Asia Cup 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
2nd Innings
HIGHLIGHTS
FIFTY for India in ninth over. Rohit going strong for India. Into 30s and looking in good touch. Great time for Karthik, to justify his value at the posittion he is batting at - Number 4.
OUT! Rayudu has to depart, inswinger, Rayudu plays the wrong line, ball takes the edge and flies to Rahim behind the wickets. India two down now. Rayudu c Rahim b Mortaza 2(7)
OUT! Wait, what? This is the laziest shot in the history of international cricket as Dhawan tries to play who-knows-where, ended up giving a simple catch to the man at mid-off. Dhawan c Soumya Sarkar b Nazmul Islam 15(14)
Alright, so India need 223 runs to win. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have come out to begin chase.
OUT! Bumrah finishes the Bangladesh innings off with a perfect yorker to castle Rubel Hossain! Bangladesh have been bowled out for 222 — collapsing from the 120/0 that they found themselves in at one point!
Rubel b Bumrah 0(2)
OUT! Sarkar's run-out at a crucial stage of the innings, as he's caught short of the striker's end while coming back for a second run. Good throw by Rayudu, running in from long on, and equally good work by MSD behind the stumps. BAN 222/9
Sarkar run out (Rayudu/Dhoni) 33(45)
OUT! Another mix-up between the batsmen, as substitute fielder Manish Pandey, fielding at point, runs all the way to the striker's stumps to run Nazmul Islam out. BAN 213/8
Nazmul run out (Pandey) 7(13)
OUT! Mashrafe looks for another big hit after collecting the six, but Kuldeep fires it well outside off on this occasion. The Bangladesh skipper misses, and the former India captain whips the bails off in a flash. BAN 196/7
Mortaza st Dhoni b Kuldeep 7(9)
OUT! "Huge blow for Bangladesh," goes commentator Kevin Pietersen, as India net the big fish Liton Das, thanks to a brilliant stumping effort by MS Dhoni! BAN 188/6
Das st Dhoni b Kuldeep 121(117)
MAIDEN ODI CENTURY for Liton Das! Confidence has oozed from the opening batsmen today as he's hit the ball all over the park to bring up his first three-figure score in international cricket, collecting a single to get there. BAN 145/4
OUT! And suddenly it's starting to rain wickets right now! Superb stop by Jadeja at extra-cover after a cut by Liton, and Mithun runs off and is eventually stranded with his partner at the striker's end. Jadeja's throw to the other end is accurate, and India gain control with the fall of the fourth wicket. BAN 139/4
Mithun run out (Jadeja) 2(4)
OUT! Mushfiqur holes out to Bumrah at deep midwicket while looking for a big hit! No tall score for him tonight, all the more disappointing after a brilliant 99 against Pakistan in the do-or-die clash. BAN 137/3
Mushfiqur c Bumrah b Jadhav 5(9)
OUT! Chahal redeems himself for leaking runs in plenty earlier, as he traps new batsman Kayes lbw before the latter can get going. The batsman goes for the review. Pitching in line, impact umpire's call, and the ball's hitting the stumps. The breakthrough leads to another wicket. BAN 128/2
Kayes lbw Chahal 2(12)
OUT! Jadhav gets the breakthrough for India, as Mehidy departs! Slashes hard, but ends up sending the ball straight into Rayudu's hands at cover. BAN 120/1
Mehidy c Rayudu b Jadhav 32(59)
FOUR! HUNDRED-PARTNERSHIP up between Liton and Mehidy, as the latter slashes hard and gets a thick edge, sending the ball wide of short third man for a four. BAN 102/0
FOUR! MAIDEN ODI FIFTY for Liton Das, and what an occasion to bring the milestone up! Crunches a half-volley from Jadeja through the cover region! Bad start for Jadeja at the same time! BAN 70/0
FIFTY-PARTNERSHIP up between Liton and Mehidy, and what a stand this has been for Bangladesh! The experiment to move Mehidy up the order certainly has worked well for the Tigers, and has given them an option to think about for the future. BAN 51/0
TOSS: India win the toss, and skipper Rohit Sharma opts to field first.
Pitch report: "Another hot and sultry day in Dubai. Curator has done a fine job in maintaining the balance. It's still a pitch where the batting will be flourishing. It's a bat first pitch," conclude Rameez Raja and Sunny Gavaskar in the pitch report
Rubel Hossain, right-arm fast medium, into the attack now.
After 10 overs,India 57/2 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 36 , Dinesh Karthik 3)
What a start to the over as Rohit played an effortless shot for a boundary through the covers. Mortaza has placed a wide first slip for Karthik. He is batting from some inches outside the batting crease. Keeps on missing the inswingers as he tries to play them to the leg side. Needs to calm down for a moment.
FOUR! Elegant shot from Rohit as he weights for the ball, stands and delivers through covers for an effortless boundary.
Mortaza continues
Dinesh Karthik's scores while chasing in his last six ODIs:
44, 1*, 31*, 26*, 64*, 50*
It's a big day and time for him to stamp his authority on the No.4 spot by playing a crucial knock under pressure.
Islam continues
After 8 overs,India 48/2 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 29 , Dinesh Karthik 1)
Mashrafe Mortaza brings himself into the attack. Bangladesh needed one more wicket here and the captain has provided the same. Rayudu is gone. Dinesh Karthik is the new man in. India need a quick partnership.
Bangladesh have to take a leaf out of Afghanistan's book. On Tuesday, despite that opening stand between Rahul and Rayudu, the Afghan bowlers hung around, bowled tightly and put pressure on India. Mashrafe should imply that strategy here. With two quick wickets, there is pressure on India right now.
Dinesh Karthik, right handed bat, comes to the crease
OUT! Rayudu has to depart, inswinger, Rayudu plays the wrong line, ball takes the edge and flies to Rahim behind the wickets. India two down now. Rayudu c Rahim b Mortaza 2(7)
Mashrafe Mortaza, right-arm fast medium, into the attack now
After 7 overs,India 45/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 28 , Ambati Rayudu 2)
Islam continues. Dull over. Just 2 off it. India taking it easy now. Runs will come. The duo should look to form partnership.
Shikhar got carried away. That was an unnecessary shot. Nevertheless, will this breakthrough open the floodgates? Bangladesh are certainly hoping so. But, to make a match out of it, perhaps they need the wicket of Rohit as early as possible.
Islam continues
After 6 overs,India 43/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 27 , Ambati Rayudu 1)
Mustafizur continues. India have lost Dhawan but still, there is no need to panic really. Six to finish off the over.
SIX! Short ball and Rohit pulls this to deep mid-wicket, flattish shot.
Mustafizur continues
Most runs in an Asia Cup ODI tournament for India:
372 - Suresh Raina, 2008
357 - Virat Kohli, 2012
348 - Virender Sehwag, 2008
342 - Shikhar Dhawan, 2018*
327 - MS Dhoni, 2008
After 5 overs,India 35/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 20 , Ambati Rayudu 0)
Islam comes into the attack, gets hit for a six and then a four. In the same over, he has taken a wicket, does a nagin dance too to celebrate the wicket. Too much emotion for a cricketer to go through in one over.
Ambati Rayudu, right handed bat, comes to the crease
OUT! Wait, what? This is the laziest shot in the history of international cricket as Dhawan tries to play who-knows-where, ended up giving a simple catch to the man at mid-off. Dhawan c Soumya Sarkar b Nazmul Islam 15(14)
FOUR! Bad bowling, wide off the leg stump line, Dhawan peddle sweeps it for a boundary.
SIX! What a welcome to Islam, short ball and Rohit sees it big, rocks back and hits him over the deep mid-wicket for a big one.
Nazmul Islam, left-arm orthodox, comes into the attack
After 4 overs,India 24/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 13 , Shikhar Dhawan 11)
Mustafizur continues. Keeping it tight. Not letting any of the openers open their shoulders. One bad delivery though ruins the good over as Dhawan smashes a thundering shot through between the covers and point.
DID YOU KNOW?
Mehidy Hasan is the first Bangladesh player to both open the batting and bowling for them in a same ODI match.
FOUR! Wow shot, pitched outside the off stump, and Dhawan smashes his through the covers.
Scores in ODI tournament finals:
Rohit Sharma - 66, 2, 24, 3, 41, 5, 9, 58, 0
Shikhar Dhawan - 31, 16, 21
Mustafizur continues
After 3 overs,India 17/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 10 , Shikhar Dhawan 7)
Poor bowling from Mehidy Hasan. Even if Mustafizur tries to put pressure from one end, this lousy bowling will make Bangladesh suffer, in defence of 223 runs.
FOUR! Poor bowling from Hasan, short and going down leg, Rohit rocks back and pulls it for a boundary.
Hasan continues.
After 2 overs,India 12/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 5 , Shikhar Dhawan 7)
Mustafizur Rahman into the attack. There was some confusion on the last ball of the over between the two batsmen while running a single. No need of such unnecessary risks at all. The target of 223 is not daunting and the pitch so far has played well. If India gets off to a decent start, it will be difficult for the bowling side to make a comeback. Possible only if India does a Bangladesh, making silly mistakes with the bat in hand.
The Fizz removed the slip for Dhawan and placed it at Square Leg. Huge LBW appeal on the next ball but to no avail. Too high maybe. Just 2 from the over.
Mustafizur Rahman, left-arm fast medium, bowls from the other end
MEN IN FORM!
Scores in this Asia Cup:
Rohit Sharma - 53, 52, 83*, 111*
Shikhar Dhawan - 127, 46, 40, 114
After 1 overs,India 10/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 5 , Shikhar Dhawan 5)
Mehidy Hasan opens the bowling for Bangladesh and he starts off with an off-spinner, which Rohit taps to the leg side and opens India's account. Dhawan starts off with a boundary. Rohit too hits a boundary to get into action straightaway. Good start for India. 10 without loss India after the first over.
FOUR! Just a deft touch with a strong bottom hand to the leg side by Rohit Sharma and he fetches a four at deep mid-wicket.
FOUR! Slightly shorter in length by Hasan and Dhawan cuts it for a boundary piercing the fielder placed at point region.
Mehidy Hasan, right arm off spin, to bowl the first over.
Alright, so India need 223 runs to win. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have come out to begin chase.
Since the 21st over, Bangladesh lost 10 for 102 to finish with a below par score here. Don't think it will challenge India, until and unless the Tigers get some early breakthroughs. Apart from their openers and Soumya towards the end, there was hardly any application from any of the middle-order batsmen. They went for glory shots too early in their innings and perished.
India on the other hand should feel comfortable now. When Liton and Mehidy were at the crease, they were completely rattled. But through some exceptional fielding and bowling in the second half of the innings, the defending champions have made a strong comeback here. It is their game to win now.
Bangladesh today:
1-10 overs: 65-0
11-20 overs: 51-0
21-30 overs: 31-2
31-40 overs: 31-1
41-50 overs: 44-5
After 48 overs,Bangladesh 221/8 ( Soumya Sarkar 32 , Mustafizur Rahman 2)
Sarkar guides a yorker towards fine-leg for a four off the first ball of Bhuvneshwar's seventh over. Wide off the third delivery. Mustafizur runs the ball down the ground off a yorker off the penultimate delivery for a double. Eight off the over.
FOUR! A welcome boundary for Bangladesh! Sarkar guides a yorker from Bhuvi towards fine-leg, the fielder isn't able to prevent a boundary. BAN 217/8
After 47 overs,Bangladesh 213/8 ( Soumya Sarkar 27 , Mustafizur Rahman 0)
Bumrah starts off his eighth over with a wide down the leg side, although there was some noise as the ball went past the batsman's thigh. The fourth delivery sees Nazmul set off after guiding the ball towards point, with Sarkar stuck at his crease at the other end. Substitute fielder Manish Pandey runs all the way to the striker's end to effect the run-out, as Bangladesh lose their eighth. Another mix-up off the very next ball, but Pandey this time misses a direct hit. Three runs and a run-out off the over.
OUT! Another mix-up between the batsmen, as substitute fielder Manish Pandey, fielding at point, runs all the way to the striker's stumps to run Nazmul Islam out. BAN 213/8
Nazmul run out (Pandey) 7(13)
Latest Updates: What a start to the over as Rohit played an effortless shot for a boundary through the covers. Mortaza has placed a wide first slip for Karthik. He is batting from some inches outside the batting crease. Keeps on missing the inswingers as he tries to play them to the leg side. Needs to calm down.
The Asia Cup live match is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Select 1 and Select 1 HD and Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD. The Asia Cup live streaming will take place on Hotstar.
Preview: Defending champions India are the favourites to lift the Asia Cup trophy for the record seventh time when they face a confident Bangladesh team in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.
File image of India captain Rohit Sharma and Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza. Agencies
For India, the last-ball draw against Afghanistan in their final Super Four encounter on Tuesday will serve as an eye opener despite the fact that all their key players, including skipper Rohit Sharma and his in-form opening partner Shikhar Dhawan, were rested for the inconsequential tie.
Chasing a competitive 253, India, under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, got off to a flier from the new opening pair of Lokesh Rahul (60) and Ambati Rayudu (57) before a mini collapse eventually resulted in a tie.
With both Rohit and Shikhar set to return to the playing XI, and Rahul and Rayudu in equally top form, it will be interesting to see if the Indian team management decides to play Rahul in the middle order. In such a scenario, the axe could be either on Dinesh Karthik or Kedar Jadhav, but the latter's part-time off-spinning ability gives him an upper hand.
Going into the final, India, who made as many as five changes in their tie against Afghanistan, will be boosted by the return of the regulars, especially the new ball pair of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, whose absence was felt in the final few overs.
India will also hold a psychological advantage over the Mashrafe Mortaza-led team after their seven-wicket win in their first Super Four tie of the ongoing Asia Cup.
Bangladesh, who defeated Pakistan in their do-or-die Super Four clash on Wednesday, will battle against all odds, including injuries to a few key players in their attempt to lift the trophy for the first time. Bangladesh finished runners-up twice — to Pakistan in 2012 and to India in 2016.
Bangladesh also had been handicapped by injuries to some of their key players. On the opening day, opener Tamim Iqbal was ruled out with a wrist fracture, while the finger injury of experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has resurfaced again.
But on the positive side, former skipper Mushfiqur Rahim, who is the second highest run-scorer in the tournament so far, belted a brilliant 99 against Pakistan to strengthen Bangladesh's shaky middle order.
The bowling department will be once again spearheaded by the skipper Mortaza and left-armer Mustafizur Rahman. Mustafizur, who has been off-colour for most part of the tournament, came back to form against Pakistan when he scalped four wickets for 43 runs.
In the absence of the spin spearhead in Shakib, off-spinners Mehidy Hasan and Mahmudullah will be Mortaza's go-to bowlers in the middle overs.
With inputs from Agencies.
Updated Date:
Sep 28, 2018