INDW in SL | 2nd T20I Sep 21, 2018
SLW Vs INDW
Match Abandoned
SAW in WI | 2nd ODI Sep 19, 2018
WIW Vs SAW
Match Abandoned
Asia Cup Sep 23, 2018
IND vs PAK
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Asia Cup Sep 23, 2018
AFG vs BAN
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
India vs Bangladesh, LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2018 at Dubai: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan begin 174-run chase

Date: Friday, 21 September, 2018 21:24 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Asia Cup 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

173/10
Overs
49.1
R/R
3.52
Fours
11
Sixes
4
Extras
3
India need 167 runs in 286 balls at 3.50 rpo
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Rubel Hossain not out 1 5 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 10 1 32 3
Jasprit Bumrah 9.1 1 37 3
7/0
Overs
2.2
R/R
3.18
Fours
1
Sixes
0
Extras
0
India need 167 runs in 286 balls at 3.50 rpo
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Rohit Sharma (C) Batting 5 7 1 0
Shikhar Dhawan Batting 2 7 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mashrafe Mortaza 1.2 0 4 0
Mehidy Hasan 1 0 3 0

  • After 2 overs,India 7/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 5 , Shikhar Dhawan 2)

    Mehidy brought into the attack from the other end, and he starts off by conceding three singles off his first over. 

  • Mehidy Hasan Miraz brought into the attack from the other end. 

  • After 1 overs,India 4/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 4 , Shikhar Dhawan 0)

    Mortaza starts off with the ball for Bangladesh. His Indian counterpart Rohit collects the first runs on the board, thanks to a well-timed punch through the covers for a boundary. Four off the over. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Rohit Sharma's last five innings against Bangladesh in ODIs:

    123*, 29, 0, 63, 137

  • FOUR! Rohit collects the first runs of the Indian innings, and he does so in some style! Gets going with a push towards the cover region, picking the gap perfectly! IND 4/0

  • Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan walk out to open the India innings, with skipper Mashrafe Mortaza opening the bowling for his team. Let's see how India goes about business in this chase.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Indian fielders to take four catches in an ODI match this century:

    Mohammad Kaif v Sri Lanka, Johannesburg, 2003
    VVS Laxman v Zimbabwe, Perth, 2004
    SHIKHAR DHAWAN v Bangladesh, Dubai, 2018

  • Bangladesh post 173 on scoreboard. Had Mehidy Hasan not been there, scoring 42 runs for Bangladesh, things could have been really bad for them. 

    The wicket is slow as told by Jadeja and India will need to bat well to go past the total. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Three bowlers taking three or more wickets for a team in an Asia Cup match:

    Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Colombo, 1986
    India v Sri Lanka, Dhaka, 2012
    India v Bangladesh, Dubai, 2018*

  • Ravindra Jadeja: I am very happy with the performance. I did not play shorter format for a long time. Wicket is slow but we have the batting to chase it down easily.

  • OUT! That's the end of Bangladesh's innings, Mustafizur caught in covers as he tried to hit the ball over the covers. Mustafizur c Dhawan b Bumrah 3(9)

  • After 49 overs,Bangladesh 173/9 ( Mustafizur Rahman 3 , Rubel Hossain 1)

    Bhuvneshwar's spell comes to an end. How brilliant has he been in this tournament. Today, beside those two balls he has been brilliant. 

  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    A sigh of relief for India. That eighth wicket partnership between Mehidy and Mortaza was looking threatening. But now things are under control. However, thanks to that 66-run stand they have given themselves something to bowl at. Remember, in this 'Super 4' stage, Net Run Rate will be a factor. So, Bangladesh should look to take the game as deep as possible.

    Full Scorecard

  • Bhuvneshwar to bowl his last over. 

  • After 48 overs,Bangladesh 170/9 ( Mustafizur Rahman 1 , Rubel Hossain 0)

    Bumrah comes racing in and has ended Hasan's innings. What a knock by the young man. He came when Bangladesh were reeling after losing seven wickets. Batted superbly under tough circumstances. 

  • Rubel Hossain, right handed bat, comes to the crease

  • OUT! Short of length, Hasan tries to clear the deep mid-wicket boundary, but does not connect well, Dhawan takes a good catch. Great innings by Hasan, he goes back as a proud man, having resurrected the innings. Mehidy Hasan c Dhawan b Bumrah 42(50)

  • Bumrah continues. 

