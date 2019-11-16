India vs Bangladesh: Mominul Haque says visitors need to discuss structure of team, play more Test matches
Having won less than 20 Tests in the last 20 years is not a great statistic and Mominul wants some fresh perspective going forward.
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MUM Vs MEG Meghalaya beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs CHA Railways beat Chandigarh by 1 run
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HP Vs MAH Maharashtra beat Himachal Pradesh by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 SAU Vs SIK Saurashtra beat Sikkim by 6 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 10 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 84 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG England beat New Zealand by 9 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 17th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 21st, 2019, 05:30 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 17th, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BIH vs UTT - Nov 17th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 DEL vs SIK - Nov 17th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AP vs CHA - Nov 17th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra under President's Rule: NCP, Shiv Sena, Congress postopone meeting with governor; exit from NDA mere formality, says Sanjay Raut
-
Missing consumer expenditure survey: Everyone knows what the numbers signal; opaqueness will only widen trust deficit
-
The Borderlands: Hope and loss in a river and shelter homes at India-Bangladesh frontier
-
How Karthi straddles commercial and content-driven cinema, from Kaithi to Madras and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru
-
ATP Finals 2019: Rafael Nadal unable to add missing title to trophy cabinet but bows out on top of the world
-
Explosive Trump impeachment may ricochet to harm Democrats, unless party gives real proof of corruption by US president
-
Stormy Winter Session ahead in Parliament as BJP set to push Citizenship (Amendment) Bill despite protests from several quarters
-
Distilled, a Firstpost podcast: Maya Tudor talks about nations and the surge of nationalism that is currently besieging the planet
-
After Cyclone Fani, women in a migrant fishing community start resilience fund
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Indore: Battered by a formidable India inside three days, Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque supported coach Russell Domingo's view of having a serious look at the structure of Test cricket back home.
Having won less than 20 Tests in the last 20 years is not a great statistic and Mominul wants some fresh perspective going forward.
"I think it would be a good move to have a discussion about the Test team with the coach, once this series is over. We can discuss the structure of the team. We may not get results immediately but we will surely get results in two or three years' time," the skipper said after his team lost by an innings and 130 runs to India in the first Test.
Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque, AP
"You have to think positively if you want to be prepared mentally. If a structure is in place for Test cricket, you will have a mindset for one format. You will automatically think about Test cricket," said Mominul.
The only way forward is to play a lot more Test matches, according to him.
"We have to play a lot of Test matches. If you see in the last seven months, we have played only two Tests. We don't play Tests like other teams. I think it is the main difference," he said.
The ongoing World Championship is an ideal platform to test their skills against the best in the business.
"We are happy. The WTC is a huge opportunity for those who play Tests. It is a huge competition. If the ICC didn't arrange this competition, we wouldn't get many Tests. It will be better for everyone."
However, Mominul didn't want to comment on if some of the Bangladeshi batsmen have faulty technique as far as Test cricket is concerned.
"Technique is a personal issue. I am not the right person to talk about technique," the left-hander said.
Asked what can be learnt from the Indian pacers, Mominul's one-word answer was "Everything".
"They (Bangladeshi pacers) can learn everything from the India attack, working with the old ball or new ball. How they use it to reverse the ball. They can learn a lot of things."
According to the Indian team, the pink ball that will be used in the day/night second Test at Kolkata, will swing more compared to the red one, but Mominul saw a funny side to it.
"I don't think we will face more swing than we did today. I think today was good practice," he replied as everyone had a good laugh.
His first match as captain has been a forgettable one but the gutsy batsman wants to look forward.
"I am not too worried about how my captaincy started. It is part of life. I believe that when there's great struggle, something good is also around the corner.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 16, 2019 20:57:18 IST
Also See
India vs Bangladesh Test Series 2019 at Indore Weather Update: Hazy sunshine with no rain in horizon for series opener
India vs Bangladesh: Mominul Haque says absence of Shakib Al Hasan will be like missing two players
India vs Bangladesh: Visitors' new Test captain Mominul Haque says getting leadership role was 'completely unexpected'