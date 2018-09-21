- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK Vs AFG Live Now
Asia Cup 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates
HIGHLIGHTS
DROPPED! Chahal drops a difficult caught and bowl chance, Hossain takes a sigh of relief.
OUT! Three dot balls by Jadeja and Rahim loses patience, plays a reverse-sweep in frustration, gives a straight catch to Chahal at short third man. Rahim c Chahal b Jadeja 21(45)
OUT! Jadeja fires it in, hits Mithun on the front foot pad, huge appeal, umpire Raza says out, batsman goes for DRS, the argument was whether it was bat first or pad, and the third umpire stays with the on-field decision as it was indeed pad first. Mithun lbw b Jadeja 9(19)
OUT! Shakib hit two back-to-back boundaries, he goes for the sweep again and he hits it straight into the hands of Dhawan at square leg. Shakib c Dhawan b Jadeja 17(12)
OUT! How can Bumrah be behind, takes the ball away from Hossain, the batsman plays it away from the body, edges it and the ball flies at speed of the bullet to Dhawan at wide first slip, who takes it in second attempt. Hossain Shanto c Dhawan b Bumrah 7(14)
OUT! The plan has worked, well directed short ball to Das, and he pulls, does not connect well and the ball goes high up in the air, flies to Kedar Jadhav at fine leg as he plucks it almost from the ground. Liton Das c Kedar Jadhav b Bhuvneshwar 7(16)
Bangladesh XI: Liton Das (wk), Nazmul Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain
Bangladesh v India in Asia Cup:
Matches - 10
India won - 9
Bangladesh won - 1
India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
Toss news: Rohit Sharma wins toss and opts to bowl first.
Bumrah back on.
After 27 overs,Bangladesh 83/5 ( Mahmudullah 13 , Mosaddek Hossain 6)
Kuldeep carries on. Beautiful bowling from him, loopy and going away after pitching. Dhoni dislodges the stumps, the umpire goes upstairs but Mosaddek had his feet rooted inside the line.
India's win percentage in ODIs in which Ravindra Jadeja has taken three or more wickets: 88.24
Kuldeep continues.
After 26 overs,Bangladesh 80/5 ( Mahmudullah 12 , Mosaddek Hossain 4)
Chahal continues and yet again, short stuff to start with. Rohit from first slip asking him to make the batsman defend more. Chahal applies the plan. Just 2 off the over.
Chahal continues.
After 25 overs,Bangladesh 78/5 ( Mahmudullah 11 , Mosaddek Hossain 3)
Kuldeep is back on. Three quality spinners at work at the moment. Mahmudullah and Mosaddek are trying hard but are not looking too controlled of the things at the moment. India at the top but they would want to end this as soon as possible.
It will be intriguing to see how Mahmudullah bats today.
His batting average against few top countries in ODIs:
Australia - 47.66
England - 40.66
India - 42.57
New Zealand - 35.78
West Indies - 50.37
Kuldeep Yadav back on.
After 24 overs,Bangladesh 77/5 ( Mahmudullah 10 , Mosaddek Hossain 3)
Jadeja continues. Some lessons from him to Chahal will do a lot, bowls and runs almost to deep of mid-wicket to cut off the double that was there. Has a good arm so the batsman does not take a risk.
Jadeja continues
After 23 overs,Bangladesh 75/5 ( Mahmudullah 9 , Mosaddek Hossain 2)
Chahal continues. Two slips for him, bowls the leggies. Chahal has dropped another catch in the over. He has been dropping quite a few off late and it is time team management addresses the same to him.
DROPPED! Chahal drops a difficult caught and bowl chance, Hossain takes a sigh of relief.
Chahal continues
Bangladesh have completely lost the plot here. Poor shot selections from their batsmen have led to their downfall. There should have been more application from their senior pros. At this point in the match, the team is going nowhere.
In hindsight, for Jadeja, what a comeback it has been! Following that all-round show at the Oval Test, the southpaw is once again making an important contribution for the team.
After 22 overs,Bangladesh 74/5 ( Mahmudullah 9 , Mosaddek Hossain 1)
Jadeja continues. Runs through his over quickly. Just 2 from the over.
Jadeja continues.
After 21 overs,Bangladesh 72/5 ( Mahmudullah 8 , Mosaddek Hossain 0)
Chahal continues. Mahmudullah tricked by Chahal. Could not read the googly. He too gets frustrated and goes for the risky shot to shed the pressure, hits a boundary but needs to realise is team are five down and this is just 21st over.
FOUR! Short ball and Mahmudullah rocks back and pulls it over the mid-wicket for a boundary.
Chahal continues.
After 20 overs,Bangladesh 67/5 ( Mahmudullah 3 , Mosaddek Hossain 0)
Jadeja continues and don't expect him to take a break. He is not a sort of a bowler who comes back to bowl the second spell because chances are he goes for runs. Again, just one run in the over.
Jadeja continues.
After 19 overs,Bangladesh 66/5 ( Mahmudullah 2 , Mosaddek Hossain 0)
Chahal continues and keeps things simple. Just 1 off the over and these dot balls are creating more pressure on Bangladesh as they keep on losing wickets.
Chahal continues.
After 18 overs,Bangladesh 65/5 ( Mahmudullah 1 , Mosaddek Hossain 0)
Jadeja continues. Dot balls and then a wicket, the trend continues to haunt Bangladesh. This time it is Rahim who has fallen to the trap. He tried taking a single on the second ball as he tapped the ball to cover and run but Mahmudullah denied. Rotating the strike matters in ODIs and Bangladesh are consistently failing on that front.
OUT! Three dot balls by Jadeja and Rahim loses patience, plays a reverse-sweep in frustration, gives a straight catch to Chahal at short third man. Rahim c Chahal b Jadeja 21(45)
Jadeja continues
After 17 overs,Bangladesh 63/4 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 19 , Mahmudullah 1)
Chahal continues and almost grabbed Rahim on the second ball. Dhoni was quicker again behind the stumps as he dislodged the bails in a mili-second. Umpires went upstairs and the replay showed that some part of the boot was behind the line. Not Out given but super skills from the 37-year-old.
Chahal back on.
Ravindra Jadeja in ODI cricket:
Bowling average | Bowling SR
Til 2013 : 32.21 | 40.8
Since 2014 : 44.02 | 50.3
After 16 overs,Bangladesh 60/4 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 17 , Mahmudullah 0)
Jadeja continues. He delivers in the first over after drinks. Bowlers like Jadeja and Jadhav will be threatening to negate. They bowl quicker in air and bowl wicket-to-wicket. Bangladesh need partnership now. They cannot afford loss of other wicket now.
Mahmudullah, right handed bat, comes to the crease
OUT! Jadeja fires it in, hits Mithun on the front foot pad, huge appeal, umpire Raza says out, batsman goes for DRS, the argument was whether it was bat first or pad, and the third umpire stays with the on-field decision as it was indeed pad first. Mithun lbw b Jadeja 9(19)
Jadeja continues.
After 15 overs,Bangladesh 59/3 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 16 , Mohammad Mithun 9)
Kuldeep continues. Jadeja's appeal was legit. He was alone as he appealed but he was right as well. The ball hit the pad first and would have hit the stumps as the ball tracker said. DRINKS called.
After 14 overs,Bangladesh 56/3 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 13 , Mohammad Mithun 9)
Jadeja continues and bowls four dots on the trot and then a boundary. LBW call on the last ball but it was just Jadeja who was interested. Dhoni almost walking to the other end as the appeal was on.
FOUR! Smart stuff from Mithun as he deftly reverse-sweeps through the second slip for a boundary to third man.
Jadeja continues.
After 13 overs,Bangladesh 52/3 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 13 , Mohammad Mithun 5)
Kuldeep continues with a leg slip. Close LBW call on the first ball but denied by the umpire. Fifty up for Bangladesh.
Kuldeep continues.
After 12 overs,Bangladesh 49/3 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 12 , Mohammad Mithun 3)
Jadeja continues. Like always, he is completing is overs, at a brisk rate. Jadeja unknowingly hits Rahim who was at the non-strikers' end while fielding. No damage done hopefully, 2 runs from the over.
