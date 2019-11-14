Back to Firstpost
Live Updates

India vs Bangladesh, LIVE Score, 1st Test, Day 1 at Indore: Tigers face steep challenge against high-flying hosts

Date: Thursday, 14 November, 2019 08:32 IST

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Yet to Start

Highlights

08:32 (IST)

Virat Kohli speaks in support of Glenn Maxwell

Kohli feels it is "remarkable" of Maxwell to admit mental health issues, recalling a phase in his own career when he too battled "end of the world" thoughts but didn't know how to even communicate them.

"You know when you get to the international stage, every player that's in the squad needs that communication - that ability to speak out. I think what Glenn has done is remarkable," Kohli said.

"I have gone through a phase in my career where I had felt that it was the end of the world. I just didn't know what do and what to say to anyone, How to speak, how to communicate," he recalled, referring to the 2014 tour of England when he endured a slump in his form.

08:20 (IST)

The India-Bangladesh Test series would also include a day/night match, which will be played in Kolkata. It will the first day/night Test for both sides and the occasion has hogged most of the limelight so far. However, Virat Kohli has insisted that the hosts are completely focused on the red-ball Test at Indore.

"We are looking forward to that first and then we will focus on the pink ball later," Kohli said on the eve of first match. 

Click here to read what all he had to say. 

08:09 (IST)

Depleted Bangladesh have the toughest task on hand in world cricket at the moment, facing the rampaging Indian team at home. And the visitors look very unlikely to stop India from extending their home dominance. Read Ujwal Singh's series preview here

08:00 (IST)

Hello and welcome to Day one of the first Test between hosts India and Bangladesh at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. For Virat Kohli and Co, leading with 240 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points, another 60 points are at stake while this will be Bangladesh's debut WTC series.  Stay tuned for more updates. 

First Test preview: The action begins with the red cherry but the focus is firmly on the pink ball as a formidable India looks to overpower a depleted-but-gritty Bangladesh in the first Test of a two-match series.

The upcoming Test will be followed by the historic day-night Test in Kolkata, with both the teams finally set to make their debut with the pink ball.

India are sitting pretty on top of the table in terms of the ICC World Test Championship, with 240 points – Having beaten West Indies and South Africa, while this will be Bangladesh's debut WTC match.

In fact, on paper, it is difficult to imagine how Bangladesh, without Tamim Iqbal and the suspended Shakib Al Hasan, will even be able to compete in a format, which has been their weakest to date.

Although Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad are committed cricketers but in the longest format, they aren't exactly formidable names.

Compare that to India's premier willow wielders –Kohli (26 hundreds), Ajinkya Rahane (11), Cheteshwar Pujara (18). They have 50-plus tons collectively and it will be one hell of a task for the Mustafizur Rahamans, Taijul Islams and Mehidy Hasan Mirajs to stop this line-up.

Rohit was in top form during the South Africa Test series, having ended up as the series' top-scorer with 529 runs, registering two centuries and one double ton.

Add to it India's bowling unit with 800-plus scalps, this is one contest where the 'David' looks incapable of slaying the proverbial 'Goliath'.

Squads: 

India: Virat Kohli( Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav.

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque(Captain), Imrul Kayes, Shadman Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehedy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Saif Hassan, Mohammad Mithun, Ebadat Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain.

With inputs from PTI 

 

Updated Date: Nov 14, 2019

