SIX! Another one as Bhuvi again pitches on length and Mortaza goes big, this time a little straight, the ball hits the sight screen.

OUT! Two back-to-back sixes and Mortaza goes for a scoop to a fullish delivery from Bhuvneshwar, connects well but does not hit in the right area and the ball went straight into the hands of Bumrah at short fine leg. Mortaza c Bumrah b Bhuvneshwar 26(3)

Bhuvneshwar back and hit for two back-to-back sixes by Mortaza before he was held on short fine leg. Bhuvnehswar did not celebrate the wicket as he knew he had committed two back to back mistakes. Bangladesh now in a better position than what they were a while back.

OUT! Short of length, Hasan tries to clear the deep mid-wicket boundary, but does not connect well, Dhawan takes a good catch. Great innings by Hasan, he goes back as a proud man, having resurrected the innings. Mehidy Hasan c Dhawan b Bumrah 42(50)

Rubel Hossain, right handed bat, comes to the crease

Bumrah comes racing in and has ended Hasan's innings. What a knock by the young man. He came when Bangladesh were reeling after losing seven wickets. Batted superbly under tough circumstances.

Bhuvneshwar to bowl his last over.

A sigh of relief for India. That eighth wicket partnership between Mehidy and Mortaza was looking threatening. But now things are under control. However, thanks to that 66-run stand they have given themselves something to bowl at. Remember, in this 'Super 4' stage, Net Run Rate will be a factor. So, Bangladesh should look to take the game as deep as possible.

Bhuvneshwar's spell comes to an end. How brilliant has he been in this tournament. Today, beside those two balls he has been brilliant.

OUT! That's the end of Bangladesh's innings, Mustafizur caught in covers as he tried to hit the ball over the covers. Mustafizur c Dhawan b Bumrah 3(9)

Ravindra Jadeja: I am very happy with the performance. I did not play shorter format for a long time. Wicket is slow but we have the batting to chase it down easily.

Three bowlers taking three or more wickets for a team in an Asia Cup match:

The wicket is slow as told by Jadeja and India will need to bat well to go past the total.

Bangladesh post 173 on scoreboard. Had Mehidy Hasan not been there, scoring 42 runs for Bangladesh, things could have been really bad for them.

Indian fielders to take four catches in an ODI match this century:

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan walk out to open the India innings, with skipper Mashrafe Mortaza opening the bowling for his team. Let's see how India goes about business in this chase.

FOUR ! Rohit collects the first runs of the Indian innings, and he does so in some style! Gets going with a push towards the cover region, picking the gap perfectly! IND 4/0

Rohit Sharma's last five innings against Bangladesh in ODIs:

Mortaza starts off with the ball for Bangladesh. His Indian counterpart Rohit collects the first runs on the board, thanks to a well-timed punch through the covers for a boundary. Four off the over.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz brought into the attack from the other end.

Mehidy brought into the attack from the other end, and he starts off by conceding three singles off his first over.

FOUR! Mortaza fires this one wide, and Dhawan slashes hard over point to collect his first boundary! IND 11/0

FOUR ! Delightful by Dhawan! Crunched it through the cover arc! IND 15/0

Dhawan takes the attack to Mortaza, producing delightful shots off the third and fourth deliveries to collect boundaries. Eight off the over.

Rohit taps the ball towards midwicket for a quick single, thanks to some good running between the wickets. Dhawan drives through the cover region, and comes back for a second after the ball doesn't go the distance. Singles off the last two deliveries. Five off Mehidy's second over.

Mustafizur Rahman introduced in the fifth over.

SIX ! Dhawan pulls off a short ball from Mustafizur, and clears the square-leg fence! IND 27/0

The Fizz gets introduced in the fifth over. Rohit collects a single off the second delivery, guiding the ball towards third man. Dhawan gets a short ball off the fifth delivery, and gets into perfect position to go for a pull shot, clearing the square-leg fence in the process. Seven off the over.

If Bangladesh want to make a match out of it, they need early wickets. But so far, the two Indian openers have started steadily. Here, Mashrafe should experiment with his field position to make the batsmen work hard to get runs. Also, a lot will depend on how Shakib bowls.

Mehidy continues from the other end. Rohit collects a single. Dhawan collects a double off the last delivery of the over, with three coming off it.

FOUR! Rohit smacks a full delivery from Mustafizur, and sends it flying over the bowler's head! IND 34/0

Mustafizur's having a good over, bowling five dots, before Rohit lofts the ball over the bowler's head with an elegant stroke, collecting his second boundary. Four off the over.

