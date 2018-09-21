Jadeja on a roll here. He has ripped apart the Bangladesh batting line-up with his accurate stump to stump line. On this type of track, because of the accuracy, a bowler like Jadeja is always a threat. And He has utilised the tentativeness of the Bangladesh batting very aptly today.

Kuldeep comes back on. Dhawan at first slip, standing very wide. Lovely bowling from Kuldeep, mixes it up well with googlies and leggies. 4 off it.

Chahal is back into the attack. Four dot balls to start with. Just one from the over. Wonder what the Bangladesh's plan is here.

Kuldeep continues. Both the batsmen are so defensive right now that when the loose ball is on the offer, they are failing to hit boundaries. One off the over.

SIX! Mehidy Hasan connects this time, loopy delivery, sits on slog sweeps this one over the deep mid-wicket for a maximum.

Chahal continues. He goes outside the off stump line this time on the first few balls and then he bowls a little straight and gets hits for a six. Bangladesh needed this really bad.

Kuldeep continues. This partnership is doing well for Bangladesh. Hasan has played a handy knock, scoring 26 off 34 balls. The partneship is 31 off 46 balls now.

Ravindra Jadeja has taken a 4-wicket haul in three out of five tournaments.

Bhuvneshwar continues. Time to shoot yorkers in maybe. India Runs are hard to come by but this should not worry Rohit too much. He is looking for wickets and want to end this innings as soon as possible. There was a LBW shout but Indians did not give for DRS.

SIX! Loopy one from Chahal, Hasan comes out and hits it inside out over the deep cover for a flat six.

Chahal continues. He has been pretty average in this tournament to he honest, not being able to take wickets and got hit every now and then. His fielding has not been up to the mark as well.

Bhuvneshwar continues. Bangladesh nearing the 150-run mark. This is a great effort from Hasan and captain Mortaza. At one stage, it appeared as if the innings will be over pretty soon. But the tail has stuck at it.

However, here the question is, can Bangladesh still cross the 200-run mark?

This is a good counter-attack by Mehidy. He is no mug with bat though. In the 2016 Under-19 World Cup he was the 'Player of the Tournament' for this all-round effort.

Chahal to end his quota of overs. 150 has come up for Bangladesh. And fifty-run partnership is also up between Hasan and Mortaza. Hasan is 39 and he deserves a standing ovation when he goes back to the dressing room.

Bumrah has come back on again. It is a little surprising why he has not gone for a yorker yet. He has bowled more of back of the length deliveries. Time for Mortaza to come in action now with just four overs to go. He has to hit those lusty blows now and hope to get to 200.

SIX! Length delivery from Bhuvneshwar and Mortaza hits it over the long-on for a maximum. Poor bowling from Bhuvi.

SIX! Another one as Bhuvi again pitches on length and Mortaza goes big, this time a little straight, the ball hits the sight screen.

OUT! Two back-to-back sixes and Mortaza goes for a scoop to a fullish delivery from Bhuvneshwar, connects well but does not hit in the right area and the ball went straight into the hands of Bumrah at short fine leg. Mortaza c Bumrah b Bhuvneshwar 26(3)

Bhuvneshwar back and hit for two back-to-back sixes by Mortaza before he was held on short fine leg. Bhuvnehswar did not celebrate the wicket as he knew he had committed two back to back mistakes. Bangladesh now in a better position than what they were a while back.

OUT! Short of length, Hasan tries to clear the deep mid-wicket boundary, but does not connect well, Dhawan takes a good catch. Great innings by Hasan, he goes back as a proud man, having resurrected the innings. Mehidy Hasan c Dhawan b Bumrah 42(50)

Rubel Hossain, right handed bat, comes to the crease

Bumrah comes racing in and has ended Hasan's innings. What a knock by the young man. He came when Bangladesh were reeling after losing seven wickets. Batted superbly under tough circumstances.

Bhuvneshwar to bowl his last over.

A sigh of relief for India. That eighth wicket partnership between Mehidy and Mortaza was looking threatening. But now things are under control. However, thanks to that 66-run stand they have given themselves something to bowl at. Remember, in this 'Super 4' stage, Net Run Rate will be a factor. So, Bangladesh should look to take the game as deep as possible.

Bhuvneshwar's spell comes to an end. How brilliant has he been in this tournament. Today, beside those two balls he has been brilliant.

OUT! That's the end of Bangladesh's innings, Mustafizur caught in covers as he tried to hit the ball over the covers. Mustafizur c Dhawan b Bumrah 3(9)

Ravindra Jadeja: I am very happy with the performance. I did not play shorter format for a long time. Wicket is slow but we have the batting to chase it down easily.

