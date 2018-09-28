First Cricket
India vs Bangladesh, LIVE Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2018 Final at Dubai: Liton Das completes maiden ODI ton

Date: Friday, 28 September, 2018 19:03 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Asia Cup 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

150/4
Overs
32.0
R/R
4.69
Fours
15
Sixes
2
Extras
3
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Liton Das Batting 102 93 11 2
Mahmudullah Batting 4 15 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 5 0 17 0
Jasprit Bumrah 4 0 29 0

  • Pace brought back in the 32nd over, as Bhuvneshwar gets the ball. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 31 overs,Bangladesh 149/4 ( Liton Das 101 , Mahmudullah 4)

    Just two runs collected off the 31st over, with Mahmudullah slogging the ball towards deep midwicket for a couple of runs. Meanwhile, Bangladesh's run-rate, which was going at close to six an over for the most part, is now at 4.8.

    Full Scorecard

  • Change from both ends, with Rohit bringing Kuldeep back in the 31st over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    Harakiri in the Bangladeshi line-up. They have lost 19 for 4 now. A lot will depend on this pair from here. Meanwhile, what a knock by Liton Das! A dominating hundred against this talented and versatile Indian bowling attack, that too in a tournament final. Some achievement this is. But now, his team wants him to continue. This is a crucial phase of play for both teams, especially for Bangladesh.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 30 overs,Bangladesh 147/4 ( Liton Das 101 , Mahmudullah 2)

    Jadeja returns to the attack, and he concedes two singles off his sixth, one that should help sustain the pressure on the two Bangladeshi batsmen at the crease right now. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Ravindra Jadeja brought back into the attack in the 30th over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Openers to score a century in ODI finals against India:
    Gary Kirsten, Sharjah, 1996
    Saeed Anwar, Dhaka, 1998
    Sanath Jayasuriya, Sharjah, 2000
    Marcus Trescothick, Lord's, 2002
    Matthew Hayden, Sydney, 2004
    Nathan Astle, Harare, 2005
    Salman Butt, Dhaka, 2008
    Sanath Jayasuriya, Karachi, 2008
    T Dilshan, Dambulla, 2010
    Fakhar Zaman, The Oval, 2017 
    Liton Das, Dubai, 2018* 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Centuries in Asia Cup finals:


    Marvan Atapattu v Pakistan, Dhaka, 2000
    Sanath Jayasuriya v India, Karachi, 2008
    Fawad Alam v Sri Lanka, Dhaka, 2014
    Lahiru Thirimanne v Pakistan, Dhaka, 2014
    Liton Das v India, Dubai, 2018*

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Bangladesh batsmen to score a century against India in ODIs:
    Alok Kapali, Karachi, 2008
    Mushfiqur Rahim, Fatullah, 2014
    Liton Das, Dubai, 2018* 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 29 overs,Bangladesh 145/4 ( Liton Das 100 , Mahmudullah 1)

    Six runs off the over, with Liton bringing up his maiden ODI century with a boundary and a single. That will help him breather a little easier right now, and he will look to regain his focus on rescuing his team from the doldrums, especially with a partner of Mahmudullah's calibre at the other end. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    Jadhav is once again single handedly bringing India back in this contest. But you have to say, that shot by Mushfiqur was unnecessary at this juncture of the match, especially when they had already lost two wickets in quick successions.

    Full Scorecard

  • MAIDEN ODI CENTURY for Liton Das! Confidence has oozed from the opening batsmen today as he's hit the ball all over the park to bring up his first three-figure score in international cricket, collecting a single to get there. BAN 145/4

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Liton gets down on one knee, and slog-sweeps the ball towards deep midwicket to move to 99 with a boundary! BAN 144/4

    Full Scorecard

  • After 28 overs,Bangladesh 139/4 ( Liton Das 95 , Mahmudullah 0)

    Mithun runs the ball down the ground for a single off the third delivery. Huge mix-up between Liton and Mithun sees the two batsmen stranded at the striker's end, with the latter having to walk back to the pavilion, getting run-out for 2. Just one run and a wicket off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! And suddenly it's starting to rain wickets right now! Superb stop by Jadeja at extra-cover after a cut by Liton, and Mithun runs off and is eventually stranded with his partner at the striker's end. Jadeja's throw to the other end is accurate, and India gain control with the fall of the fourth wicket. BAN 139/4

    Mithun run out (Jadeja) 2(4)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 27 overs,Bangladesh 138/3 ( Liton Das 95 , Mohammad Mithun 1)