Opening pairs to face 200-plus overs in the last two years in ODI cricket:

Dhawan sets off for a quick single after guiding the ball towards midwicket. Two more singles come off the remaining deliveries. Rohit and Shikhar ensure that the scoreboard keeps ticking when the loose deliveries aren't on offer.

FOUR! Back-of-length delivery along leg from Mustafizur, and Dhawan guides this one off his hips towards the fine-leg fence. IND 41/0

FOUR ! This one races away to the boundary! Dhawan picks the gap between point and backward point to perfection, collecting his fourth four in the process. IND 47/0

Good over for India, as Dhawan collects two boundaries off Mustafizur's bowling, towards fine-leg and backward point respectively. 12 off the over.

Update from Bangladesh: Top-order batters Soumya Sarkar and Imrul Kayas have been included in the Bangladesh squad for the rest of the Asia Cup. Both have already reached Dubai and will be available for selection in their next fixture against Afghanistan on Sunday.

Fifty-partnership up between Rohit and Shikhar , and this has been another quality stand between the two. The Indian skipper brings up the milestone with a single in the last over of powerplay.

Rohit collects a single off the third delivery, bringing up the fifty-opening stand. Loopy delivery to Dhawan off the last ball, which the latter drives down the ground for a single. Two off the over, bringing to an end a fruitful powerplay for the Indian team.

Shakib Al Hasan brought into the attack in the 11th over.

Mortaza tosses the ball to long-time teammate Shakib. Dhawan chips the ball towards Mehidy at midwicket off the first delivery, with the fielder himself not sure of a catch. The TV umpire gets involved, and clears Dhawan. Couple of fine stops by Mahmudullah at short fine to deny Dhawan singles. Two off the over.

Sixth over running for Mehidy, and he manages to keep it tight, giving away just a single off it.

Rohit and Shikhar stick to rotating the strike between themselves through singles, four of which are collected in this over.

Rohit chips the ball towards midwicket off the third delivery, with the ball thankfully for him landing at a safe distance from the nearest fielder. Three singles collected off the over.

FOUR! First boundary for Rayudu! Sweeps past short fine. Nazmul puts in the dive, but the ball pops out of his hand in the last second, and touches the boundary cushion. IND 68/1

Really impressed by this conservative approach by the two Indian openers. They haven't over-attacked in the powerplay, instead tried to preserve wickets initially. Considering the vulnerability in the Virat Kohli-less Indian middle-order, this is an ideal gameplan one must feel.

OUT! Bangladesh finally get the breakthrough, as Dhawan misses while attempting to sweep Shakib. Decides against going for the review after a chat with Rohit. Looked plumb in the review. IND 61/0

Latest Updates: Mehidy into his eighth over. Rayudu collects his first boundary, guiding it towards backward square-leg, where Nazmul puts in the dive, but fails to prevent the boundary. Five off the over.

The Asia Cup live match is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Select 1 and Select 1 HD and Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD. The Asia Cup live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Preview: An upbeat India will be eyeing another convincing victory over Bangladesh in their first game of the Super four round of the 2018 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

After a lacklusture show against Hong Kong, the defending champions led by stand-in captain Rohit Sharma, rode on an all-round show to outclass arch-rivals Pakistan by eight wickets on Wednesday.

India however, should be careful on Friday as the Mashrafe Mortaza-led Bangladeshis are well known party spoilers.

The Indian bowlers disappointed in the contest against Hong Kong, but rose to the occasion when it mattered the most and were flawless against the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side.

Moreover, seamers Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah got a surprise support from part-time spinner Kedar Jadav, who came as a shocking element against Pakistan with figures of 3/23 from his nine overs.

The batsmen have more or less been good so far and opener Shikhar Dhawan presently leads the run-scorer charts with 173 runs from two innings. skipper Rohit fell cheaply in the first game but struck a fine half century on Wednesday.

The middle order comprising Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik too, look in good touch with the bat.

The Indian team management will face a difficult task in finding a perfect team combination on Friday as they now miss the services of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury.

Rohit will be well aware that Bangladesh is no longer a team of the past as the Mortaza-led side came with a clinical show against Sri Lanka and boast of some quality players in their squad.

With the likes of Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Mithun, the team has the capability of chasing or putting high scores on board.

Also, quality pace bowling in Mustafizur Rahaman and Rubel Hossain with the support of left-arm spinner Shakib carries the potential of posing some serious damage to the Indian batting line-up.

Come Friday, crowds can expect another thrilling contest when the two tournament favourites clash in Asia's biggest cricketing event.

Squad:

India - Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, M.S.Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Bangladesh - Masrafe Mortaza (Captain), Shakib Al Hasan (VC), Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Mithun, Litton Das (wicket-keeper), Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Nazmul Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam Apu, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Haider Rony.

With inputs from IANS