First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in AUS | 2nd T20I Nov 05, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
ENG in NZ | 3rd T20I Nov 05, 2019
NZ vs ENG
New Zealand beat England by 14 runs
BAN in IND Nov 07, 2019
IND vs BAN
Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
ENG in NZ Nov 08, 2019
NZ vs ENG
McLean Park, Napier
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Bangladesh: MS Dhoni unlikely to make his commentary debut in day-night Test

As per the existing constitution, Dhoni commentating would also amount to conflict of interest.

Press Trust of India, Nov 06, 2019 16:35:19 IST

New Delhi: MS Dhoni is unlikely to make his commentary debut in the Day-Night Test between India and Bangladesh, sources close to the former India captain told PTI.

Host broadcaster Star Sports has sent a proposal to the BCCI on Dhoni commentating in the landmark game but the board is yet to respond.

Dhoni, who has not played for India since the World Cup semifinal in July, remains a contracted player of the BCCI.

"There is no way Dhoni can commentate," a source close to the player told PTI when asked about the possibility of Dhoni being behind the mic during the pink ball Test from November 22-26 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

As per the existing constitution, Dhoni commentating would also amount to conflict of interest.

Ever since that World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand, Dhoni's future has been a subject of intense speculation but the player himself has not spoken a word on it.

The Indian team, as mentioned by chief selector MSK Prasad, seems to have moved on with Rishabh Pant becoming the number one choice in the shorter formats.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

Updated Date: Nov 06, 2019 16:35:19 IST

Tags : BCCI, Day-Night Test, India Vs Bangladesh, India Vs Bangladesh 2019, Kolkata Test, MS Dhoni

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7935 274
2 England 4555 268
3 Australia 6340 264
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 8620 261
6 New Zealand 5000 250
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all