India vs Bangladesh: Mayank Agarwal says overcoming fear of failure made him hungry for runs
On day 2 of the opening Test, Mayank scored his third Test hundred, a 243 off 330 balls, which formed the cornerstone of India's 493 for 6 against Bangladesh.
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MUM Vs MEG Meghalaya beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs CHA Railways beat Chandigarh by 1 run
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HP Vs MAH Maharashtra beat Himachal Pradesh by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 SAU Vs SIK Saurashtra beat Sikkim by 6 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 10 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 84 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 6 wickets
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
- Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG England beat New Zealand by 9 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 16th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 17th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 17th, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BIH vs UTT - Nov 17th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 DEL vs SIK - Nov 17th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AP vs CHA - Nov 17th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
BRICS is an idea whose time has come and gone; for India, the only benefit is an alternative platform for China outreach
-
Ranjan Gogoi set for Supreme Court farewell: Key highlights from the career of India's first CJI from North East
-
Rafale controversy's collapse after Supreme Court verdict an important lesson for Opposition leaders living in ivory towers
-
Marjaavaan movie review: Sidharth Malhotra, whatcha doin' with this loud Neanderthal sermon?
-
ATP Finals 2019: Roger Federer's straight-sets victory over Novak Djokovic was as flawless as it was cathartic
-
Essar Steel insolvency: SC paves way for ArcelorMittal to take over debt-laden company for Rs 42,000 cr
-
Sri Lanka presidential election: 16 million to vote tomorrow; 35 candidates including retired lieutenant-colonel Gotabaya Rajapaksa in fray
-
Thant Myint-U's The Hidden History of Burma reflects on the socio-political crisis ailing an aspiring democracy
-
After Cyclone Fani, women in a migrant fishing community start resilience fund
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Indore: India opener Mayank Agarwal on Friday said overcoming fear of failure has made him hungrier for runs as he smashed his career-best second double hundred in the opening Test against Bangladesh here.
On day 2 of the opening Test, Mayank scored his third Test hundred, a 243 off 330 balls, which formed the cornerstone of India's 493 for 6 against Bangladesh.
"In terms of mindset, the fear of failure and letting go of it helped me change a lot. After that I got hungry for runs," the 28-year-old said after his career-best innings gave India a 343-run lead against Bangladesh on day 2 here.
Mayank Agarwal struck two fifties in three innings in the recent Australia Test series. AP
"There have been times where I haven't gotten runs. Everytime I get set, I try to make it a point to convert into a big score."
Mayank added 91 for the second wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara before sharing a 190-run stand for the fourth wicket with Ajinkya Rahane and a whirlwind 123 with Ravindra Jadeja for the fifth wicket.
Talking about his partnerships, Mayank said: "It is about playing one ball at a time and keep batting as long as possible. He's (Ajinkya Rahane) a senior pro, he's played a lot of Test cricket and kept guiding me throughout.
"The plan was to get a small partnership and take our time. Be cautious, then it was about building it more and more. I back myself and was watching the ball well and picking it.
"There is bounce on this wicket and there is full value for shots. I went after anything I felt that was in my arc. We haven't talked about it yet, the way we are going, we are in the driver's seat and will try to put them under a lot of pressure."
The Karnataka batsman had scored a half-century on his Test debut in the Boxing Day Test against Australia last year and he said the feeling of contributing to the team has motivated him a lot.
"Really enjoyed the time since I made the Test team. Playing in Melbourne was special, and having contributed to the series win Down Under was a top feeling," he said.
"That's the feeling which has stuck with me. It's the feeling that makes the team go out there and win tournaments.
Updated Date:
Nov 15, 2019 19:01:25 IST
Also See
India vs Bangladesh: Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and other players begin practicing with pink balls ahead of day-night Test
India vs Bangladesh: Mayank Agarwal romps to second double ton, puts hosts in command on second day of first Test
Mayank Agarwal scores career-best 243 on Day 2 as India stay on course for mammoth total