  • After 47 overs,Bangladesh 167/8 ( Mehidy Hasan 40 , Mustafizur Rahman 0)

    Bhuvneshwar back and hit for two back-to-back sixes by Mortaza before he was held on short fine leg. Bhuvnehswar did not celebrate the wicket as he knew he had committed two back to back mistakes. Bangladesh now in a better position than what they were a while back. 

  • Mustafizur Rahman, left handed bat, comes to the crease

  • OUT! Two back-to-back sixes and Mortaza goes for a scoop to a fullish delivery from Bhuvneshwar, connects well but does not hit in the right area and the ball went straight into the hands of Bumrah at short fine leg. Mortaza c Bumrah b Bhuvneshwar 26(3)

  • SIX! Another one as Bhuvi again pitches on length and Mortaza goes big, this time a little straight, the ball hits the sight screen. 

  • SIX! Length delivery from Bhuvneshwar and Mortaza hits it over the long-on for a maximum. Poor bowling from Bhuvi. 

  • Bhuvneshwar is back. 

  • After 46 overs,Bangladesh 155/7 ( Mashrafe Mortaza (C) 14 , Mehidy Hasan 40)

    Bumrah has come back on again. It is a little surprising why he has not gone for a yorker yet. He has bowled more of back of the length deliveries. Time for Mortaza to come in action now with just four overs to go. He has to hit those lusty blows now and hope to get to 200. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Bangladesh post second drinks break: 11.1 (47-1)

  • Bumrah back on. 

  • After 45 overs,Bangladesh 152/7 ( Mashrafe Mortaza (C) 12 , Mehidy Hasan 39)

    Chahal to end his quota of overs. 150 has come up for Bangladesh. And fifty-run partnership is also up between Hasan and Mortaza. Hasan is 39 and he deserves a standing ovation when he goes back to the dressing room. 

  • Chahal to end his quota. 

  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    This is a good counter-attack by Mehidy. He is no mug with bat though. In the 2016 Under-19 World Cup he was the 'Player of the Tournament' for this all-round effort. 

    However, here the question is, can Bangladesh still cross the 200-run mark? 

  • After 44 overs,Bangladesh 148/7 ( Mashrafe Mortaza (C) 10 , Mehidy Hasan 37)

    Bhuvneshwar continues. Bangladesh nearing the 150-run mark. This is a great effort from Hasan and captain Mortaza. At one stage, it appeared as if the innings will be over pretty soon. But the tail has stuck at it. 

  • Bhuvneshwar continues. 

  • After 43 overs,Bangladesh 144/7 ( Mashrafe Mortaza (C) 8 , Mehidy Hasan 35)

    Chahal continues. He has been pretty average in this tournament to he honest, not being able to take wickets and got hit every now and then. His fielding has not been up to the mark as well. 

  • SIX! Loopy one from Chahal, Hasan comes out and hits it inside out over the deep cover for a flat six. 

  • Chahal continues. 

  • After 42 overs,Bangladesh 133/7 ( Mashrafe Mortaza (C) 6 , Mehidy Hasan 26)

    Bhuvneshwar continues. Time to shoot yorkers in maybe. India Runs are hard to come by but this should not worry Rohit too much. He is looking for wickets and want to end this innings as soon as possible. There was a LBW shout but Indians did not give for DRS.  

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    India's last five 5-plus team ODI tournaments:

    Asia Cup, 2018*
    ICC CT, 2017
    ICC CWC, 2015
    Asia Cup, 2014*
    ICC CT, 2013*

    Ravindra Jadeja has taken a 4-wicket haul in three out of five tournaments.

  • Bhuvneshwar continues. 

  • After 41 overs,Bangladesh 132/7 ( Mashrafe Mortaza (C) 5 , Mehidy Hasan 26)

    Kuldeep continues. This partnership is doing well for Bangladesh. Hasan has played a handy knock, scoring 26 off 34 balls. The partneship is 31 off 46 balls now. 

  • Kuldeep continues. 

