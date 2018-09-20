A strong bowling performance followed by some power-packed batting saw India thrash arch rivals Pakistan by eight wickets in their Group A clash of the Asia Cup cricket tournament in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.

Asked to field first, three-wicket hauls from pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and part-time off-spinner Kedar Jadhav enabled India to restrict Pakistan to a paltry 162. Bhuvneshwar returned figures of 3/15 while Jadhav got 3/23. In reply, a quickfire half-century by Rohit Sharma and his 86-run opening stand with Shikhar Dhawan saw India comfortably overhaul the target with a whopping 21 overs to spare.

However, not everything has been going well for India, with injuries to Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel pulling out of the tournament with injuries. India will come up against a Bangladesh side that impressed against Sri Lanka, scoring 261 in 49.3 overs and holding Sri Lanka to a score of 124 from 35.2 overs.

Here's everything you need to know about Friday's Asia Cup clash between India and Bangladesh:

When will the India vs Bangladesh fixture take place?

India vs Bangladesh match will be played on Friday, 21 September.

Where will be the match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time does the match begin?

The India vs Bangladesh match will begin at 5.00 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the India-Bangladesh match?

The match will be shown on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Select 1 and Select 1 HD, and Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

With inputs from IANS