That shot Shakib played to get out, shows his lack of temperament as a batsman. 11 runs had already come from the first three deliveries and Dhawan was placed there for a top-edged sweep. Bangladesh dressing room must be utterly disappointed. However, wicket in his first over for the comeback man. At this juncture of his career this opportunity is like a lifeline for Ravindra Jadeja and he needs to make the most out of it.
Ravindra Jadeja's last two wickets in List-A cricket:
15/06/2017 : Shakib Al Hasan at Birmingham
21/09/2018 : Shakib Al Hasan at Dubai
Jadeja continues.
After 11 overs,Bangladesh 47/3 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 11 , Mohammad Mithun 2)
Kuldeep comes into bowl. Chahal bowls just one over and off he goes. Kuldeep begins well and just 3 from his first over.
Kuldeep Yadav, left-arm chinaman, replaces Chahal
Mohammad Mithun, right handed bat, comes to the crease
After 10 overs,Bangladesh 44/3 ( Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 9 , Mohammad Mithun 1)
Jadeja into the attack. He should have been resting in his farm house right now or maybe go on a horse ride but injury to Pandya means, he is bowling here.
There was a lot of drama on the freehit ball bowled by Jadeja as umpire Ahsan Raza was inquiring about the field when Jadeja delivered the ball, Rohit had a chat and then they carried on. Two balls and two boundaries later, Shakib, played a rubbish shot, getting out to a mediocre delivery.
Jadeja has come in and has made things really exciting. 44 runs in first powerplay.
OUT! Shakib hit two back-to-back boundaries, he goes for the sweep again and he hits it straight into the hands of Dhawan at square leg. Shakib c Dhawan b Jadeja 17(12)
FOUR! Fullish from Jadeja and Shakib sweeps it for four to fine leg. Forces a change in field.
Latest Updates: Kuldeep carries on. Beautiful bowling from him, loopy and going away after pitching. Dhoni dislodges the stumps, the umpire goes upstairs but Mosaddek had his feet rooted inside the line.
The Asia Cup live match is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Select 1 and Select 1 HD and Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD. The Asia Cup live streaming will take place on Hotstar.
Preview: An upbeat India will be eyeing another convincing victory over Bangladesh in their first game of the Super four round of the 2018 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.
After a lacklusture show against Hong Kong, the defending champions led by stand-in captain Rohit Sharma, rode on an all-round show to outclass arch-rivals Pakistan by eight wickets on Wednesday.
India take on Bangladesh as the super 4-leg of the Asia Cup gets underway. Agencies
India however, should be careful on Friday as the Mashrafe Mortaza-led Bangladeshis are well known party spoilers.
The Indian bowlers disappointed in the contest against Hong Kong, but rose to the occasion when it mattered the most and were flawless against the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side.
Moreover, seamers Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah got a surprise support from part-time spinner Kedar Jadav, who came as a shocking element against Pakistan with figures of 3/23 from his nine overs.
The batsmen have more or less been good so far and opener Shikhar Dhawan presently leads the run-scorer charts with 173 runs from two innings. skipper Rohit fell cheaply in the first game but struck a fine half century on Wednesday.
The middle order comprising Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik too, look in good touch with the bat.
The Indian team management will face a difficult task in finding a perfect team combination on Friday as they now miss the services of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury.
Rohit will be well aware that Bangladesh is no longer a team of the past as the Mortaza-led side came with a clinical show against Sri Lanka and boast of some quality players in their squad.
With the likes of Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Mithun, the team has the capability of chasing or putting high scores on board.
Also, quality pace bowling in Mustafizur Rahaman and Rubel Hossain with the support of left-arm spinner Shakib carries the potential of posing some serious damage to the Indian batting line-up.
Come Friday, crowds can expect another thrilling contest when the two tournament favourites clash in Asia's biggest cricketing event.
Squad:
India - Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, M.S.Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.
Bangladesh - Masrafe Mortaza (Captain), Shakib Al Hasan (VC), Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Mithun, Litton Das (wicket-keeper), Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Nazmul Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam Apu, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Haider Rony.
