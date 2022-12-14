India vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket score 1st Test Day 1: IND 85/3 at Lunch vs BAN

PREVIEW: India and Bangladesh are all set to lock horns with each other in the first Test of the two-match series in Chattogram. The hosts clinched the ODI series after beating India 2-1 and will look to replicate the same in the Tests as well.

On the other side, India will look for a positive start. The visitors have faced some injury issues with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami being ruled out while captain Rohit Sharma unavailable for selection for the first Test due to a thumb injury.

KL Rahul will lead the side in Rohit’s absence while Cheteshwar Pujara has been named his deputy.

SQUADS:

India: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul(c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Saurabh Kumar

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan, Yasir Ali, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja

