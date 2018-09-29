Bangladesh keeps a tight leash on Indians. They are not letting the pressure tab go off. Inside edge off Jadeja's bat, misses Rahim too and it almost touched the helmet placed behind the keeper. Could have been really bad for Bangladesh had that touched as it would have produced 5 runs for India. India need 51 runs in 60 balls

Mehidy Hasan comes into the attack. Good move, considering India would be needing some boundaries here and his slow pace will make sure, Indians try and play the big shots. Jadeja and Bhuvneshwar keeping it going with singles. Three off the last ball. India now need 45 off 54.

India's RR of 5.61 in the death overs (41-50) in this year in ODIs is the lowest among all the teams.

FOUR! Fullish and Jadeja goes straight, goes past the bowler, stumps and umpire, the fielder at long-on tried but he had no chance whatsoever.

Spinners from both the ends. Bhuvi takes a single off the first ball. Jadeja takes 2 runs and that asks for a short meeting between captain and the bowler. The next ball goes for a boundary. Pressure releasing now off India. Need 37 off 48.

Rubel Hossain into the attack now. Jadeja came out to take him on. Not the first time he has tried to do something as needless as this at such a crunch situation. He should not be worried even if there is a maiden bowled here. Likewise, Bangladesh should not let the shoulders go down when a boundary is hit. Hossain has been brilliant today, no matter what is the result of the match. India need 36 off 42.

Mortaza is back on. Bowls two dots and then a wide. Bhuvneshwar is getting frustrated after missing to hit some bad deliveries. Mortaza bowls a gem of a spell, taking one wickets for 35 runs in his 10. India need 32 off 36.

Mortaza brings Mahmudullah back into the attack in the 45th over. Bhuvneshwar lofts the ball inside out to clear the circle, and come back for a second. Singles off the next three deliveries, with Mahmudullah finishing the over with a dot. Six off the over. India need 26 off 30.

Hossain back on, for what would be a decisive last spell of his.

SIX! Bravo, says the Indian spectators as Bhuvneshwar Kumar lifts this pitches up delivery and dispatches it over long-off boundary for a maximum.

Bhuvneshwar tries to go big over mid-on but yet again does not connect well. Hossain goes shorter and slower on the next ball as ball sails over Bhuvi very slowly. Bhuvi hits him for six on the next ball and then a single off the fourth ball. Have India cracked this or do we have another twist left in this game? Need 18 off 24 now.

That six perhaps has sealed the title for India. Less than 20 required from here. Feel, Bangladesh should have attacked with Rubel and Fizz a bit earlier.

FOUR! This will hurt Bangladesh as Mustafizur pitches this on leg stump line, Bhuvi deflects the ball off his legs for a boundary to fine leg.

Mustafizur The Fizz Rahman is back. Two dots on the first two balls. Single off the third ball. He has stuck to back of the length deliveries. Good stuff from him. Two more dots and then a boundary. All the pressure created has gone in a jiffy. India now need 13 off 18.

OUT! Jadeja tries to squeeze the ball through the covers, Rahim caught it and appealed. Umpire turned it down but Bangladesh took DRS and the replay showed that he indeed had touched the ball. He has to go. Jadeja c Rahim b Rubel 23(33)

What a spell has Rubel Hossain has bowled here. Took the wicket of Jadeja when it looked all done and dusted for him. Jadhav has walked in again. He hops again as well, trying to take a single. Bhuvi shows maturity and takes a single off the last ball. India need 9 off 12. Hossain ends with 2 wickets in 10 overs for just 25 runs.

OUT! Bhuvneshwar Kumar has nicked this one into the hands of keeper Mushfiqur Rahim, is this the wicket Bangladesh were looking for? Bhuvneshwar c Rahim b Mustafizur 21(31)

Alright hold your breath as Bhuvneshwar Kumar departs too. So an limping Kedar Jadhav and Kuldeep Yadav in the middle. Tension everywhere. With all main bowlers finished. Mortaza will have to turn to either Mehidy Hasan or Mahmudullah to bowl the last over. India need 6 off 6 balls.

Alright, hold on as we bring you ball-by-ball updates in the last over.

Soumya Sarkar, rigth arm medium, to bowl the last over of the day. This is a big move.

No, Mortaza changes his mind there and throws the ball to Mahmudullah to bowl the last over.

Ball 3: Sweeps it to cow corner, it looked like four but the sweeper at mid-wicket cleared it. 2 runs. India need 2 off 3 now.

Ball 5: Kuldeep sweeps and the ball deflects off his pads to point and the batsmen run. Match is now tied. India cannot lose. Need 1 to win.

Mahmudullah fires it on legs of Jadhav, ball deflects of his legs to fine leg, the batsmen run and take the single. India win Asia Cup for record 7th time.

