FOUR! First boundary for Rayudu! Sweeps past short fine. Nazmul puts in the dive, but the ball pops out of his hand in the last second, and touches the boundary cushion. IND 68/1

Really impressed by this conservative approach by the two Indian openers. They haven't over-attacked in the powerplay, instead tried to preserve wickets initially. Considering the vulnerability in the Virat Kohli-less Indian middle-order, this is an ideal gameplan one must feel.

OUT! Bangladesh finally get the breakthrough, as Dhawan misses while attempting to sweep Shakib. Decides against going for the review after a chat with Rohit. Looked plumb in the review. IND 61/0

Mehidy into his eighth over. Rayudu collects his first boundary, guiding it towards backward square-leg, where Nazmul puts in the dive, but fails to prevent the boundary. Five off the over.

SIX! That's the first big hit of the innings for the Indian captain! Rocks back, and smacks the short delivery from Shakib over the midwicket fence! IND 74/1

Seven runs collected off Shakib's fourth over, with six of them coming off the second delivery, in which Rohit connects from the middle of his bat and sends the ball sailing over the midwicket fence.

Mehidy concedes three singles off his penultimate over. Rohit meanwhile, has been far more sedate in this innings so far compared to his half-century against Pakistan.

Rohit crunches the ball through the off side off the second delivery, getting only a single. Dots off the remaining ball. Time for the players to have a drink now. India, meanwhile, are in a good position right now.

FOUR ! Googly from Mehidy, and Rohit cuts this one through cover to collect his third four. IND 83/1

FOUR ! Crunched through the off side by Rohit off Mehidy's last ball of the day. He moves to the 40s with that shot! IND 89/1

Mehidy bowls his 10th over in one continuous spell. 10 runs off it, including two boundaries off Rohit's bat. The offie signs off wicketless, having conceded 38 runs.

Shakib continues from the other end. Rayudu gets a leading edge off the first delivery, with the ball landing close to deep extra cover. Two singles collected off the remaining deliveries.

Rubel Hossain introduced into the attack for the first time.

Well, 10 overs on a trot for Mehidy. Impressive spell under the circumstances. But Bangladesh needed wickets, which he couldn't provide. Heads have started to drop in the Bangladeshi camp. Looks like just formalities left now in this match.

Rubel introduced into the attack in the 22nd over. Rohit cuts the ball in style through point off the penultimate ball, but can only get a single, thanks to protection in the deep. Four off the over.

SIX ! FIFTY for Rohit Sharma , and the Indian skipper gets to the milestone in style, bludgeoning the ball over the midwicket fence for a huge hit! Back-to-back half-centuries for him! Also brings up the 100 for the defending champions. IND 104/1

Eight off the over, including a monster hit over the midwicket fence off the fourth delivery that brings up the half-century for Rohit. Also gets India past the 100-run mark.

OUT ! Appeal for caught-behind against Rayudu initially turned down, Rahim insists they review the decision. UltraEdge shows a spike, and Bangladesh get their second wicket. Good review for the Tigers. IND 106/2

Quality over from Rubel, as he gets Rayudu caught behind off the last delivery, having had to review the umpire's initial decision of not out to get the wicket. Just one run conceded.

The last time before today when Rayudu scored 15 or less runs in an ODI innings was back in 2015 against Bangladesh at Dhaka. He played seven ODI knocks in between.

SIX ! Another big hit for Rohit! And this one's once again hit towards the midwicket fence, This one doesn't quite come off the middle of his bat, and just about manages to clear the rope. IND 116/2

So MS Dhoni has been promoted at No. 4. Predicted this move in the Firstpost Live before the start of the match. He needs some time in the middle before the big-ticket matches against Pakistan on 23rd and possibly on 28.

Dhoni guides the ball towards midwicket, running three to get off the mark. Rohit doesn't quite connect off the next delivery, but manages to clear the midwicket rope by an inch to collect his third maximum. 11 off the over. India looking very comfortable at the halfway mark.

