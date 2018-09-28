First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
INDW in SL | 5th T20I Sep 25, 2018
SLW Vs INDW
India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 51 runs
SAW in WI | 1st T20I Sep 24, 2018
WIW Vs SAW
West Indies Women beat South Africa Women by 17 runs
ZIM in SA Sep 30, 2018
SA vs ZIM
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
ZIM in SA Oct 03, 2018
SA vs ZIM
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

India vs Bangladesh, LIVE Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2018 Final at Dubai: Tigers fight back as Dhawan, Rayudu depart

Date: Friday, 28 September, 2018 22:00 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Asia Cup 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

222/10
Overs
48.3
R/R
4.6
Fours
17
Sixes
4
Extras
7
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Mustafizur Rahman not out 2 5 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 7 0 33 0
Jasprit Bumrah 8.3 0 39 1
58/2
Overs
11.0
R/R
5.27
Fours
6
Sixes
2
Extras
1
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Rohit Sharma (C) Batting 37 37 3 2
Dinesh Karthik Batting 3 8 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mehidy Hasan 2 0 15 0
Mustafizur Rahman 3 0 17 0

  • Rubel Hossain, right-arm fast medium, into the attack now. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,India 57/2 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 36 , Dinesh Karthik 3)

    What a start to the over as Rohit played an effortless shot for a boundary through the covers. Mortaza has placed a wide first slip for Karthik. He is batting from some inches outside the batting crease. Keeps on missing the inswingers as he tries to play them to the leg side. Needs to calm down for a moment.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Elegant shot from Rohit as he weights for the ball, stands and delivers through covers for an effortless boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • Mortaza continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,India 52/2 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 31 , Dinesh Karthik 3)

    FIFTY for India in ninth over. Rohit going strong for India. Into 30s and looking in good touch. Great time for Karthik, to justify his value at the posittion he is batting at - Number 4. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Dinesh Karthik's scores while chasing in his last six ODIs:

    44, 1*, 31*, 26*, 64*, 50*

    It's a big day and time for him to stamp his authority on the No.4 spot by playing a crucial knock under pressure. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Islam continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 8 overs,India 48/2 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 29 , Dinesh Karthik 1)

    Mashrafe Mortaza brings himself into the attack. Bangladesh needed one more wicket here and the captain has provided the same. Rayudu is gone. Dinesh Karthik is the new man in. India need a quick partnership. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    Bangladesh have to take a leaf out of Afghanistan's book. On Tuesday, despite that opening stand between Rahul and Rayudu, the Afghan bowlers hung around, bowled tightly and put pressure on India. Mashrafe should imply that strategy here. With two quick wickets, there is pressure on India right now.

    Full Scorecard

  • Dinesh Karthik, right handed bat, comes to the crease

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Rayudu has to depart, inswinger, Rayudu plays the wrong line, ball takes the edge and flies to Rahim behind the wickets. India two down now. Rayudu c Rahim b Mortaza 2(7)

    Full Scorecard

  • Mashrafe Mortaza, right-arm fast medium, into the attack now

    Full Scorecard

  • After 7 overs,India 45/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 28 , Ambati Rayudu 2)

    Islam continues. Dull over. Just 2 off it. India taking it easy now. Runs will come. The duo should look to form partnership. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    Shikhar got carried away. That was an unnecessary shot. Nevertheless, will this breakthrough open the floodgates? Bangladesh are certainly hoping so. But, to make a match out of it, perhaps they need the wicket of Rohit as early as possible. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Islam continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 6 overs,India 43/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 27 , Ambati Rayudu 1)

    Mustafizur continues. India have lost Dhawan but still, there is no need to panic really. Six to finish off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Short ball and Rohit pulls this to deep mid-wicket, flattish shot. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Mustafizur continues

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most runs in an Asia Cup ODI tournament for India:

    372 - Suresh Raina, 2008
    357 - Virat Kohli, 2012
    348 - Virender Sehwag, 2008
    342 - Shikhar Dhawan, 2018*
    327 - MS Dhoni, 2008

    Full Scorecard

  • After 5 overs,India 35/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 20 , Ambati Rayudu 0)

    Islam comes into the attack, gets hit for a six and then a four. In the same over, he has taken a wicket, does a nagin dance too to celebrate the wicket. Too much emotion for a cricketer to go through in one over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Ambati Rayudu, right handed bat, comes to the crease

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Wait, what? This is the laziest shot in the history of international cricket as Dhawan tries to play who-knows-where, ended up giving a simple catch to the man at mid-off. Dhawan c Soumya Sarkar b Nazmul Islam 15(14) 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Bad bowling, wide off the leg stump line, Dhawan peddle sweeps it for a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! What a welcome to Islam, short ball and Rohit sees it big, rocks back and hits him over the deep mid-wicket for a big one. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Nazmul Islam, left-arm orthodox, comes into the attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 4 overs,India 24/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 13 , Shikhar Dhawan 11)

    Mustafizur continues. Keeping it tight. Not letting any of the openers open their shoulders. One bad delivery though ruins the good over as Dhawan smashes a thundering shot through between the covers and point.  