Feel, the partnership between Jadeja and Bhuvi has been the most crucial phase of this run-chase. However, let's cometh the fighting spirits of Bangladesh as well. With a depleted team they have run India close here. Feel, now it is formally proved that in the 50-over format Bangladesh are the second best Asia team.

What a dramatic finish this has been! A match worthy of a final. Seventh Asia Cup title for India.

Kedar Jadhav: I was in this situation before. I knew it was easy to score singles when the field was up. I am still a batsman who can bowl.

Kuldeep Yadav: It a was a bit difficult to adjust the length and speed. It gets better as you bowl in these conditions. In first game, I was struggling to get the length right.

Bhuvneshwar : Hong Kong was a wake-up call for me. After that the way I bowled in every match, I was very happy. My plan was simple, not to give any drive balls. He's an amazing bowler. We keep talking in between, how to stop certain batsmen.

Jadeja : I was out for 15 months, and wasn't feeling good. I was thinking whenever I get my opportunity, Ill try and prove myself. Was just thinking of my game. You have to prove yourself that you are good enough to play 50-over cricket.

Ravi Shastri, India head coach: Everyone knows how well we played in England. This is a different format. I liked the intensity. People thought guys will be reasonably flat after spending such a long time in England. But the boys pulled their socks up. The ability to keep taking wickets was a positive sign. The biggest plus is our fielding. We have fielded well. Rohit always looks in control. He has a calming influence in he middle. His bowling changes were very good today.

Liton Das has been named the Man of the Match, for scoring 121 off 117 balls in the final.

Shikhar Dhawan is the Man of the tournament for scoring 342 runs in Asia Cup 2018.

Dhawan: Really enjoyed playing in the tournament. I would like to go that way in future as well. I would like to carry on the consistency. Batting with Rohit helps a lot. He at the top matters a lot to me. He also had a great Asia Cup.

Mashrafe Mortaza : We fight till the last ball, but we did a lot of mistakes. I think if you look at our bowling, everytime we scored more than 240, we won the matches. Bowlers done a great job. The way they were scoring, that was the time to check the runs. Couldn't bring any spinners (at that stage). Which is why I left the last over for Mahmudullah or Soumya.

I would like to thank crowd who came out in huge numbers and supported us.

Rohit Sharma, India captain: We played good cricket throughout the tournament. This is the reward for hard work. Games like these can happen and credit to the guys to handle that pressure. To cross the finish line was a great effort. You have to give credit to them, they batted very well. When the ball gets older, we knew we can get back in the game. The spinners never allowed them to get off the hook. I think when you have a team like that, job of captain becomes easy. Credit goes to all boys who take away the pressure whenever required.

Pitch report : "Another hot and sultry day in Dubai. Curator has done a fine job in maintaining the balance. It's still a pitch where the batting will be flourishing. It's a bat first pitch," conclude Rameez Raja and Sunny Gavaskar in the pitch report

FIFTY-PARTNERSHIP up between Liton and Mehidy , and what a stand this has been for Bangladesh! The experiment to move Mehidy up the order certainly has worked well for the Tigers, and has given them an option to think about for the future. BAN 51/0

FOUR! MAIDEN ODI FIFTY for Liton Das , and what an occasion to bring the milestone up! Crunches a half-volley from Jadeja through the cover region! Bad start for Jadeja at the same time! BAN 70/0

FOUR! HUNDRED-PARTNERSHIP up between Liton and Mehidy , as the latter slashes hard and gets a thick edge, sending the ball wide of short third man for a four. BAN 102/0

OUT! Jadhav gets the breakthrough for India, as Mehidy departs! Slashes hard, but ends up sending the ball straight into Rayudu's hands at cover. BAN 120/1

OUT! Chahal redeems himself for leaking runs in plenty earlier, as he traps new batsman Kayes lbw before the latter can get going. The batsman goes for the review. Pitching in line, impact umpire's call, and the ball's hitting the stumps. The breakthrough leads to another wicket. BAN 128/2

OUT ! Mushfiqur holes out to Bumrah at deep midwicket while looking for a big hit! No tall score for him tonight, all the more disappointing after a brilliant 99 against Pakistan in the do-or-die clash. BAN 137/3

OUT ! And suddenly it's starting to rain wickets right now! Superb stop by Jadeja at extra-cover after a cut by Liton, and Mithun runs off and is eventually stranded with his partner at the striker's end. Jadeja's throw to the other end is accurate, and India gain control with the fall of the fourth wicket. BAN 139/4

MAIDEN ODI CENTURY for Liton Das ! Confidence has oozed from the opening batsmen today as he's hit the ball all over the park to bring up his first three-figure score in international cricket, collecting a single to get there. BAN 145/4

OUT! "Huge blow for Bangladesh," goes commentator Kevin Pietersen, as India net the big fish Liton Das, thanks to a brilliant stumping effort by MS Dhoni! BAN 188/6

OUT! Mashrafe looks for another big hit after collecting the six, but Kuldeep fires it well outside off on this occasion. The Bangladesh skipper misses, and the former India captain whips the bails off in a flash. BAN 196/7

OUT ! Another mix-up between the batsmen, as substitute fielder Manish Pandey, fielding at point, runs all the way to the striker's stumps to run Nazmul Islam out. BAN 213/8

OUT! Sarkar's run-out at a crucial stage of the innings, as he's caught short of the striker's end while coming back for a second run. Good throw by Rayudu, running in from long on, and equally good work by MSD behind the stumps. BAN 222/9

OUT ! Bumrah finishes the Bangladesh innings off with a perfect yorker to castle Rubel Hossain! Bangladesh have been bowled out for 222 — collapsing from the 120/0 that they found themselves in at one point!

Alright, so India need 223 runs to win. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have come out to begin chase.

OUT! Wait, what? This is the laziest shot in the history of international cricket as Dhawan tries to play who-knows-where, ended up giving a simple catch to the man at mid-off. Dhawan c Soumya Sarkar b Nazmul Islam 15(14)

OUT! Rayudu has to depart, inswinger, Rayudu plays the wrong line, ball takes the edge and flies to Rahim behind the wickets. India two down now. Rayudu c Rahim b Mortaza 2(7)

FIFTY for India in ninth over. Rohit going strong for India. Into 30s and looking in good touch. Great time for Karthik, to justify his value at the posittion he is batting at - Number 4.

OUT! The hard work pays off for Rubel Hossain. Rohit swings his bat freely but the ball goes straight down the throat of Nazmul Islam at backward square leg. Falls 2 runs short off his fifty. Rohit c Nazmul Islam b Rubel 48(55)

HUNDRED up for India with a powerful Dhoni punch on the back foot. The ball raced through the covers for a boundary.

OUT! That's a goner, Mahmudullah fires it in and it hits him on the boots, right in front of the stumps. He is out LBW. Karthik lbw b Mahmudullah 37(61)​

OUT! BIG WICKET, Ball shaping away from MS Dhoni, he tries to play it through the covers, ball takes the edge and Rahim collects it behind the wicket. Dhoni c Rahim b Mustafizur 36(67)

Mahmudullah fires it on legs of Jadhav, ball deflects of his legs to fine leg, the batsman run and take the single.India win Asia Cup for record 7th time.

Preview: Defending champions India are the favourites to lift the Asia Cup trophy for the record seventh time when they face a confident Bangladesh team in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

For India, the last-ball draw against Afghanistan in their final Super Four encounter on Tuesday will serve as an eye opener despite the fact that all their key players, including skipper Rohit Sharma and his in-form opening partner Shikhar Dhawan, were rested for the inconsequential tie.

Chasing a competitive 253, India, under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, got off to a flier from the new opening pair of Lokesh Rahul (60) and Ambati Rayudu (57) before a mini collapse eventually resulted in a tie.

With both Rohit and Shikhar set to return to the playing XI, and Rahul and Rayudu in equally top form, it will be interesting to see if the Indian team management decides to play Rahul in the middle order. In such a scenario, the axe could be either on Dinesh Karthik or Kedar Jadhav, but the latter's part-time off-spinning ability gives him an upper hand.

Going into the final, India, who made as many as five changes in their tie against Afghanistan, will be boosted by the return of the regulars, especially the new ball pair of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, whose absence was felt in the final few overs.

India will also hold a psychological advantage over the Mashrafe Mortaza-led team after their seven-wicket win in their first Super Four tie of the ongoing Asia Cup.

Bangladesh, who defeated Pakistan in their do-or-die Super Four clash on Wednesday, will battle against all odds, including injuries to a few key players in their attempt to lift the trophy for the first time. Bangladesh finished runners-up twice — to Pakistan in 2012 and to India in 2016.

Bangladesh also had been handicapped by injuries to some of their key players. On the opening day, opener Tamim Iqbal was ruled out with a wrist fracture, while the finger injury of experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has resurfaced again.

But on the positive side, former skipper Mushfiqur Rahim, who is the second highest run-scorer in the tournament so far, belted a brilliant 99 against Pakistan to strengthen Bangladesh's shaky middle order.

The bowling department will be once again spearheaded by the skipper Mortaza and left-armer Mustafizur Rahman. Mustafizur, who has been off-colour for most part of the tournament, came back to form against Pakistan when he scalped four wickets for 43 runs.

In the absence of the spin spearhead in Shakib, off-spinners Mehidy Hasan and Mahmudullah will be Mortaza's go-to bowlers in the middle overs.

With inputs from Agencies.