India vs Bangladesh: MS Dhoni unlikely to make his commentary debut in day-night Test
As per the existing constitution, Dhoni commentating would also amount to conflict of interest.
New Delhi: MS Dhoni is unlikely to make his commentary debut in the Day-Night Test between India and Bangladesh, sources close to the former India captain told PTI.
Host broadcaster Star Sports has sent a proposal to the BCCI on Dhoni commentating in the landmark game but the board is yet to respond.
Dhoni, who has not played for India since the World Cup semifinal in July, remains a contracted player of the BCCI.
"There is no way Dhoni can commentate," a source close to the player told PTI when asked about the possibility of Dhoni being behind the mic during the pink ball Test from November 22-26 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
As per the existing constitution, Dhoni commentating would also amount to conflict of interest.
Ever since that World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand, Dhoni's future has been a subject of intense speculation but the player himself has not spoken a word on it.
The Indian team, as mentioned by chief selector MSK Prasad, seems to have moved on with Rishabh Pant becoming the number one choice in the shorter formats.
Updated Date:
Nov 06, 2019 16:35:19 IST