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    DID YOU KNOW?

    Mehidy Hasan is the first Bangladesh player to both open the batting and bowling for them in a same ODI match.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Wow shot, pitched outside the off stump, and Dhawan smashes his through the covers.  

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Scores in ODI tournament finals:

    Rohit Sharma - 66, 2, 24, 3, 41, 5, 9, 58, 0
     

    Shikhar Dhawan - 31, 16, 21

    Full Scorecard

  • Mustafizur continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 3 overs,India 17/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 10 , Shikhar Dhawan 7)

    Poor bowling from Mehidy Hasan. Even if Mustafizur tries to put pressure from one end, this lousy bowling will make Bangladesh suffer, in defence of 223 runs. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Poor bowling from Hasan, short and going down leg, Rohit rocks back and pulls it for a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Hasan continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 2 overs,India 12/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 5 , Shikhar Dhawan 7)

    Mustafizur Rahman into the attack. There was some confusion on the last ball of the over between the two batsmen while running a single. No need of such unnecessary risks at all. The target of 223 is not daunting and the pitch so far has played well. If India gets off to a decent start, it will be difficult for the bowling side to make a comeback. Possible only if India does a Bangladesh, making silly mistakes with the bat in hand. 

    The Fizz removed the slip for Dhawan and placed it at Square Leg. Huge LBW appeal on the next ball but to no avail. Too high maybe. Just 2 from the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Mustafizur Rahman, left-arm fast medium, bowls from the other end

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    MEN IN FORM!

    Scores in this Asia Cup:

    Rohit Sharma - 53, 52, 83*, 111*
    Shikhar Dhawan - 127, 46, 40, 114

    Full Scorecard

  • After 1 overs,India 10/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 5 , Shikhar Dhawan 5)

    Mehidy Hasan opens the bowling for Bangladesh and he starts off with an off-spinner, which Rohit taps to the leg side and opens India's account. Dhawan starts off with a boundary. Rohit too hits a boundary to get into action straightaway. Good start for India. 10 without loss India after the first over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Just a deft touch with a strong bottom hand to the leg side by Rohit Sharma and he fetches a four at deep mid-wicket. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Slightly shorter in length by Hasan and Dhawan cuts it for a boundary piercing the fielder placed at point region. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Mehidy Hasan, right arm off spin, to bowl the first over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Alright, so India need 223 runs to win. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have come out to begin chase. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    Since the 21st over, Bangladesh lost 10 for 102 to finish with a below par score here. Don't think it will challenge India, until and unless the Tigers get some early breakthroughs. Apart from their openers and Soumya towards the end, there was hardly any application from any of the middle-order batsmen. They went for glory shots too early in their innings and perished. 

    India on the other hand should feel comfortable now. When Liton and Mehidy were at the crease, they were completely rattled. But through some exceptional fielding and bowling in the second half of the innings, the defending champions have made a strong comeback here. It is their game to win now.     

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Bangladesh today:

    1-10 overs: 65-0
    11-20 overs: 51-0
    21-30 overs: 31-2
    31-40 overs: 31-1
    41-50 overs: 44-5

    Full Scorecard

  • After 49 overs,Bangladesh 222/10 ( Mustafizur Rahman 2 , )

    Bumrah bowls what turns out to be the final over in the Bangladesh innings. Sarkar's run out off the first ball, falling short of the striker's end while coming back for a second run, while Ruber's castled off a perfect yorker from Bumrah. 

    India need 223 runs to lift the Asia Cup for a second consecutive time, and for a seventh time overall! 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Bumrah finishes the Bangladesh innings off with a perfect yorker to castle Rubel Hossain! Bangladesh have been bowled out for 222 — collapsing from the 120/0 that they found themselves in at one point! 

