Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Bangladesh Vs India LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Bangladesh Vs India At Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 14 December, 2022

14 December, 2022
Starts 09:00 (IST)
Lunch
India

India

85/3 (26.0 ov)

1st Test
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
India Bangladesh
85/3 (26.0 ov) - R/R 3.27

Lunch

Rishabh Pant (W) - 29

Cheteshwar Pujara - 8

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Cheteshwar Pujara Batting 12 32 1 0
Rishabh Pant (W) Batting 29 26 4 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Taijul Islam 10 4 34 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 48/3 (19.3)

37 (37) R/R: 5.69

Virat Kohli 1(5) S.R (20)

lbw b Taijul Islam
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket score 1st Test Day 1: IND 85/3 at Lunch vs BAN

India vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket score 1st Test Day 1: IND 85/3 at Lunch vs BAN

LIVE SCORE, India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1 cricket updates, ball by ball commentary: India were off to a steady start in the first session before Bangladesh fought back and picked wickets in quick succession. Catch all the LIVE UPDATES here!

11:06 (IST)

After 26 overs,India 85/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 12 , Rishabh Pant (W) 29)

India have ended the first session at 85/3 with Pujara and Pant in the middle. The visitors need a partnership from here to help India comeback on track

Full Scorecard
11:03 (IST)
four

IND vs BAN LIVE 
Slightly tossed up from Taijul Islam as he offers some width on it and Pujara cuts that through the off side again for a boundary 

Full Scorecard
10:56 (IST)

After 24 overs,India 69/3 ( Cheteshwar Pujara 7 , Rishabh Pant (W) 18)

IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE
Rishabh Pant has scored some quick runs in that one. India need to stitch a stand here and get back on track

Full Scorecard
10:55 (IST)
six

IND vs BAN LIVE
A maximum to follow that boundary. Pant first sweeps one to deep fine leg region and then dances down the track to hammer the next one over mid-wicket for a six. The left-hander is taking on the spinner

Full Scorecard
10:33 (IST)
wkt

India vs Bangladesh LIVE
Wickets are tumbling after that steady start. Virat Kohli has been trapped in front of the stumps by Taijul. The spinner tosses it up, bowls it around the leg stump channel and that takes a sharp turn away. Kohli tries to flick it on the on side but completely misses the ball as it hits his back pad. The on-field umpire gives that out but the batter takes the review. The ball tracker shows that he would have gone on to hit the stumps. Kohli departs for 1 

Full Scorecard
10:24 (IST)
wkt

India vs Bangladesh 
India lose two now as captain KL Rahul departs. Khaled Ahmed bowls that touch back of the length, outside off stump as Rahul tries to hit that one through the off side but gets the inside edge and plays it on to his stumps. He will walk back for 22 

Full Scorecard
10:02 (IST)
wkt

India vs Bangladesh LIVE
That's the breakthrough that Bangladesh needed. Taijul Islam tosses it up to Shubman Gill as the batter tries to go for the paddle sweep but doesn't time that well, and  Yasir Ali, stationed at first slip, runs to his left and takes the catch. Gill goes for 20 

Full Scorecard
09:32 (IST)
four

IND VS Bangladesh LIVE
Two boundaries on the trot for Shubman Gill. The right-handed batter first cuts one widish delivery through the off side and then pulls a short one through the on side. This is a positive start from these two openers 

Full Scorecard
09:26 (IST)

India vs Bangladesh LIVE 
This has been a good start from the two openers. They are showing a lot of intent and are not shying away from dispatching the ones in their arc to the boundary 

Full Scorecard
09:16 (IST)
four

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE
Width on offer from Khaled Ahmed and KL Rahul throws his bat on it and gets a boundary through backward point. The bowler went to full on that one 

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
10:33 (IST)

India vs Bangladesh LIVE
Wickets are tumbling after that steady start. Virat Kohli has been trapped in front of the stumps by Taijul. The spinner tosses it up, bowls it around the leg stump channel and that takes a sharp turn away. Kohli tries to flick it on the on side but completely misses the ball as it hits his back pad. The on-field umpire gives that out but the batter takes the review. The ball tracker shows that he would have gone on to hit the stumps. Kohli departs for 1 
10:24 (IST)

India vs Bangladesh 
India lose two now as captain KL Rahul departs. Khaled Ahmed bowls that touch back of the length, outside off stump as Rahul tries to hit that one through the off side but gets the inside edge and plays it on to his stumps. He will walk back for 22 
10:02 (IST)

India vs Bangladesh LIVE
That's the breakthrough that Bangladesh needed. Taijul Islam tosses it up to Shubman Gill as the batter tries to go for the paddle sweep but doesn't time that well, and  Yasir Ali, stationed at first slip, runs to his left and takes the catch. Gill goes for 20 
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket score 1st Test Day 1: IND 85/3 at Lunch vs BAN

India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 1, LIVE Score: IND take on BAN in Chattogram. (Photo Source: BCCI/Twitter)

PREVIEW: India and Bangladesh are all set to lock horns with each other in the first Test of the two-match series in Chattogram. The hosts clinched the ODI series after beating India 2-1 and will look to replicate the same in the Tests as well.

On the other side, India will look for a positive start. The visitors have faced some injury issues with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami being ruled out while captain Rohit Sharma unavailable for selection for the first Test due to a thumb injury.

KL Rahul will lead the side in Rohit’s absence while Cheteshwar Pujara has been named his deputy.

SQUADS:

India: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul(c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Saurabh Kumar

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan, Yasir Ali, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: December 14, 2022 11:04:40 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Petrol Diesel Price Update: Know latest petrol, diesel prices here
Business

Petrol Diesel Price Update: Know latest petrol, diesel prices here

Today is the 200th consecutive day when there has been no change in the price of petrol and diesel in India. Thus, there has been some relief for the common people on the inflation front

India vs Australia Women Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I live telecast
First Cricket News

India vs Australia Women Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I live telecast

Here's everything you need to know about the second T20I between India and Australia

T20 World Cup for Blind 2022: How it is played, India squad, matches — All you need to know
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup for Blind 2022: How it is played, India squad, matches — All you need to know

T20 World Cup for Blind 2022 starts on 6 December with hosts India taking on Nepal.