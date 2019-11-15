First Cricket
India vs Bangladesh: Mayank Agarwal says overcoming fear of failure made him hungry for runs

On day 2 of the opening Test, Mayank scored his third Test hundred, a 243 off 330 balls, which formed the cornerstone of India's 493 for 6 against Bangladesh.

Press Trust of India, Nov 15, 2019 19:01:25 IST

Indore: India opener Mayank Agarwal on Friday said overcoming fear of failure has made him hungrier for runs as he smashed his career-best second double hundred in the opening Test against Bangladesh here.

On day 2 of the opening Test, Mayank scored his third Test hundred, a 243 off 330 balls, which formed the cornerstone of India's 493 for 6 against Bangladesh.

"In terms of mindset, the fear of failure and letting go of it helped me change a lot. After that I got hungry for runs," the 28-year-old said after his career-best innings gave India a 343-run lead against Bangladesh on day 2 here.

India vs Bangladesh: Mayank Agarwal says overcoming fear of failure made him hungry for runs

Mayank Agarwal struck two fifties in three innings in the recent Australia Test series. AP

"There have been times where I haven't gotten runs. Everytime I get set, I try to make it a point to convert into a big score."

Mayank added 91 for the second wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara before sharing a 190-run stand for the fourth wicket with Ajinkya Rahane and a whirlwind 123 with Ravindra Jadeja for the fifth wicket.

Talking about his partnerships, Mayank said: "It is about playing one ball at a time and keep batting as long as possible. He's (Ajinkya Rahane) a senior pro, he's played a lot of Test cricket and kept guiding me throughout.

"The plan was to get a small partnership and take our time. Be cautious, then it was about building it more and more. I back myself and was watching the ball well and picking it.

"There is bounce on this wicket and there is full value for shots. I went after anything I felt that was in my arc. We haven't talked about it yet, the way we are going, we are in the driver's seat and will try to put them under a lot of pressure."

The Karnataka batsman had scored a half-century on his Test debut in the Boxing Day Test against Australia last year and he said the feeling of contributing to the team has motivated him a lot.
"Really enjoyed the time since I made the Test team. Playing in Melbourne was special, and having contributed to the series win Down Under was a top feeling," he said.

"That's the feeling which has stuck with me. It's the feeling that makes the team go out there and win tournaments.

Nov 15, 2019

