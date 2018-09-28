First Cricket
INDW in SL | 5th T20I Sep 25, 2018
SLW Vs INDW
India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 51 runs
SAW in WI | 1st T20I Sep 24, 2018
WIW Vs SAW
West Indies Women beat South Africa Women by 17 runs
ZIM in SA Sep 30, 2018
SA vs ZIM
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
ZIM in SA Oct 03, 2018
SA vs ZIM
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
India vs Bangladesh, LIVE Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2018 Final at Dubai: Karthik, Dhoni complete fifty-stand

Date: Friday, 28 September, 2018 23:25 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Asia Cup 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

222/10
Overs
48.3
R/R
4.6
Fours
17
Sixes
4
Extras
7
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Mustafizur Rahman not out 2 5 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 7 0 33 0
Jasprit Bumrah 8.3 0 39 1
134/3
Overs
29.0
R/R
4.62
Fours
10
Sixes
4
Extras
4
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Dinesh Karthik Batting 37 57 1 1
MS Dhoni (W) Batting 28 41 3 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mehidy Hasan 3 0 22 0
Mustafizur Rahman 5 0 24 0

  • After 29 overs,India 134/3 ( Dinesh Karthik 37 , MS Dhoni (W) 28)

    Mahmudullah continues. Karthik gets a boundary and it will relieve him to some extent. He is continuing playing the sweeps. Plays it well.  

  • FOUR! Flight and on leg stump line, Karthik sweeps it through the fine leg for a boundary. 

  • Mahmudullah continues

  • After 28 overs,India 129/3 ( Dinesh Karthik 33 , MS Dhoni (W) 27)

    Islam continues. Dhoni is now 27 off 40 balls. Looking very  calm in the end. Karthik still struggling a little to get the easy singles.

  • Islam continues. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    DID YOU KNOW?

    The highest stand between Dinesh Karthik and MS Dhoni is of 107* runs which came against Bangladesh at Dhaka in 2007 when India were 144/5 while chasing. They are setting a match-winning stand for India currently.

  • After 27 overs,India 125/3 ( Dinesh Karthik 31 , MS Dhoni (W) 25)

    Mahmudullah comes into the attack. Sloppy stuff from Bangladesh in the field. Cannot make these silly mistakes now when the target has come down 98 runs. 

  • Mahmudullah, right-arm off break, comes into the attack

  • After 26 overs,India 120/3 ( Dinesh Karthik 29 , MS Dhoni (W) 23)

    Dhoni looking better now. His footwork looks sorted now. Has been taking singles as well and not wasting too many deliveries. 

  • FOUR! No one at deep mid-wicket, Dhoni sees the empty spot, comes out and places it exactly there to fetch a boundary. 

  • Islam back on. 

  • After 25 overs,India 112/3 ( Dinesh Karthik 27 , MS Dhoni (W) 17)

    Dhoni is cutting loose now and this will relieve the Indian dressing room. A boundary in the over and much importantly, Dhoni looking better with every ball. 

  • FOUR! Dhoni steps out and peltes it from the left of the bowlers for a boundary. This one indeed reached the ropes like a 'Tracer Bullet'

    Full Scorecard

  • Mehidy Hasan back on. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    India today:

    First 50 - 51 balls
    Next 50 - 88 balls

  • After 24 overs,India 105/3 ( Dinesh Karthik 25 , MS Dhoni (W) 12)

    First-ball boundary for Dhoni in the over. Hundred is up for India. Indians have taken 89 balls to completed the second fifty in the innings. Important for Dhoni and Karthik to keep the score board ticking with singles and doubles and not waste too many deliveries now. 

  • HUNDRED up for India with a powerful Dhoni punch on the back foot. The ball raced through the covers for a boundary. 

  • Mustafizur continues. 

  • After 23 overs,India 99/3 ( Dinesh Karthik 25 , MS Dhoni (W) 6)

    Islam continues. Dhoni is building pressure on himself and also on Karthik. Bowlers not giving an iota of room to the batsmen. Hundred still not up and we are done with 23 overs. 

  • Islam continues. 

  • After 22 overs,India 98/3 ( Dinesh Karthik 25 , MS Dhoni (W) 5)

    Mustafizur is back on. There is a third slip placed for him. Pressure is certainly on Dhoni. He leaves two deliveries and then tries takes a risky single, which almost ran Karthik out. Single off the last ball.  

    Full Scorecard

  • Mustafizur Rahman back on

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    After 20 overs:

    Bangladesh: 116/0
    India: 90/3

  • After 21 overs,India 97/3 ( Dinesh Karthik 25 , MS Dhoni (W) 4)

    Nazmul Islam is brought back into the attack. Six in the over after many overs but Islam came back strongly in the over to bowl two dots. 

  • SIX! Crunch is the sound from the bat as Karthik rocks back and pulls it over the cow corner for a maximum. 

  • Nazmul Islam is back into the attack

  • After 20 overs,India 90/3 ( Dinesh Karthik 19 , MS Dhoni (W) 3)

    Full Scorecard

  • Mortaza continues

  • After 19 overs,India 88/3 ( Dinesh Karthik 18 , MS Dhoni (W) 2)

    Hossain continues. Bangladesh fielders are throwing their bodies on the ball. Hossain has shown great discipline with the ball as well. Has kept a tight line and changed the length. 3 from the over. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Rohit Sharma missed out on becoming the first captain to score four consecutive 50-plus scores in Asia Cup history.

  • Hossain continues. 

  • After 18 overs,India 85/3 ( Dinesh Karthik 17 , MS Dhoni (W) 1)

    This is an ideal situation for someone like MS Dhoni. He is struggling for runs and not just in this tournament but has been out of touch since the England ODIs. Leaves the slower one from Mortaza. Could have been a single there but seems he wants to spend some more time. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    MS Dhoni's scores in ODI tournament finals:

    7, 11, 15*, 36, 64, 49, 56, 14, 38, 67, 91*, 0, 45*, 4

    A big innings due from him today if India want to win.

  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    Now we have a match on our hand. A set Rohit Sharma goes back. One needs to give credit to Mashrafe's field placement here. He set an attacking field. There was no easy single on offer and it prompted Rohit to go for that shot. 

  • Mortaza continues

  • After 17 overs,India 83/3 ( Dinesh Karthik 16 , MS Dhoni (W) 0)

    Hossain's hard work has paid off. He kept on angling in to Rohit. He was pumped up after the wicket. Big one too. Rohit was in very good touch. Dhoni and Karthik in the middle now. 

  • MS Dhoni, right handed bat, comes to the crease

  • OUT! The hard work pays off for Rubel Hossain. Rohit swings his bat freely but the ball goes straight down the throat of Nazmul Islam at backward square leg. Falls 2 runs short off his fifty. Rohit c Nazmul Islam b Rubel 48(55)

  • Hossain continues. 

  • After 16 overs,India 83/2 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 48 , Dinesh Karthik 16)

    Mortaza continues. The replay shows that Karthik could have been gone as he lazily put the ball inside the crease a mili-second before ball hit the stumps at the non-strikers' end. Hopefully, a lesson learnt there. Batting coach Sanjay Bangar was explaining Jadhav the importance of dragging the ball inside the crease and not merely putting it. Basics of cricket that should have been learnt years ago, to be honest. 4 runs of the over. 

  • Mortaza continues.

  • After 15 overs,India 79/2 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 47 , Dinesh Karthik 13)

    Rohit is watchful but never misses an opportunity to score off when the opportunity arises. He was denied a boundary or at least a double on the penultimate ball, played with a straight ball, it ended up hitting the stumps. Big mix up on the last ball as Rohit ran playing a similar-looking shot, called for  a run, and then stopped Karthik in between. Confusion, confusion but no damage done. 

  • SIX! Surprise bouncer, well directed at Rohit, but such is the form of the batsman that he was alert and pulled it in time, to get a maximum at deep fine leg. 

  • Hossain continues

  • After 14 overs,India 73/2 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 41 , Dinesh Karthik 13)

    Rohit has moved into 40s. He is top form at the moment. Two fifties and and one hundred to his name in the last 3 ODIs. Mortaza bowling some beautiful slower ones. Karthik got beaten on one of them, steers the other one to third man for a double. The target has now come down to 150. 

  • Mortaza continues

  • After 13 overs,India 67/2 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 39 , Dinesh Karthik 9)

    Hossain continues. He is trying to angle it in to both the batsmen. Rohit and Karthik has rotated the strike pretty well in this over. This is the sort of gameplan required right now. Hossain has been very creative too from the other end, not sticking to one particular length, keeps on surprising the batsman. 

  • Hossain continues. 

  • Rubel continues. 

  • After 12 overs,India 63/2 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 38 , Dinesh Karthik 7)

    Mortaza continues. Bangladesh are fighting it out in the middle and this is a crucial phase for both sides. Dot balls might not create pressure on India as the target is less but it will certainly keep Bangladesh hopes alive. 

    Full Scorecard
Latest Updates: Islam continues. Dhoni is now 27 off 40 balls. Looking very  calm in the end. Karthik still struggling a little to get the easy singles.

The Asia Cup live match is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Select 1 and Select 1 HD and Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD. The Asia Cup live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Preview: Defending champions India are the favourites to lift the Asia Cup trophy for the record seventh time when they face a confident Bangladesh team in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

File image of India captain Rohit Sharma and Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza. Agencies

For India, the last-ball draw against Afghanistan in their final Super Four encounter on Tuesday will serve as an eye opener despite the fact that all their key players, including skipper Rohit Sharma and his in-form opening partner Shikhar Dhawan, were rested for the inconsequential tie.

Chasing a competitive 253, India, under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, got off to a flier from the new opening pair of Lokesh Rahul (60) and Ambati Rayudu (57) before a mini collapse eventually resulted in a tie.

With both Rohit and Shikhar set to return to the playing XI, and Rahul and Rayudu in equally top form, it will be interesting to see if the Indian team management decides to play Rahul in the middle order. In such a scenario, the axe could be either on Dinesh Karthik or Kedar Jadhav, but the latter's part-time off-spinning ability gives him an upper hand.

Going into the final, India, who made as many as five changes in their tie against Afghanistan, will be boosted by the return of the regulars, especially the new ball pair of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, whose absence was felt in the final few overs.

India will also hold a psychological advantage over the Mashrafe Mortaza-led team after their seven-wicket win in their first Super Four tie of the ongoing Asia Cup.

Bangladesh, who defeated Pakistan in their do-or-die Super Four clash on Wednesday, will battle against all odds, including injuries to a few key players in their attempt to lift the trophy for the first time. Bangladesh finished runners-up twice — to Pakistan in 2012 and to India in 2016.

Bangladesh also had been handicapped by injuries to some of their key players. On the opening day, opener Tamim Iqbal was ruled out with a wrist fracture, while the finger injury of experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has resurfaced again.

But on the positive side, former skipper Mushfiqur Rahim, who is the second highest run-scorer in the tournament so far, belted a brilliant 99 against Pakistan to strengthen Bangladesh's shaky middle order.

The bowling department will be once again spearheaded by the skipper Mortaza and left-armer Mustafizur Rahman. Mustafizur, who has been off-colour for most part of the tournament, came back to form against Pakistan when he scalped four wickets for 43 runs.

In the absence of the spin spearhead in Shakib, off-spinners Mehidy Hasan and Mahmudullah will be Mortaza's go-to bowlers in the middle overs.

With inputs from Agencies. 

Updated Date: Sep 28, 2018

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 6113 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 4032 103
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

