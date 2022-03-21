India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Women's Cricket World Cup: When and Where to watch Ind vs Ban Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Hamilton: An inconsistent India will have no room for errors when they take on a spirited Bangladesh in their must-win ICC Women's World Cup league match on Tuesday.

India's problems have compounded over the course of their campaign, which has seen them win two games and lose three, including back-to-back defeats against England and Australia.

The heavy fluctuations in the batting performance was already a concern and with the ease Australia chased down a record 278 in the previous game, the Indian bowlers also need to step up.

The bowling looked rather flat against the Aussies, who attacked and put pressure from ball one. The move to drop an extra bowling option in Deepti Sharma and bring back batter Shafali Verma also did not work.

Harmanpreet Kaur, who roared back to form with the bat, is yet to be used as an off-spinner in the competition.

It remains to be seen if Shafali will be persisted with for the crucial contest or Yastika Bhatia returns at the top to open alongside Smriti Mandhana.

One positive from the Australia game was captain Mithali Raj getting back among runs. After a couple of quiet games, Mandhana will also be expected to score big on Tuesday.

India find themselves in a tricky spot as they have not gelled as a unit so far and it is something they would have to correct against Bangladesh, who have shown a lot of promise in their maiden ODI World Cup appearance.

Bangladesh have run most of their opponents close in the four games they have played so far and that includes a memorable win over Pakistan.

Here's everything you need to know about the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Bangladesh:

When will the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Bangladesh take place?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Bangladesh will be played on Tuesday, 22 March 2022.

What is the venue for the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Bangladesh?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Bangladesh will take place at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

When will the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Bangladesh start?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Bangladesh will begin at 6.30 am IST. The toss will take place at 6 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Bangladesh?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads (from):

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (c), Salma Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Lata Mondal, Sobhana Mostary, Fariha Trisna, Suraiya Azmin, Sanjida Akter Meghla.

India: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

With inputs from PTI