Rohit punches the ball through the off side for a single off the second delivery. Dhoni guides the white kookaburra towards the other side of the wicket, getting enough time to come back for a second. Three off the over.

Shakib bowls out his penultimate over, conceding three singles off it. Rohit and Dhoni going about the chase with ease at the moment. 51 more needed for India to wrap this up.

FOUR ! First boundary of Asia Cup 2018 for MS Dhoni! Edges this through the vacant slip region, with the ball beating the diving fielder at the third man boundary. IND 128/2

Seven off the 28th over, with MSD collecting his first boundary of the innings. The veteran edges the ball, guiding it towards third man, where the ball beats a diving fielder. India need 44 off 22 overs.

Single collected off each delivery of the over barring the fourth as Mustafizur returns to the attack, with Bangladesh desperate for a couple of quick wickets at this stage.

FOUR ! Pulled away towards the midwicket fence off a short ball from Rubel! The Indian captain moves into the 70s with that strike! IND 141/2

Seven runs collected off the 30th over, with Rohit pulling the ball towards the midwicket fence off a short ball to collect his fifth four. 32 more needed for India to win this.

Rohit slashes hard off the third delivery, coming back for a second as the ball is cut off at deep backward point. Two singles collected off the remaining deliveries of the over. 28 to win off 19 overs.

FOUR ! Slashed away towards the extra-cover fence, where the diving fielder isn't able to get a hand on to it. IND 150/2

FOUR ! Dhoni makes the most of the free-hit, smacking a rank long hop from Mortaza down the ground, just wide of the umpire. IND 155/2

Fifty-partnership up between Rohit and Dhoni for the third wicket! Dhoni runs the ball towards third man off the penultimate delivery of the 32nd over to bring up the milestone. IND 157/2

Mortaza brings himself back into the attack, but is smacked for two boundaries by Dhoni — the second one coming off the free-hit after a front-foot no ball. Dhoni collects doubles off the last two deliveries. Meanwhile, the partnership between him and Rohit is in excess of 50 at the moment. India need another 15 off 18 overs.

Rohit nicks a cutter from Fizz, but the fact that he plays it with soft hands ensures the ball lands short of Mushfiqur. Singles collected off each of the last two balls.

Three singles collected off the over, with Rohit and Dhoni showing no hurry in getting past the finish line. Meanwhile, Dhoni's looked good at No 4 today, having scored 30 runs so far at run-a-ball. India need 10 to win off 16 overs.

Dhoni steals a quick single off the second delivery, making it home comfortably despite quick work by Shakib near mid off. Wide conceded off the fourth delivery. Six off the over. India now a hit away from victory.

OUT! Dhoni perishes while trying to finish the game in style, as he hits it off the toe-end, with Mithun collecting the ball safely at deep extra-cover. MS knew the ball was headed towards the fielder's palms, and signalled Rohit to cross over. IND 170/3

The crowd was demanding a six. Dhoni tried to cater to their wish and lost his wicket. However, in the context of the match it hardly matters. This has been yet another clinical show by the Indians. Even without a few key players, they are by far looking the best team in the tournament.

Dhoni tries finishing things off in style, but ends up holing out to Mithun at deep extra-cover, as Mortaza collects his first wicket. Rohit runs the ball towards midwicket for a single. A wide, followed by two dots. Two off the over. India need as many to win now.

Shakib returns to the attack for what should be the final over of the innings.

