Mortaza continues. Bangladesh are fighting it out in the middle and this is a crucial phase for both sides. Dot balls might not create pressure on India as the target is less but it will certainly keep Bangladesh hopes alive.

Hossain continues. He is trying to angle it in to both the batsmen. Rohit and Karthik has rotated the strike pretty well in this over. This is the sort of gameplan required right now. Hossain has been very creative too from the other end, not sticking to one particular length, keeps on surprising the batsman.

Rohit has moved into 40s. He is top form at the moment. Two fifties and and one hundred to his name in the last 3 ODIs. Mortaza bowling some beautiful slower ones. Karthik got beaten on one of them, steers the other one to third man for a double. The target has now come down to 150.

SIX! Surprise bouncer, well directed at Rohit, but such is the form of the batsman that he was alert and pulled it in time, to get a maximum at deep fine leg.

Rohit is watchful but never misses an opportunity to score off when the opportunity arises. He was denied a boundary or at least a double on the penultimate ball, played with a straight ball, it ended up hitting the stumps. Big mix up on the last ball as Rohit ran playing a similar-looking shot, called for a run, and then stopped Karthik in between. Confusion, confusion but no damage done.

Mortaza continues. The replay shows that Karthik could have been gone as he lazily put the ball inside the crease a mili-second before ball hit the stumps at the non-strikers' end. Hopefully, a lesson learnt there. Batting coach Sanjay Bangar was explaining Jadhav the importance of dragging the ball inside the crease and not merely putting it. Basics of cricket that should have been learnt years ago, to be honest. 4 runs of the over.

OUT! The hard work pays off for Rubel Hossain. Rohit swings his bat freely but the ball goes straight down the throat of Nazmul Islam at backward square leg. Falls 2 runs short off his fifty. Rohit c Nazmul Islam b Rubel 48(55)

Hossain's hard work has paid off. He kept on angling in to Rohit. He was pumped up after the wicket. Big one too. Rohit was in very good touch. Dhoni and Karthik in the middle now.

Now we have a match on our hand. A set Rohit Sharma goes back. One needs to give credit to Mashrafe's field placement here. He set an attacking field. There was no easy single on offer and it prompted Rohit to go for that shot.

This is an ideal situation for someone like MS Dhoni. He is struggling for runs and not just in this tournament but has been out of touch since the England ODIs. Leaves the slower one from Mortaza. Could have been a single there but seems he wants to spend some more time.

Rohit Sharma missed out on becoming the first captain to score four consecutive 50-plus scores in Asia Cup history.

Hossain continues. Bangladesh fielders are throwing their bodies on the ball. Hossain has shown great discipline with the ball as well. Has kept a tight line and changed the length. 3 from the over.

Mortaza continues. Karthik and Dhoni are taking their own sweet time to get settled. They can afford to do that as the required rate is still under 5. Just 2 from the over.

SIX! Crunch is the sound from the bat as Karthik rocks back and pulls it over the cow corner for a maximum.

Nazmul Islam is brought back into the attack. Six in the over after many overs but Islam came back strongly in the over to bowl two dots.

Mustafizur is back on. There is a third slip placed for him. Pressure is certainly on Dhoni. He leaves two deliveries and then tries takes a risky single, which almost ran Karthik out. Single off the last ball.

Islam continues. Dhoni is building pressure on himself and also on Karthik. Bowlers not giving an iota of room to the batsmen. Hundred still not up and we are done with 23 overs.

HUNDRED up for India with a powerful Dhoni punch on the back foot. The ball raced through the covers for a boundary.

First-ball boundary for Dhoni in the over. Hundred is up for India. Indians have taken 89 balls to completed the second fifty in the innings. Important for Dhoni and Karthik to keep the score board ticking with singles and doubles and not waste too many deliveries now.

FOUR! Dhoni steps out and peltes it from the left of the bowlers for a boundary. This one indeed reached the ropes like a 'Tracer Bullet'

Dhoni is cutting loose now and this will relieve the Indian dressing room. A boundary in the over and much importantly, Dhoni looking better with every ball.

FOUR! No one at deep mid-wicket, Dhoni sees the empty spot, comes out and places it exactly there to fetch a boundary.

Dhoni looking better now. His footwork looks sorted now. Has been taking singles as well and not wasting too many deliveries.

Mahmudullah comes into the attack. Sloppy stuff from Bangladesh in the field. Cannot make these silly mistakes now when the target has come down 98 runs.

The highest stand between Dinesh Karthik and MS Dhoni is of 107* runs which came against Bangladesh at Dhaka in 2007 when India were 144/5 while chasing. They are setting a match-winning stand for India currently.

Islam continues. Dhoni is now 27 off 40 balls. Looking very calm in the end. Karthik still struggling a little to get the easy singles.

FOUR! Flight and on leg stump line, Karthik sweeps it through the fine leg for a boundary.

Mahmudullah continues. Karthik gets a boundary and it will relieve him to some extent. He is continuing playing the sweeps. Plays it well.

Pitch report : "Another hot and sultry day in Dubai. Curator has done a fine job in maintaining the balance. It's still a pitch where the batting will be flourishing. It's a bat first pitch," conclude Rameez Raja and Sunny Gavaskar in the pitch report

FIFTY-PARTNERSHIP up between Liton and Mehidy , and what a stand this has been for Bangladesh! The experiment to move Mehidy up the order certainly has worked well for the Tigers, and has given them an option to think about for the future. BAN 51/0

FOUR! MAIDEN ODI FIFTY for Liton Das , and what an occasion to bring the milestone up! Crunches a half-volley from Jadeja through the cover region! Bad start for Jadeja at the same time! BAN 70/0

FOUR! HUNDRED-PARTNERSHIP up between Liton and Mehidy , as the latter slashes hard and gets a thick edge, sending the ball wide of short third man for a four. BAN 102/0

OUT! Jadhav gets the breakthrough for India, as Mehidy departs! Slashes hard, but ends up sending the ball straight into Rayudu's hands at cover. BAN 120/1

OUT! Chahal redeems himself for leaking runs in plenty earlier, as he traps new batsman Kayes lbw before the latter can get going. The batsman goes for the review. Pitching in line, impact umpire's call, and the ball's hitting the stumps. The breakthrough leads to another wicket. BAN 128/2

OUT ! Mushfiqur holes out to Bumrah at deep midwicket while looking for a big hit! No tall score for him tonight, all the more disappointing after a brilliant 99 against Pakistan in the do-or-die clash. BAN 137/3

OUT ! And suddenly it's starting to rain wickets right now! Superb stop by Jadeja at extra-cover after a cut by Liton, and Mithun runs off and is eventually stranded with his partner at the striker's end. Jadeja's throw to the other end is accurate, and India gain control with the fall of the fourth wicket. BAN 139/4

MAIDEN ODI CENTURY for Liton Das ! Confidence has oozed from the opening batsmen today as he's hit the ball all over the park to bring up his first three-figure score in international cricket, collecting a single to get there. BAN 145/4

OUT! "Huge blow for Bangladesh," goes commentator Kevin Pietersen, as India net the big fish Liton Das, thanks to a brilliant stumping effort by MS Dhoni! BAN 188/6

OUT! Mashrafe looks for another big hit after collecting the six, but Kuldeep fires it well outside off on this occasion. The Bangladesh skipper misses, and the former India captain whips the bails off in a flash. BAN 196/7

OUT ! Another mix-up between the batsmen, as substitute fielder Manish Pandey, fielding at point, runs all the way to the striker's stumps to run Nazmul Islam out. BAN 213/8

OUT! Sarkar's run-out at a crucial stage of the innings, as he's caught short of the striker's end while coming back for a second run. Good throw by Rayudu, running in from long on, and equally good work by MSD behind the stumps. BAN 222/9

OUT ! Bumrah finishes the Bangladesh innings off with a perfect yorker to castle Rubel Hossain! Bangladesh have been bowled out for 222 — collapsing from the 120/0 that they found themselves in at one point!

Alright, so India need 223 runs to win. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have come out to begin chase.

OUT! Wait, what? This is the laziest shot in the history of international cricket as Dhawan tries to play who-knows-where, ended up giving a simple catch to the man at mid-off. Dhawan c Soumya Sarkar b Nazmul Islam 15(14)

OUT! Rayudu has to depart, inswinger, Rayudu plays the wrong line, ball takes the edge and flies to Rahim behind the wickets. India two down now. Rayudu c Rahim b Mortaza 2(7)

FIFTY for India in ninth over. Rohit going strong for India. Into 30s and looking in good touch. Great time for Karthik, to justify his value at the posittion he is batting at - Number 4.

OUT! The hard work pays off for Rubel Hossain. Rohit swings his bat freely but the ball goes straight down the throat of Nazmul Islam at backward square leg. Falls 2 runs short off his fifty. Rohit c Nazmul Islam b Rubel 48(55)

HUNDRED up for India with a powerful Dhoni punch on the back foot. The ball raced through the covers for a boundary.

Latest Updates: Islam continues. Dhoni is now 27 off 40 balls. Looking very calm in the end. Karthik still struggling a little to get the easy singles.

The Asia Cup live match is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Select 1 and Select 1 HD and Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD. The Asia Cup live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Preview: Defending champions India are the favourites to lift the Asia Cup trophy for the record seventh time when they face a confident Bangladesh team in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

For India, the last-ball draw against Afghanistan in their final Super Four encounter on Tuesday will serve as an eye opener despite the fact that all their key players, including skipper Rohit Sharma and his in-form opening partner Shikhar Dhawan, were rested for the inconsequential tie.

Chasing a competitive 253, India, under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, got off to a flier from the new opening pair of Lokesh Rahul (60) and Ambati Rayudu (57) before a mini collapse eventually resulted in a tie.

With both Rohit and Shikhar set to return to the playing XI, and Rahul and Rayudu in equally top form, it will be interesting to see if the Indian team management decides to play Rahul in the middle order. In such a scenario, the axe could be either on Dinesh Karthik or Kedar Jadhav, but the latter's part-time off-spinning ability gives him an upper hand.

Going into the final, India, who made as many as five changes in their tie against Afghanistan, will be boosted by the return of the regulars, especially the new ball pair of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, whose absence was felt in the final few overs.

India will also hold a psychological advantage over the Mashrafe Mortaza-led team after their seven-wicket win in their first Super Four tie of the ongoing Asia Cup.

Bangladesh, who defeated Pakistan in their do-or-die Super Four clash on Wednesday, will battle against all odds, including injuries to a few key players in their attempt to lift the trophy for the first time. Bangladesh finished runners-up twice — to Pakistan in 2012 and to India in 2016.

Bangladesh also had been handicapped by injuries to some of their key players. On the opening day, opener Tamim Iqbal was ruled out with a wrist fracture, while the finger injury of experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has resurfaced again.

But on the positive side, former skipper Mushfiqur Rahim, who is the second highest run-scorer in the tournament so far, belted a brilliant 99 against Pakistan to strengthen Bangladesh's shaky middle order.

The bowling department will be once again spearheaded by the skipper Mortaza and left-armer Mustafizur Rahman. Mustafizur, who has been off-colour for most part of the tournament, came back to form against Pakistan when he scalped four wickets for 43 runs.

In the absence of the spin spearhead in Shakib, off-spinners Mehidy Hasan and Mahmudullah will be Mortaza's go-to bowlers in the middle overs.

With inputs from Agencies.