INDW in SL | 5th T20I Sep 25, 2018
SLW Vs INDW
India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 51 runs
SAW in WI | 1st T20I Sep 24, 2018
WIW Vs SAW
West Indies Women beat South Africa Women by 17 runs
ZIM in SA Sep 30, 2018
SA vs ZIM
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
ZIM in SA Oct 03, 2018
SA vs ZIM
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
India vs Bangladesh, LIVE Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2018 Final at Dubai: Jadhav, Kuldeep guide India to thrilling win

Date: Saturday, 29 September, 2018 01:56 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Asia Cup 2018 Final Match Result India beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets

222/10
Overs
48.3
R/R
4.6
Fours
17
Sixes
4
Extras
7
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Mustafizur Rahman not out 2 5 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 7 0 33 0
Jasprit Bumrah 8.3 0 39 1
223/7
Overs
50.0
R/R
4.46
Fours
13
Sixes
6
Extras
13
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Kedar Jadhav not out 23 27 1 1
Kuldeep Yadav not out 5 5 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mehidy Hasan 4 0 27 0
Mustafizur Rahman 10 0 38 2

  • Rohit Sharma, India captain: We played good cricket throughout the tournament. This is the reward for hard work. Games like these can happen and credit to the guys to handle that pressure. To cross the finish line was a great effort. You have to give credit to them, they batted very well. When the ball gets older, we knew we can get back in the game. The spinners never allowed them to get off the hook. I think when you have a team like that, job of captain becomes easy. Credit goes to all boys who take away the pressure whenever required.

    I would like to thank crowd who came out in huge numbers and supported us. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Mashrafe Mortaza: We fight till the last ball, but we did a lot of mistakes. I think if you look at our bowling, everytime we scored more than 240, we won the matches. Bowlers done a great job. The way they were scoring, that was the time to check the runs. Couldn't bring any spinners (at that stage). Which is why I left the last over for Mahmudullah or Soumya. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Dhawan: Really enjoyed playing in the tournament. I would like to go that way in future as well. I would like to carry on the consistency. Batting with Rohit helps a lot. He at the top matters a lot to me. He also had a great Asia Cup. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Shikhar Dhawan is the Man of the tournament for scoring 342 runs in Asia Cup 2018. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Liton Das has been named the Man of the Match, for scoring 121 off 117 balls in the final. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most ODI tournaments' finals won in the 50th over:

    3 - INDIA*

    2 - Pakistan

    1 - Australia, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, West Indies

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Win off the last ball in ODI tournament finals:

    Pakistan v India, Sharjah, 1986

    India v Bangladesh, Dubai, 2018*

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most Asia Cup ODI titles won by teams:

    6 - INDIA*
    5 - Sri Lanka 
    2 - Pakistan

    Part of most international tournaments' finals' wins among Indians:

    17 - Sachin Tendulkar
    16 - Mohammad Azharuddin
    10 - Ajay Jadeja, Anil Kumble, MS DHONI*

    Most matches won in Asia Cup history:(ODIs & T20Is)

    36 - INDIA*
    35 - Sri Lanka
    28 - Pakistan 

    This is India's 700th win in international cricket. 

    Most matches won in international cricket:

    995 - Australia
    767 - England 
    700* - India
    693 - Pakistan 
    604 - West Indies 

    After 8 ODIs as a captain:

    Virat Kohli - 7 wins, 1 defeat
    Rohit Sharma - 7 wins, 1 defeat

    Full Scorecard

  • Ravi Shastri, India head coach: Everyone knows how well we played in England. This is a different format. I liked the intensity. People thought guys will be reasonably flat after spending such a long time in England. But the boys pulled their socks up. The ability to keep taking wickets was a positive sign. The biggest plus is our fielding. We have fielded well. Rohit always looks in control. He has a calming influence in he middle. His bowling changes were very good today. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Jadeja: I was out for 15 months, and wasn't feeling good. I was thinking whenever I get my opportunity, Ill try and prove myself. Was just thinking of my game. You have to prove yourself that you are good enough to play 50-over cricket. 


    Bhuvneshwar: Hong Kong was a wake-up call for me. After that the way I bowled in every match, I was very happy. My plan was simple, not to give any drive balls. He's an amazing bowler. We keep talking in between, how to stop certain batsmen. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Kuldeep Yadav: It a was a bit difficult to adjust the length and speed. It gets better as you bowl in these conditions. In first game, I was struggling to get the length right.

    Full Scorecard

  • Kedar Jadhav: I was in this situation before. I knew it was easy to score singles when the field was up. I am still a batsman who can bowl. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    What a dramatic finish this has been! A match worthy of a final. Seventh Asia Cup title for India.

    Feel, the partnership between Jadeja and Bhuvi has been the most crucial phase of this run-chase. However, let's cometh the fighting spirits of Bangladesh as well. With a depleted team they have run India close here. Feel, now it is formally proved that in the 50-over format Bangladesh are the second best Asia team.

    Full Scorecard

  • INDIA WIN

    Mahmudullah fires it on legs of Jadhav, ball deflects of his legs to fine leg, the batsmen run and take the single. India win Asia Cup for record 7th time. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Ball 5: Kuldeep sweeps and the ball deflects off his pads to point and the batsmen run. Match is now tied. India cannot lose. Need 1 to win. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Ball 4: Yorker length, dot ball from Mahmudullah. India need 2 off 2 now. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Ball 3: Sweeps it to cow corner, it looked like four but the sweeper at mid-wicket cleared it. 2 runs. India need 2 off 3 now. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Ball 2: Mahmudullah to Jadhav, taps to leg side and takes a single. 4  off 4 now.  

    Full Scorecard

  • Ball 1: Mahmudullah to Kuldeep, full in length, Kuldeep takes a single, hitting it to long-off. 

    Full Scorecard

  • No, Mortaza changes his mind there and throws the ball to Mahmudullah to bowl the last over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Soumya Sarkar, rigth arm medium, to bowl the last over of the day. This is a big move. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Alright, hold on as we bring you ball-by-ball updates in the last over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 49 overs,India 217/7 ( Kedar Jadhav 22 , Kuldeep Yadav 1)

    Alright hold your breath as Bhuvneshwar Kumar departs too. So an limping Kedar Jadhav and Kuldeep Yadav in the middle. Tension everywhere. With all main bowlers finished. Mortaza will have to turn to either Mehidy Hasan or Mahmudullah to bowl the last over. India need 6 off 6 balls. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Kuldeep Yadav, left handed batsman, come out to bat

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Bhuvneshwar Kumar has nicked this one into the hands of keeper Mushfiqur Rahim, is this the wicket Bangladesh were looking for? Bhuvneshwar c Rahim b Mustafizur 21(31)

    Full Scorecard

  • Mustafizur to bowl his last over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 48 overs,India 214/6 ( Kedar Jadhav 20 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 21)

    What a spell has Rubel Hossain has bowled here. Took the wicket of Jadeja when it looked all done and dusted for him. Jadhav has walked in again. He hops again as well, trying to take a single. Bhuvi shows maturity and takes a single off the last ball. India need 9 off 12. Hossain ends with 2 wickets in 10 overs for just 25 runs. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Breath in, India as Kedar Jadhav is walking out. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Jadeja tries to squeeze the ball through the covers, Rahim caught it and appealed. Umpire turned it down but Bangladesh took DRS and the replay showed that he indeed had touched the ball. He has to go. Jadeja c Rahim b Rubel 23(33)

    Full Scorecard

  • Hossain continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 47 overs,India 210/5 ( Ravindra Jadeja 21 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 20)

    Mustafizur The Fizz Rahman is back. Two dots on the first two balls. Single off the third ball. He has stuck to back of the length deliveries. Good stuff from him. Two more dots and then a boundary. All the pressure created has gone in a jiffy. India now need 13 off 18. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! This will hurt Bangladesh as Mustafizur pitches this on leg stump line, Bhuvi deflects the ball off his legs for a boundary to fine leg. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    That six perhaps has sealed the title for India. Less than 20 required from here. Feel, Bangladesh should have attacked with Rubel and Fizz a bit earlier.

    Full Scorecard

  • Mustafizur Rahman is back on. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 46 overs,India 205/5 ( Ravindra Jadeja 20 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 16)

    Bhuvneshwar tries to go big over mid-on but yet again does not connect well. Hossain goes shorter and slower on the next ball as ball sails over Bhuvi very slowly. Bhuvi hits him for six on the next ball and then a single off the fourth ball. Have India cracked this or do we have another twist left in this game? Need 18 off 24 now. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Bravo, says the Indian spectators as Bhuvneshwar Kumar lifts this pitches up delivery and dispatches it over long-off boundary for a maximum. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Hossain back on, for what would be a decisive last spell of his. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 45 overs,India 197/5 ( Ravindra Jadeja 19 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 10)

    Mortaza brings Mahmudullah back into the attack in the 45th over. Bhuvneshwar lofts the ball inside out to clear the circle, and come back for a second. Singles off the next three deliveries, with Mahmudullah finishing the over with a dot. Six off the over. India need 26 off 30.

    Full Scorecard

  • Mahmudullah brought back into the attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 44 overs,India 191/5 ( Ravindra Jadeja 17 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 6)

    Mortaza is back on. Bowls two dots and then a wide. Bhuvneshwar is getting frustrated after missing to hit some bad deliveries. Mortaza bowls a gem of a spell, taking one wickets for 35 runs in his 10. India need 32 off 36. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Mortaza is back on. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 43 overs,India 187/5 ( Ravindra Jadeja 15 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 5)

    Rubel Hossain into the attack now. Jadeja came out to take him on. Not the first time he has tried to do something as needless as this at such a crunch situation. He should not be worried even if there is a maiden bowled here. Likewise, Bangladesh should not let the shoulders go down when a boundary is hit. Hossain has been brilliant today, no matter what is the result of the match. India need 36 off 42. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Rubel Hossain back on. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 42 overs,India 186/5 ( Ravindra Jadeja 14 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 5)

    Spinners from both the ends. Bhuvi takes a single off the first ball. Jadeja takes 2 runs and that asks for a short meeting between captain and the bowler. The next ball goes for a boundary. Pressure releasing now off India. Need 37 off 48. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Fullish and Jadeja goes straight, goes past the bowler, stumps and umpire, the fielder at long-on tried but he had no chance whatsoever. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Ravindra Jadeja's last five List-A scores:

    25, 14, 15, 56, 113*

    India's RR of 5.61 in the death overs (41-50) in this year in ODIs is the lowest among all the teams. 

    We have a match on our hands, don't we?

    Full Scorecard

  • Islam is back on

    Full Scorecard

  • After 41 overs,India 178/5 ( Ravindra Jadeja 7 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4)

    Mehidy Hasan comes into the attack. Good move, considering India would be needing some boundaries here and his slow pace will make sure, Indians try and play the big shots. Jadeja and Bhuvneshwar keeping it going with singles. Three off the last ball. India now need 45 off 54. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Mehidy Hasan comes into the attack. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 40 overs,India 172/5 ( Ravindra Jadeja 5 , Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1)

    Bangladesh keeps a tight leash on Indians. They are not letting the pressure tab go off. Inside edge off Jadeja's bat, misses Rahim too and it almost touched the helmet placed behind the keeper. Could have been really bad for Bangladesh had that touched as it would have produced 5 runs for India. India need 51 runs in 60 balls

    Full Scorecard
The Asia Cup live match is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Select 1 and Select 1 HD and Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD. The Asia Cup live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Preview: Defending champions India are the favourites to lift the Asia Cup trophy for the record seventh time when they face a confident Bangladesh team in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

File image of India captain Rohit Sharma and Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza. Agencies

File image of India captain Rohit Sharma and Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza. Agencies

For India, the last-ball draw against Afghanistan in their final Super Four encounter on Tuesday will serve as an eye opener despite the fact that all their key players, including skipper Rohit Sharma and his in-form opening partner Shikhar Dhawan, were rested for the inconsequential tie.

Chasing a competitive 253, India, under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, got off to a flier from the new opening pair of Lokesh Rahul (60) and Ambati Rayudu (57) before a mini collapse eventually resulted in a tie.

With both Rohit and Shikhar set to return to the playing XI, and Rahul and Rayudu in equally top form, it will be interesting to see if the Indian team management decides to play Rahul in the middle order. In such a scenario, the axe could be either on Dinesh Karthik or Kedar Jadhav, but the latter's part-time off-spinning ability gives him an upper hand.

Going into the final, India, who made as many as five changes in their tie against Afghanistan, will be boosted by the return of the regulars, especially the new ball pair of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, whose absence was felt in the final few overs.

India will also hold a psychological advantage over the Mashrafe Mortaza-led team after their seven-wicket win in their first Super Four tie of the ongoing Asia Cup.

Bangladesh, who defeated Pakistan in their do-or-die Super Four clash on Wednesday, will battle against all odds, including injuries to a few key players in their attempt to lift the trophy for the first time. Bangladesh finished runners-up twice — to Pakistan in 2012 and to India in 2016.

Bangladesh also had been handicapped by injuries to some of their key players. On the opening day, opener Tamim Iqbal was ruled out with a wrist fracture, while the finger injury of experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has resurfaced again.

But on the positive side, former skipper Mushfiqur Rahim, who is the second highest run-scorer in the tournament so far, belted a brilliant 99 against Pakistan to strengthen Bangladesh's shaky middle order.

The bowling department will be once again spearheaded by the skipper Mortaza and left-armer Mustafizur Rahman. Mustafizur, who has been off-colour for most part of the tournament, came back to form against Pakistan when he scalped four wickets for 43 runs.

In the absence of the spin spearhead in Shakib, off-spinners Mehidy Hasan and Mahmudullah will be Mortaza's go-to bowlers in the middle overs.

With inputs from Agencies. 

Updated Date: Sep 29, 2018

