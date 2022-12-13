Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs BAN 1st Test Match Live Online and TV

Cricket

India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs BAN 1st Test Match Live Online and TV

India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: The 1st IND vs BAN Test starts on 14 December and will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs BAN 1st Test Match Live Online and TV

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Streaming. AP

After losing the ODI series, India will be looking to come out all guns blazing against Bangladesh in the two-match Test series which begins on 14 January. India lost the three-match ODI series 2-1 with a number of top players injured. And a lot of them are not going to be available for the Tests as well, hence the visitors need to be wary of the threat the Bangladesh side poses.

Captain Rohit Sharma will miss the Tests series as a result of a thumb injury he suffered in the second ODI. Pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja have also been ruled out of the Test series.

India have history on their side going into the series. Out of 11 Tests between these two sides, India have won nine and have never lost a match. Two matches have ended in a draw, both in Bangladesh.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the 1st India vs Bangladesh Test match.

When is the 1st India vs Bangladesh Test match?

The 1st India vs Bangladesh Test match will start on 14 December and is scheduled to be played till 18 December.

Where will the 1st India vs Bangladesh Test match be played?

The 1st India vs Bangladesh Test match will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

What time will the 1st India vs Bangladesh Test match start?

The action on each day of the 1st India vs Bangladesh Test match will start at 9 PM IST. The toss on Day 1 will take place at 8.30 PM.

Where can I watch the 1st India vs Bangladesh Test match on TV?

The 1st India vs Bangladesh Test match will be shown live on Sony Sports channels.

Where can I watch the 1st India vs Bangladesh Test match online?

The 1st India vs Bangladesh Test match will be streamed live on SonyLIV app. You can follow the match live on firstpost.com.

India’s squad for Bangladesh Tests: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: December 13, 2022 11:02:21 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: Onus on senior players to keep visitors in the hunt
First Cricket News

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: Onus on senior players to keep visitors in the hunt

India are trailing 1-0 in the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh and must win on Wednesday to stay alive in the series.

Watch: KL Rahul drops Mehidy Hasan's catch, Rohit Sharma loses cool after fielding blunders
First Cricket News

Watch: KL Rahul drops Mehidy Hasan's catch, Rohit Sharma loses cool after fielding blunders

Captain Rohit Sharma was furious as India's poor fielding in the final overs cost them the first ODI against Bangladesh.

India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, 1st ODI: When and where to watch IND vs BAN 1st ODI match Live
First Cricket News

India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, 1st ODI: When and where to watch IND vs BAN 1st ODI match Live

India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming 1st ODI: When, where, and how to watch IND vs BAN 1st ODI Live