  • After 40 overs,Bangladesh 128/7 ( Mashrafe Mortaza (C) 4 , Mehidy Hasan 23)

    Chahal continues. He goes outside the off stump line this time on the first few balls and then he bowls a little straight and gets hits for a six. Bangladesh needed this really bad. 

  • SIX! Mehidy Hasan connects this time, loopy delivery, sits on slog sweeps this one over the deep mid-wicket for a maximum. 

    Full Scorecard

    Full Scorecard

    Kuldeep continues. Both the batsmen are so defensive right now that when the loose ball is on the offer, they are failing to hit boundaries. One off the over. 

  • Kuldeep continues

  • After 38 overs,Bangladesh 120/7 ( Mashrafe Mortaza (C) 4 , Mehidy Hasan 15)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 37 overs,Bangladesh 119/7 ( Mashrafe Mortaza (C) 4 , Mehidy Hasan 14)

    Kuldeep comes back on. Dhawan at first slip, standing very wide. Lovely bowling from Kuldeep, mixes it up well with googlies and leggies. 4 off it. 

  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    Jadeja on a roll here. He has ripped apart the Bangladesh batting line-up with his accurate stump to stump line. On this type of track, because of the accuracy, a bowler like Jadeja is always a threat. And He has utilised the tentativeness of the Bangladesh batting very aptly today.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Best bowling figures by left-arm spinners in Asia Cup:

    4/29 - RAVINDRA JADEJA v Bangladesh, Dubai, 2018*
    4/30 - Ravindra Jadeja v Afghanistan, Dhaka, 2014

Latest Updates: Mortaza starts off with the ball for Bangladesh. His Indian counterpart Rohit collects the first runs on the board, thanks to a well-timed punch through the covers for a boundary. Four off the over.

The Asia Cup live match is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Select 1 and Select 1 HD and Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD. The Asia Cup live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Preview: An upbeat India will be eyeing another convincing victory over Bangladesh in their first game of the Super four round of the 2018 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

After a lacklusture show against Hong Kong, the defending champions led by stand-in captain Rohit Sharma, rode on an all-round show to outclass arch-rivals Pakistan by eight wickets on Wednesday.

India take on Bangladesh as the super 4-leg of the Asia Cup gets underway. Agencies

India however, should be careful on Friday as the Mashrafe Mortaza-led Bangladeshis are well known party spoilers.

The Indian bowlers disappointed in the contest against Hong Kong, but rose to the occasion when it mattered the most and were flawless against the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side.

Moreover, seamers Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah got a surprise support from part-time spinner Kedar Jadav, who came as a shocking element against Pakistan with figures of 3/23 from his nine overs.

The batsmen have more or less been good so far and opener Shikhar Dhawan presently leads the run-scorer charts with 173 runs from two innings. skipper Rohit fell cheaply in the first game but struck a fine half century on Wednesday.

The middle order comprising Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik too, look in good touch with the bat.

The Indian team management will face a difficult task in finding a perfect team combination on Friday as they now miss the services of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury.

Rohit will be well aware that Bangladesh is no longer a team of the past as the Mortaza-led side came with a clinical show against Sri Lanka and boast of some quality players in their squad.

With the likes of Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Mithun, the team has the capability of chasing or putting high scores on board.

Also, quality pace bowling in Mustafizur Rahaman and Rubel Hossain with the support of left-arm spinner Shakib carries the potential of posing some serious damage to the Indian batting line-up.

Come Friday, crowds can expect another thrilling contest when the two tournament favourites clash in Asia's biggest cricketing event.

Squad:

India - Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, M.S.Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Bangladesh - Masrafe Mortaza (Captain), Shakib Al Hasan (VC), Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Mithun, Litton Das (wicket-keeper), Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Nazmul Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam Apu, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Haider Rony.

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: Sep 21, 2018

Tags : #Asia Cup 2018 #Bangladesh #Bhuvneshwar Kumar #Cricket #Dinesh Karthik #full scorecard #IND v BAN LIVE #India #India vs Bangladesh Live #India vs Bangladesh live score #Jasprit Bumrah #Live score and updates #Live Scorecard #Masrafe Mortaza #MS Dhoni #Mushfiqur Rahim #Mustafizur Rahman #Rohit Sharma #Rubel Hossain #Shakib Al Hasan #Shikhar Dhawan