    Rubel b Bumrah 0(2)

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Sarkar's run-out at a crucial stage of the innings, as he's caught short of the striker's end while coming back for a second run. Good throw by Rayudu, running in from long on, and equally good work by MSD behind the stumps. BAN 222/9

    Sarkar run out (Rayudu/Dhoni) 33(45)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 48 overs,Bangladesh 221/8 ( Soumya Sarkar 32 , Mustafizur Rahman 2)

    Sarkar guides a yorker towards fine-leg for a four off the first ball of Bhuvneshwar's seventh over. Wide off the third delivery. Mustafizur runs the ball down the ground off a yorker off the penultimate delivery for a double. Eight off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! A welcome boundary for Bangladesh! Sarkar guides a yorker from Bhuvi towards fine-leg, the fielder isn't able to prevent a boundary. BAN 217/8

    Full Scorecard

  • After 47 overs,Bangladesh 213/8 ( Soumya Sarkar 27 , Mustafizur Rahman 0)

    Bumrah starts off his eighth over with a wide down the leg side, although there was some noise as the ball went past the batsman's thigh. The fourth delivery sees Nazmul set off after guiding the ball towards point, with Sarkar stuck at his crease at the other end. Substitute fielder Manish Pandey runs all the way to the striker's end to effect the run-out, as Bangladesh lose their eighth. Another mix-up off the very next ball, but Pandey this time misses a direct hit. Three runs and a run-out off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Another mix-up between the batsmen, as substitute fielder Manish Pandey, fielding at point, runs all the way to the striker's stumps to run Nazmul Islam out. BAN 213/8

    Nazmul run out (Pandey) 7(13)

    Full Scorecard
Load More

Latest Updates: What a start to the over as Rohit played an effortless shot for a boundary through the covers. Mortaza has placed a wide first slip for Karthik. He is batting from some inches outside the batting crease. Keeps on missing the inswingers as he tries to play them to the leg side. Needs to calm down.

The Asia Cup live match is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Select 1 and Select 1 HD and Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD. The Asia Cup live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Preview: Defending champions India are the favourites to lift the Asia Cup trophy for the record seventh time when they face a confident Bangladesh team in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

File image of India captain Rohit Sharma and Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza. Agencies

File image of India captain Rohit Sharma and Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza. Agencies

For India, the last-ball draw against Afghanistan in their final Super Four encounter on Tuesday will serve as an eye opener despite the fact that all their key players, including skipper Rohit Sharma and his in-form opening partner Shikhar Dhawan, were rested for the inconsequential tie.

Chasing a competitive 253, India, under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, got off to a flier from the new opening pair of Lokesh Rahul (60) and Ambati Rayudu (57) before a mini collapse eventually resulted in a tie.

With both Rohit and Shikhar set to return to the playing XI, and Rahul and Rayudu in equally top form, it will be interesting to see if the Indian team management decides to play Rahul in the middle order. In such a scenario, the axe could be either on Dinesh Karthik or Kedar Jadhav, but the latter's part-time off-spinning ability gives him an upper hand.

Going into the final, India, who made as many as five changes in their tie against Afghanistan, will be boosted by the return of the regulars, especially the new ball pair of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, whose absence was felt in the final few overs.

India will also hold a psychological advantage over the Mashrafe Mortaza-led team after their seven-wicket win in their first Super Four tie of the ongoing Asia Cup.

Bangladesh, who defeated Pakistan in their do-or-die Super Four clash on Wednesday, will battle against all odds, including injuries to a few key players in their attempt to lift the trophy for the first time. Bangladesh finished runners-up twice — to Pakistan in 2012 and to India in 2016.

Bangladesh also had been handicapped by injuries to some of their key players. On the opening day, opener Tamim Iqbal was ruled out with a wrist fracture, while the finger injury of experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has resurfaced again.

But on the positive side, former skipper Mushfiqur Rahim, who is the second highest run-scorer in the tournament so far, belted a brilliant 99 against Pakistan to strengthen Bangladesh's shaky middle order.

The bowling department will be once again spearheaded by the skipper Mortaza and left-armer Mustafizur Rahman. Mustafizur, who has been off-colour for most part of the tournament, came back to form against Pakistan when he scalped four wickets for 43 runs.

In the absence of the spin spearhead in Shakib, off-spinners Mehidy Hasan and Mahmudullah will be Mortaza's go-to bowlers in the middle overs.

With inputs from Agencies. 

Updated Date: Sep 28, 2018

Tags : #Asia Cup 2018 #Asia Cup 2018 final #Cricket Score #Ind vs Ban live score #India vs Bangladesh #live cricket score #Live score #Mashrafe Mortaza #Rohit Sharma



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 6113 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 4032 103
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all