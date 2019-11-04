India vs Bangladesh: Loss in hazy Delhi another reminder of Indian batting unit's shortcomings in build-up to 'Mission 2020'
India conceded a 1-0 series lead to Bangladesh following their seven-wicket defeat, with keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant particularly copping criticism for the loss.
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Live Now
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDB Vs INDC Live Now
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDB Vs INDC India C beat India B by 136 runs
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDC Vs INDA India C beat India A by 232 runs
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDA Vs INDB India B beat India A by 108 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 53 runs
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 29 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW West Indies Women beat India Women by 1 run
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 28 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN Bangladesh beat India by 7 wickets
- Pakistan in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Match Abandoned
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG New Zealand beat England by 21 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NED Vs PNG Netherlands beat Papua New Guinea by 7 wickets
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 5th, 2019, 06:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 5th, 2019, 01:40 PM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 6th, 2019, 02:00 PM IST
- Kwacha T20 Women's Cup, 2019 MAWW vs MOZW - Nov 6th, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Kwacha T20 Women's Cup, 2019 MAWW vs MOZW - Nov 6th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 6th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AND vs BIH - Nov 8th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR vs UTT - Nov 8th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KER vs TN - Nov 8th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Delhi Air Pollution LIVE Updates: SC summons secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, UP on Wednesday; bans construction activities in Delhi-NCR
-
Government orders major crackdown on illegal mining, wants 100% penalty levied against mafias exploiting natural resources
-
Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are indeed victims of their greed; govt shouldn't reward them by easing penalties, leave free market forces to play out
-
ISL 2019-20: Bengaluru FC's lack of attacking efficiency in final third, resolute Subrata Pal help complacent Jamshedpur FC escape with draw
-
Nancy Pelosi as president? Possible impeachment of Donald Trump, Mike Pence over Ukraine-Biden shakedown may place Speaker in hot seat
-
Maharashtra power tussle: Devendra Fadnavis meets Amit Shah in Delhi, says state govt 'will be formed soon'
-
In Mexico, a riotous celebration of food, drink, sport, culture — and death
-
Pati, Patni Aur Woh trailer: Kartik Aaryan, married to Bhumi Pednekar, struggles to impress Ananya Panday in upcoming rom-com
-
Exhibition of Jogen Chowdhury's works sheds light on his early life as refugee, maps his artistic evolution
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7935
|274
|2
|England
|4555
|268
|3
|Australia
|6340
|264
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|8620
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|5000
|250
Bangladesh were written off well before they had even landed on Indian soil, given all the recent troubles with their board back home and the assumption of them finding it difficult to adjust themselves mentally after such drama.
The match nearly didn’t happen either, given the deadly blanket of smog that has engulfed the national capital in particular and most parts of northern India in general.
Yet, Bangladesh managed to notch up a memorable victory in the first T20I against India in New Delhi on Sunday, finally triumphing over their neighbours in the shortest format after having failed eight times before — a couple of them in the last over.
Rishabh Pant was expected to take charge after Shikhar Dhawan's dismissal, but didn't quite deliver on that front. AFP
Sunday’s encounter too went down to the final over of the day, but there was no feasible way for the ‘Men in Blue’ to walk away victors unless the ‘Tigers’ suffered a collective brain-fade. India had missed enough opportunities throughout the game, and a couple of dropped chances in the business end of the chase virtually sealed it in the visitors’ favour.
So who really was the Match ka mujrim? — a term so endearingly used by certain sections of the Indian vernacular media — for Team India’s defeat on Sunday? Rishabh Pant for one seems to be copping most of the blame at the moment.
The Delhi keeper-batsman had one of the most forgettable days in his cricketing career, both with the bat as well as behind the stumps. The flashy youngster has been perceived as MS Dhoni’s successor once the veteran finally decides to hang up his boots.
However, his confidence appears to be shaken of late. Not only has he lost the keeper’s spot in the Test side to the recently-returned Wriddhiman Saha, who had a brilliant series against South Africa, he has also been at the receiving end of the team management’s ire particularly for his shot-selection. Coach Ravi Shastri, in particular, even went on to hint at giving him a ‘rap on his knuckles’ in the context of his shot-selection in a recent interview.