Three bowlers taking three or more wickets for a team in an Asia Cup match:

The wicket is slow as told by Jadeja and India will need to bat well to go past the total.

Bangladesh post 173 on scoreboard. Had Mehidy Hasan not been there, scoring 42 runs for Bangladesh, things could have been really bad for them.

Indian fielders to take four catches in an ODI match this century:

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan walk out to open the India innings, with skipper Mashrafe Mortaza opening the bowling for his team. Let's see how India goes about business in this chase.

FOUR ! Rohit collects the first runs of the Indian innings, and he does so in some style! Gets going with a push towards the cover region, picking the gap perfectly! IND 4/0

Rohit Sharma's last five innings against Bangladesh in ODIs:

Mortaza starts off with the ball for Bangladesh. His Indian counterpart Rohit collects the first runs on the board, thanks to a well-timed punch through the covers for a boundary. Four off the over.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz brought into the attack from the other end.

Mehidy brought into the attack from the other end, and he starts off by conceding three singles off his first over.

OUT! The plan has worked, well directed short ball to Das, and he pulls, does not connect well and the ball goes high up in the air, flies to Kedar Jadhav at fine leg as he plucks it almost from the ground. Liton Das c Kedar Jadhav b Bhuvneshwar 7(16)

OUT! How can Bumrah be behind, takes the ball away from Hossain, the batsman plays it away from the body, edges it and the ball flies at speed of the bullet to Dhawan at wide first slip, who takes it in second attempt. Hossain Shanto c Dhawan b Bumrah 7(14)

OUT! Shakib hit two back-to-back boundaries, he goes for the sweep again and he hits it straight into the hands of Dhawan at square leg. Shakib c Dhawan b Jadeja 17(12)

OUT! Jadeja fires it in, hits Mithun on the front foot pad, huge appeal, umpire Raza says out, batsman goes for DRS, the argument was whether it was bat first or pad, and the third umpire stays with the on-field decision as it was indeed pad first. Mithun lbw b Jadeja 9(19)

OUT! Three dot balls by Jadeja and Rahim loses patience, plays a reverse-sweep in frustration, gives a straight catch to Chahal at short third man. Rahim c Chahal b Jadeja 21(45)

OUT! Bhuvneshwar Kumar traps Mahmudullah with an in-swinger, umpire raised the finger on appeal but there was a huge inside edge. However, Mahmudullah does not have a review left. Has to go back. Mahmudullah lbw b Bhuvneshwar 25(51)

OUT! Jadeja on fire, Mosaddek tries to hit him over the mid-wicket, ball takes the inside edge and goes straight into Dhoni's gloves. Mosaddek Hossain c Dhoni b Jadeja 12(43)

Preview: An upbeat India will be eyeing another convincing victory over Bangladesh in their first game of the Super four round of the 2018 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

After a lacklusture show against Hong Kong, the defending champions led by stand-in captain Rohit Sharma, rode on an all-round show to outclass arch-rivals Pakistan by eight wickets on Wednesday.

India however, should be careful on Friday as the Mashrafe Mortaza-led Bangladeshis are well known party spoilers.

The Indian bowlers disappointed in the contest against Hong Kong, but rose to the occasion when it mattered the most and were flawless against the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side.

Moreover, seamers Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah got a surprise support from part-time spinner Kedar Jadav, who came as a shocking element against Pakistan with figures of 3/23 from his nine overs.

The batsmen have more or less been good so far and opener Shikhar Dhawan presently leads the run-scorer charts with 173 runs from two innings. skipper Rohit fell cheaply in the first game but struck a fine half century on Wednesday.

The middle order comprising Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik too, look in good touch with the bat.

The Indian team management will face a difficult task in finding a perfect team combination on Friday as they now miss the services of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury.

Rohit will be well aware that Bangladesh is no longer a team of the past as the Mortaza-led side came with a clinical show against Sri Lanka and boast of some quality players in their squad.

With the likes of Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Mithun, the team has the capability of chasing or putting high scores on board.

Also, quality pace bowling in Mustafizur Rahaman and Rubel Hossain with the support of left-arm spinner Shakib carries the potential of posing some serious damage to the Indian batting line-up.

Come Friday, crowds can expect another thrilling contest when the two tournament favourites clash in Asia's biggest cricketing event.

Squad:

India - Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, M.S.Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Bangladesh - Masrafe Mortaza (Captain), Shakib Al Hasan (VC), Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Mithun, Litton Das (wicket-keeper), Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Nazmul Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam Apu, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Haider Rony.

With inputs from IANS