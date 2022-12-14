India vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket score 1st Test Day 1: IND 85/3 at Lunch vs BAN

After 26 overs,India 85/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 12 , Rishabh Pant (W) 29)
India have ended the first session at 85/3 with Pujara and Pant in the middle. The visitors need a partnership from here to help India comeback on track
|India
|Bangladesh
|85/3 (26.0 ov) - R/R 3.27
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|Batting
|12
|32
|1
|0
|Rishabh Pant (W)
|Batting
|29
|26
|4
|1
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Taijul Islam
|10
|4
|34
|2
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 48/3 (19.3)
|
37 (37) R/R: 5.69
Rishabh Pant (W) 29(26)
Cheteshwar Pujara 8(13)
|
Virat Kohli 1(5) S.R (20)
lbw b Taijul Islam
LIVE SCORE, India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1 cricket updates, ball by ball commentary: India were off to a steady start in the first session before Bangladesh fought back and picked wickets in quick succession. Catch all the LIVE UPDATES here!
IND vs BAN LIVE
Slightly tossed up from Taijul Islam as he offers some width on it and Pujara cuts that through the off side again for a boundary
After 24 overs,India 69/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 7 , Rishabh Pant (W) 18)
IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE
Rishabh Pant has scored some quick runs in that one. India need to stitch a stand here and get back on track
IND vs BAN LIVE
A maximum to follow that boundary. Pant first sweeps one to deep fine leg region and then dances down the track to hammer the next one over mid-wicket for a six. The left-hander is taking on the spinner
India vs Bangladesh LIVE
India vs Bangladesh
India vs Bangladesh LIVE
IND VS Bangladesh LIVE
Two boundaries on the trot for Shubman Gill. The right-handed batter first cuts one widish delivery through the off side and then pulls a short one through the on side. This is a positive start from these two openers
India vs Bangladesh LIVE
This has been a good start from the two openers. They are showing a lot of intent and are not shying away from dispatching the ones in their arc to the boundary
India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE
Width on offer from Khaled Ahmed and KL Rahul throws his bat on it and gets a boundary through backward point. The bowler went to full on that one
India vs Bangladesh LIVE
Wickets are tumbling after that steady start. Virat Kohli has been trapped in front of the stumps by Taijul. The spinner tosses it up, bowls it around the leg stump channel and that takes a sharp turn away. Kohli tries to flick it on the on side but completely misses the ball as it hits his back pad. The on-field umpire gives that out but the batter takes the review. The ball tracker shows that he would have gone on to hit the stumps. Kohli departs for 1
India vs Bangladesh
India lose two now as captain KL Rahul departs. Khaled Ahmed bowls that touch back of the length, outside off stump as Rahul tries to hit that one through the off side but gets the inside edge and plays it on to his stumps. He will walk back for 22
India vs Bangladesh LIVE
That's the breakthrough that Bangladesh needed. Taijul Islam tosses it up to Shubman Gill as the batter tries to go for the paddle sweep but doesn't time that well, and Yasir Ali, stationed at first slip, runs to his left and takes the catch. Gill goes for 20
PREVIEW: India and Bangladesh are all set to lock horns with each other in the first Test of the two-match series in Chattogram. The hosts clinched the ODI series after beating India 2-1 and will look to replicate the same in the Tests as well.
On the other side, India will look for a positive start. The visitors have faced some injury issues with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami being ruled out while captain Rohit Sharma unavailable for selection for the first Test due to a thumb injury.
KL Rahul will lead the side in Rohit’s absence while Cheteshwar Pujara has been named his deputy.
SQUADS:
India: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul(c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Saurabh Kumar
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan, Yasir Ali, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja
