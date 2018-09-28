OUT ! Another mix-up between the batsmen, as substitute fielder Manish Pandey, fielding at point, runs all the way to the striker's stumps to run Nazmul Islam out. BAN 213/8

Bumrah starts off his eighth over with a wide down the leg side, although there was some noise as the ball went past the batsman's thigh. The fourth delivery sees Nazmul set off after guiding the ball towards point, with Sarkar stuck at his crease at the other end. Substitute fielder Manish Pandey runs all the way to the striker's end to effect the run-out, as Bangladesh lose their eighth. Another mix-up off the very next ball, but Pandey this time misses a direct hit. Three runs and a run-out off the over.

FOUR ! A welcome boundary for Bangladesh! Sarkar guides a yorker from Bhuvi towards fine-leg, the fielder isn't able to prevent a boundary. BAN 217/8

Sarkar guides a yorker towards fine-leg for a four off the first ball of Bhuvneshwar's seventh over. Wide off the third delivery. Mustafizur runs the ball down the ground off a yorker off the penultimate delivery for a double. Eight off the over.

OUT! Sarkar's run-out at a crucial stage of the innings, as he's caught short of the striker's end while coming back for a second run. Good throw by Rayudu, running in from long on, and equally good work by MSD behind the stumps. BAN 222/9

India need 223 runs to lift the Asia Cup for a second consecutive time, and for a seventh time overall!

India on the other hand should feel comfortable now. When Liton and Mehidy were at the crease, they were completely rattled. But through some exceptional fielding and bowling in the second half of the innings, the defending champions have made a strong comeback here. It is their game to win now.

Since the 21st over, Bangladesh lost 10 for 102 to finish with a below par score here. Don't think it will challenge India, until and unless the Tigers get some early breakthroughs. Apart from their openers and Soumya towards the end, there was hardly any application from any of the middle-order batsmen. They went for glory shots too early in their innings and perished.

Alright, so India need 223 runs to win. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have come out to begin chase.

Mehidy Hasan, right arm off spin, to bowl the first over.

FOUR! Slightly shorter in length by Hasan and Dhawan cuts it for a boundary piercing the fielder placed at point region.

FOUR! Just a deft touch with a strong bottom hand to the leg side by Rohit Sharma and he fetches a four at deep mid-wicket.

Mehidy Hasan opens the bowling for Bangladesh and he starts off with an off-spinner, which Rohit taps to the leg side and opens India's account. Dhawan starts off with a boundary. Rohit too hits a boundary to get into action straightaway. Good start for India. 10 without loss India after the first over.

The Fizz removed the slip for Dhawan and placed it at Square Leg. Huge LBW appeal on the next ball but to no avail. Too high maybe. Just 2 from the over.

Mustafizur Rahman into the attack. There was some confusion on the last ball of the over between the two batsmen while running a single. No need of such unnecessary risks at all. The target of 223 is not daunting and the pitch so far has played well. If India gets off to a decent start, it will be difficult for the bowling side to make a comeback. Possible only if India does a Bangladesh, making silly mistakes with the bat in hand.

FOUR! Poor bowling from Hasan, short and going down leg, Rohit rocks back and pulls it for a boundary.

Poor bowling from Mehidy Hasan. Even if Mustafizur tries to put pressure from one end, this lousy bowling will make Bangladesh suffer, in defence of 223 runs.

FOUR! Wow shot, pitched outside the off stump, and Dhawan smashes his through the covers.

Mehidy Hasan is the first Bangladesh player to both open the batting and bowling for them in a same ODI match.

Mustafizur continues. Keeping it tight. Not letting any of the openers open their shoulders. One bad delivery though ruins the good over as Dhawan smashes a thundering shot through between the covers and point.

SIX! What a welcome to Islam, short ball and Rohit sees it big, rocks back and hits him over the deep mid-wicket for a big one.

OUT! Wait, what? This is the laziest shot in the history of international cricket as Dhawan tries to play who-knows-where, ended up giving a simple catch to the man at mid-off. Dhawan c Soumya Sarkar b Nazmul Islam 15(14)

Islam comes into the attack, gets hit for a six and then a four. In the same over, he has taken a wicket, does a nagin dance too to celebrate the wicket. Too much emotion for a cricketer to go through in one over.

Mustafizur continues. India have lost Dhawan but still, there is no need to panic really. Six to finish off the over.

Shikhar got carried away. That was an unnecessary shot. Nevertheless, will this breakthrough open the floodgates? Bangladesh are certainly hoping so. But, to make a match out of it, perhaps they need the wicket of Rohit as early as possible.

Islam continues. Dull over. Just 2 off it. India taking it easy now. Runs will come. The duo should look to form partnership.

OUT! Rayudu has to depart, inswinger, Rayudu plays the wrong line, ball takes the edge and flies to Rahim behind the wickets. India two down now. Rayudu c Rahim b Mortaza 2(7)

Bangladesh have to take a leaf out of Afghanistan's book. On Tuesday, despite that opening stand between Rahul and Rayudu, the Afghan bowlers hung around, bowled tightly and put pressure on India. Mashrafe should imply that strategy here. With two quick wickets, there is pressure on India right now.

Mashrafe Mortaza brings himself into the attack. Bangladesh needed one more wicket here and the captain has provided the same. Rayudu is gone. Dinesh Karthik is the new man in. India need a quick partnership.

It's a big day and time for him to stamp his authority on the No.4 spot by playing a crucial knock under pressure.

FIFTY for India in ninth over. Rohit going strong for India. Into 30s and looking in good touch. Great time for Karthik, to justify his value at the posittion he is batting at - Number 4.

FOUR! Elegant shot from Rohit as he weights for the ball, stands and delivers through covers for an effortless boundary.

What a start to the over as Rohit played an effortless shot for a boundary through the covers. Mortaza has placed a wide first slip for Karthik. He is batting from some inches outside the batting crease. Keeps on missing the inswingers as he tries to play them to the leg side. Needs to calm down for a moment.

Preview: Defending champions India are the favourites to lift the Asia Cup trophy for the record seventh time when they face a confident Bangladesh team in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

For India, the last-ball draw against Afghanistan in their final Super Four encounter on Tuesday will serve as an eye opener despite the fact that all their key players, including skipper Rohit Sharma and his in-form opening partner Shikhar Dhawan, were rested for the inconsequential tie.

Chasing a competitive 253, India, under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, got off to a flier from the new opening pair of Lokesh Rahul (60) and Ambati Rayudu (57) before a mini collapse eventually resulted in a tie.

With both Rohit and Shikhar set to return to the playing XI, and Rahul and Rayudu in equally top form, it will be interesting to see if the Indian team management decides to play Rahul in the middle order. In such a scenario, the axe could be either on Dinesh Karthik or Kedar Jadhav, but the latter's part-time off-spinning ability gives him an upper hand.

Going into the final, India, who made as many as five changes in their tie against Afghanistan, will be boosted by the return of the regulars, especially the new ball pair of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, whose absence was felt in the final few overs.

India will also hold a psychological advantage over the Mashrafe Mortaza-led team after their seven-wicket win in their first Super Four tie of the ongoing Asia Cup.

Bangladesh, who defeated Pakistan in their do-or-die Super Four clash on Wednesday, will battle against all odds, including injuries to a few key players in their attempt to lift the trophy for the first time. Bangladesh finished runners-up twice — to Pakistan in 2012 and to India in 2016.

Bangladesh also had been handicapped by injuries to some of their key players. On the opening day, opener Tamim Iqbal was ruled out with a wrist fracture, while the finger injury of experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has resurfaced again.

But on the positive side, former skipper Mushfiqur Rahim, who is the second highest run-scorer in the tournament so far, belted a brilliant 99 against Pakistan to strengthen Bangladesh's shaky middle order.

The bowling department will be once again spearheaded by the skipper Mortaza and left-armer Mustafizur Rahman. Mustafizur, who has been off-colour for most part of the tournament, came back to form against Pakistan when he scalped four wickets for 43 runs.

In the absence of the spin spearhead in Shakib, off-spinners Mehidy Hasan and Mahmudullah will be Mortaza's go-to bowlers in the middle overs.

With inputs from Agencies.