After losing the ODI series, India will be looking to come out all guns blazing against Bangladesh in the two-match Test series which begins on 14 January. India lost the three-match ODI series 2-1 with a number of top players injured. And a lot of them are not going to be available for the Tests as well, hence the visitors need to be wary of the threat the Bangladesh side poses.

Captain Rohit Sharma will miss the Tests series as a result of a thumb injury he suffered in the second ODI. Pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja have also been ruled out of the Test series.

India have history on their side going into the series. Out of 11 Tests between these two sides, India have won nine and have never lost a match. Two matches have ended in a draw, both in Bangladesh.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the 1st India vs Bangladesh Test match.

When is the 1st India vs Bangladesh Test match?

The 1st India vs Bangladesh Test match will start on 14 December and is scheduled to be played till 18 December.

Where will the 1st India vs Bangladesh Test match be played?

The 1st India vs Bangladesh Test match will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

What time will the 1st India vs Bangladesh Test match start?

The action on each day of the 1st India vs Bangladesh Test match will start at 9 PM IST. The toss on Day 1 will take place at 8.30 PM.

Where can I watch the 1st India vs Bangladesh Test match on TV?

The 1st India vs Bangladesh Test match will be shown live on Sony Sports channels.

Where can I watch the 1st India vs Bangladesh Test match online?

The 1st India vs Bangladesh Test match will be streamed live on SonyLIV app. You can follow the match live on firstpost.com.

India’s squad for Bangladesh Tests: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat

