in the side and with Pant doing so well and Sanju Samson coming into the side, I am sure you must be understanding our thought process," he told to mediapersons.
With Pant elevating as the first choice wicket-keeper in limited-overs cricket, Sanju Samson is drafted into the squad as his cover. The Kerala batsman returns to the international side after more than four years.
"Samson comes in as a batsman who can keep wickets. I think four-five years ago he was there in the Indian T20 team and his problem was inconsistency. In the last one year or so, he has had a fantastic IPL, followed by a good domestic season and India A series against South Africa. And he had a very good Vijay Hazare as well. So, he is more consistent now and that is the reason behind drafting him into the squad," Prasad explained.
Another selection that made heads turn was Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube's maiden call-up into the international side. Dube has been seen as a like-for-like replacement for Hardik Pandya, who is recovering from a lower-back surgery that he underwent in London earlier this month.
"Earlier we had Hardik Pandya, then we also tried Vijay Shankar. All of us in unison, along with captain Rohit, we all felt that the role that he has to deliver, Shivam Dube fits in much better, because he really bats aggressively."
Dube, who was snapped for a large sum of Rs 5 crore in the Indian Premier League auction by the Royal Challengers Bangalore, had a forgetful debut season. However, the hard-hitting all-rounder has performed exceedingly well in the domestic season along with his stint with India A in the Caribbean, where he won the Player of the Series award in the 'Test' series against West Indies A.
"His performances India A series in West Indies and also against South Africa A in 'ODIs' was phenomenal. I think he has grown in leaps and bounds with regard to his skill set and we are very much convinced about him," chief selector said.
With Indian team identifying talent for 2020 T20 World Cup, Dube comes into the squad with a huge reputation, that is only enhanced by his high strike rate of 142.35.
Chahal given another go, Thakur replaces injured Saini but no space for Jadeja
Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who has been out of international action since the World Cup has been given another go as Prasad said they want to see how the 29-year-old progresses, while Thakur, who last played a T20I in the Nidahas Trophy in 2018, replaces fast bowler Navdeep Saini, who was unavailable owing to a minor injury.
Ravindra Jadeja who has roared back in the ODI team and has been raising his bar in the red-ball cricket, misses out a place in the shortest format. According to Prasad, Jadeja offers identical role that is played by Krunal Pandya.
Dinesh Karthik, who recently expressed that he was eyeing the role of finisher for the T20 World Cup in Australia, also seems to have fallen out of the race. Despite some noteworthy performances for Tamil Nadu in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, selectors want to give Pant and Samson a longer rope.
On the Test front
The chairman of selectors also announced the Test squad for the two-match series against Bangladesh. Captain Virat Kohli, who has been rested for T20I series, will play the red-ball leg of the series and the squad remains the same that was picked for the series against South Africa.
Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav who injured his shoulder ahead of the third Test has been picked. Shahbaz Nadeem, who was drafted in as a late replacement, and made his debut in Ranchi will not be a part of the squad for the upcoming series. However, his performance didn't go unnoticed.
"The selection committee along with Virat, we were convinced by Nadeem's performances in domestic cricket and hence we drafted him into the squad when Kuldeep had his shoulder injury. With the opportunities that we have given Nadeem, he has really excelled, but the fact remains that you still have to go back to Kuldeep," Prasad said.
T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur
Test squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk)
The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Updated Date:
Oct 24, 2019 21:13:51 IST
Also See
India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli may be rested for T20I series; speculation over Sanju Samson, Shivam Dubey's selection
India vs South Africa: Current crop of pacers have changed face of Indian cricket, says Kapil Dev
India vs Bangladesh T20I squad: All you need to know about all-rounder Shivam Dube