India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When and Where to watch ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Match online

India face Bangladesh in their Super League quarter-final clash of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 in Antigua on Saturday.

The Boys in Blue ended the group stage unbeaten to top Group B with six points, but following their opening win over South Africa, captain Yash Dhull and five others returned positive for COVID-19.

However, Dhull and four others- Yash’s deputy Shaik Rasheed, Aradhya Yadav, Manav Parakh and Sidharth Yadav, have since recovered from coronavirus, and are available for the last-eight clash.

Just when key players are likely to return to action, India, however, have suffered a fresh setback with stand-in skipper Nishant Sindhu testing positive for the virus.

News agency PTI on Friday reported that left-arm spinner Aneeshwar Gautam would come in as a replacement for Nishant in the squad.

Performance wise for India, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (228 runs) and Raj Bawa (217 runs) have been India's leading run-getters, with both of them having scored a century each.

Those two will be crucial in providing stability to their batting and will be expected to continue their impressive show.

Bawa, in fact, with his knock of 162* against Uganda, surpassed Shikhar Dhawan's knock of 158 to register the highest individual score by an Indian at the U19 World Cup.

Left-arm orthodox bowler Vicky Ostwal is India's top wicket-taker at the moment, with seven scalps from three games.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s only defeat in the group stage came against England, when they were bundled out for just 97. England chased it down comfortably with seven wickets to spare.

Bangladesh would then go on to beat Canada and UAE in their remaining games to qualify for the Super League quarters by finishing second.

Here’s all you need to know about the India-Bangladesh U19 World Cup quarter-final:

When will the Super League quarter-final match between India U19 and Bangladesh U19 take place?

The Super League quarter-final match between India U19 and Bangladesh U19 will take place on 29 January, 2022

What is the venue for the match?

The venue for India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match is Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

When will the match start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 6.30 pm IST, with the toss at 6 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.