That lack of confidence was evident in Pant’s innings on Sunday. On a wicket that was slightly on the slower side throughout the evening much like the ones used in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Pant never appeared settled at the crease while also having communication problems with his batting partners.
On-air commentator Sunil Gavaskar, in particular, sounded furious after a mix-up between him and Shikhar Dhawan resulted in the latter falling nine short of his half-century. “Sold him down the river,” thundered the former Indian batting icon as Dhawan wore a disappointed look on his face while trudging back to the dressing room.
The Delhi Capitals keeper had the opportunity to make up for it by taking charge for the final phase of the Indian innings. Playing his natural game was the need of the hour; Pant managed to hit three fours but was eventually dismissed off Shafiul Islam’s bowling in the penultimate over, getting caught at long on off a miscued slog, once again failing to make an impact when it mattered the most.
The clamour to get him dropped only grew after that knock, and with Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson — who recently struck a memorable double-ton in the Vijay Hazare Trophy — waiting in the wings, things have got only more difficult for him.
Pant the wicket-keeper didn’t have a great day either, particularly when he convinced captain Rohit Sharma to go for a review following a caught-behind appeal against Soumya Sarkar off Yuzvendra Chahal’s bowling — only for Ultra-Edge to show a flat-line at the time of the ball going past the inside edge. The same over saw the Indians miss two LBW dismissal chances that were turned down by the same umpire which, had they been reviewed, could’ve witnessed Mushfiqur’s innings ending in a single-digit score.
Dhoni’s magic with the DRS highlights how important a wicket-keeper is when it comes to making such decisions, almost playing a central role, and Pant still has a lot of catching up to do in this area even though his glovework has improved steadily since conceding a barrage of byes in England last year.
What Pant certainly did not deserve were the chants of “Dhoni! Dhoni!” by the spectators at the recently-renamed Arun Jaitley Stadium. Sure, he deserves some stick for his sloppy performance on the field, but that should be restricted to a pep talk with seniors in the dressing room or in the team hotel rather than from fans. Every cricketer goes through a bad patch in his career, and Pant has exhibited the ability to come back strong from such lows in the past.
And let’s not forget, there were other chinks in the armour as well as far as the Indian batting performance went. Had it not been for some fireworks in the last two overs of the innings from Krunal Pandya (who would later drop Mushfiqur in the 18th over, a fatal blow to India’s hopes) and Washington Sundar, the match wouldn’t even have gone to the last over in the first place.
Sunday’s result once again highlighted how crucial the top three’s contribution is towards an Indian victory. Skipper Rohit, KL Rahul, batting in Virat Kohli’s usual spot of No 3, and Shreyas Iyer failed to convert their positive starts into bigger scores. Dhawan looked good at his home ground and deserved to get a bigger score, only for him to walk back after a miscalculated call for a non-existent second run from his partner.
Debutant Shivam Dube, carrying a lot of expectations with him in the build-up to the World T20 next year, fell victim to all-rounder Afif Hossain’s brilliance to depart for just 1. Dube was later handed the responsibility of bowling the final over of the Bangladesh innings with just four left for the Tigers to win, but by then Khaleel Ahmed’s expensive penultimate over had already done the damage.
There certainly are some flaws in Team India’s T20I game plan, and the problem seems more highlighted when they are defending a total, as was also the case in the nine-wicket hammering at the hands of the Proteas in September.
Thankfully for the Indian team, they have two more games in this series, and plenty of T20I fixtures over the next one year to iron out those flaws. While Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and other personnel not featuring in this series are match-winners in every sense, others have to step up to the task and make it count when the team needs them the most.
Let’s see if Pant gets the crowd to chant his name at Rajkot come Thursday.
Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.
Updated Date:
Nov 04, 2019 13:54:13 IST
Also See
India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I Preview: Young Indian team aim for positive start under gloomy sky in New Delhi
India vs Bangladesh: From Rohit Sharma to Sanju Samson, five players to watch out for in upcoming T20I series
India vs Bangladesh: Inexperience in field, poor DRS calls hurt team in first T20I, concedes skipper Rohit Sharma