OUT! The plan has worked, well directed short ball to Das, and he pulls, does not connect well and the ball goes high up in the air, flies to Kedar Jadhav at fine leg as he plucks it almost from the ground. Liton Das c Kedar Jadhav b Bhuvneshwar 7(16)

OUT! How can Bumrah be behind, takes the ball away from Hossain, the batsman plays it away from the body, edges it and the ball flies at speed of the bullet to Dhawan at wide first slip, who takes it in second attempt. Hossain Shanto c Dhawan b Bumrah 7(14)

OUT! Shakib hit two back-to-back boundaries, he goes for the sweep again and he hits it straight into the hands of Dhawan at square leg. Shakib c Dhawan b Jadeja 17(12)

OUT! Jadeja fires it in, hits Mithun on the front foot pad, huge appeal, umpire Raza says out, batsman goes for DRS, the argument was whether it was bat first or pad, and the third umpire stays with the on-field decision as it was indeed pad first. Mithun lbw b Jadeja 9(19)

OUT! Three dot balls by Jadeja and Rahim loses patience, plays a reverse-sweep in frustration, gives a straight catch to Chahal at short third man. Rahim c Chahal b Jadeja 21(45)

OUT! Bhuvneshwar Kumar traps Mahmudullah with an in-swinger, umpire raised the finger on appeal but there was a huge inside edge. However, Mahmudullah does not have a review left. Has to go back. Mahmudullah lbw b Bhuvneshwar 25(51)

OUT! Jadeja on fire, Mosaddek tries to hit him over the mid-wicket, ball takes the inside edge and goes straight into Dhoni's gloves. Mosaddek Hossain c Dhoni b Jadeja 12(43)

OUT! Two back-to-back sixes and Mortaza goes for a scoop to a fullish delivery from Bhuvneshwar, connects well but does not hit in the right area and the ball went straight into the hands of Bumrah at short fine leg. Mortaza c Bumrah b Bhuvneshwar 26(3)

OUT! Short of length, Hasan tries to clear the deep mid-wicket boundary, but does not connect well, Dhawan takes a good catch. Great innings by Hasan, he goes back as a proud man, having resurrected the innings. Mehidy Hasan c Dhawan b Bumrah 42(50)

OUT! That's the end of Bangladesh's innings, Mustafizur caught in covers as he tried to hit the ball over the covers. Mustafizur c Dhawan b Bumrah 3(9)

The wicket is slow as told by Jadeja and India will need to bat well to go past the total.

Bangladesh post 173 on scoreboard. Had Mehidy Hasan not been there, scoring 42 runs for Bangladesh, things could have been really bad for them.

Preview: An upbeat India will be eyeing another convincing victory over Bangladesh in their first game of the Super four round of the 2018 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

After a lacklusture show against Hong Kong, the defending champions led by stand-in captain Rohit Sharma, rode on an all-round show to outclass arch-rivals Pakistan by eight wickets on Wednesday.

India however, should be careful on Friday as the Mashrafe Mortaza-led Bangladeshis are well known party spoilers.

The Indian bowlers disappointed in the contest against Hong Kong, but rose to the occasion when it mattered the most and were flawless against the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side.

Moreover, seamers Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah got a surprise support from part-time spinner Kedar Jadav, who came as a shocking element against Pakistan with figures of 3/23 from his nine overs.

The batsmen have more or less been good so far and opener Shikhar Dhawan presently leads the run-scorer charts with 173 runs from two innings. skipper Rohit fell cheaply in the first game but struck a fine half century on Wednesday.

The middle order comprising Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik too, look in good touch with the bat.

The Indian team management will face a difficult task in finding a perfect team combination on Friday as they now miss the services of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury.

Rohit will be well aware that Bangladesh is no longer a team of the past as the Mortaza-led side came with a clinical show against Sri Lanka and boast of some quality players in their squad.

With the likes of Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Mithun, the team has the capability of chasing or putting high scores on board.

Also, quality pace bowling in Mustafizur Rahaman and Rubel Hossain with the support of left-arm spinner Shakib carries the potential of posing some serious damage to the Indian batting line-up.

Come Friday, crowds can expect another thrilling contest when the two tournament favourites clash in Asia's biggest cricketing event.

Squad:

India - Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, M.S.Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Bangladesh - Masrafe Mortaza (Captain), Shakib Al Hasan (VC), Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Mithun, Litton Das (wicket-keeper), Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Nazmul Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam Apu, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Haider Rony.

With inputs from IANS