    Rahim and Liton exchange singles off the first two deliveries off the over. Rahim tries slogging the ball over the midwicket region, but hits it off the toe-end of his bat and gets caught by Bumrah as a result. Mohammad Mithun gets off the mark with a single off the last ball. Three runs and a single off this over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Mushfiqur holes out to Bumrah at deep midwicket while looking for a big hit! No tall score for him tonight, all the more disappointing after a brilliant 99 against Pakistan in the do-or-die clash. BAN 137/3

    Mushfiqur c Bumrah b Jadhav 5(9)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 26 overs,Bangladesh 135/2 ( Liton Das 94 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 4)

    Liton sweeps towards the leg side for a couple of runs off the third delivery of the over. Just two off the over, with the keeper-batter on 94 at the end of the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 25 overs,Bangladesh 133/2 ( Liton Das 92 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 4)

    Liton collects a single off the second delivery. Just when it looked like Rahim would walk away with another fine over, Rahim collects a boundary off the last ball to get off the mark. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Nice way for Mushfiqur Rahim, the new batsman at the crease, to get off the mark, as he slashes hard to pick the gap between cover and extra-cover. BAN 133/2

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Mushfiqur Rahim in this Asia Cup so far:

    144 v Sri Lanka
    21 v India
    33 v Afghanistan 
    99 v Pakistan 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 24 overs,Bangladesh 128/2 ( Liton Das 91 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 0)

    After a tight start to his new spell, Chahal gets even better in this over as he walks away with a wicket-maiden, trapping new batsman Imrul Kayes lbw to send him back for 2. India have come back into this game quite nicely. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Imrul Kayes was not originally in Bangladesh's Asia Cup squad. He was added in between. His performance in this Asia Cup - 72*, 9

    Was it a good decision to send him at number 3 rather than in-form Rahim or Mithun? We have the answer now. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Chahal redeems himself for leaking runs in plenty earlier, as he traps new batsman Kayes lbw before the latter can get going. The batsman goes for the review. Pitching in line, impact umpire's call, and the ball's hitting the stumps. The breakthrough leads to another wicket. BAN 128/2

    Kayes lbw Chahal 2(12)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 23 overs,Bangladesh 128/1 ( Liton Das 91 , Imrul Kayes 2)

    Liton slashes the ball through the off side off the last delivery of Jadhav's second over, coming back for a second as Rayudu chases the ball all the way, and manages to save a couple of runs. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 22 overs,Bangladesh 124/1 ( Liton Das 88 , Imrul Kayes 1)

    The under-fire Chahal returns to the attack, and bowls a much better over, conceding four off it — including a wide. For India, this is a chance to slow down the run-rate and exert some pressure on the Bangladeshis. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Chahal, who has conceded 19 runs off two overs so far aside from dropping a catch, returns to the attack. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    Ohh boy, it had to be Kedar Jadhav, the man with the golden arm. Finally something to cheer for the Indian fans out here. Meanwhile, another change in the Bangladesh line-up, Kayes comes in at No.3.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Highest individual scores for Bangladesh in an international knockout match:

    85* - Liton Das v India, Dubai, 2018 (And counting) 
    77 - Sabbir Rahman v India, Colombo, 2018
    76 - Mahmudullah v Sri Lanka, Dhaka, 2018

    Full Scorecard

  • After 21 overs,Bangladesh 120/1 ( Liton Das 86 , Imrul Kayes 0)

    Jadhav's introduced into the attack, and he gets the much-needed breakthrough for India, as Mehidy departs after a valuable knock by getting caught by Rayudu at cover. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Jadhav gets the breakthrough for India, as Mehidy departs! Slashes hard, but ends up sending the ball straight into Rayudu's hands at cover. BAN 120/1

    Mehidy c Rayudu b Jadhav 32(59)

    Full Scorecard

  • Kedar Jadhav introduced into the attack in the 21st over. India will hope his golden arm gets them the elusive wicket. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 20 overs,Bangladesh 116/0 ( Liton Das 85 , Mehidy Hasan 29)

    Two boundaries collected off the 20th over, with Liton sweeping Jadeja for boundaries off the first and the fourth deliveries respectively. Eight off the over. Liton, meanwhile, is 15 away from what will be a memorable maiden ODI century. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Century opening stands for Bangladesh against India in ODIs:

    Tamim Iqbal/Soumya Sarkar, Mirpur, 2015
    Liton Das/Mehidy Hasan, Dubai, 2018

    This is also the second century opening stand in Asia Cup final. The only other was in between Sanath Jayasuriya and Marvan Atapattu at Colombo in 1997.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Another sweep towards the leg side by Liton, as he collects his second boundary of the over! BAN 116/0

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Swept away by Liton off a quicker delivery from Jadeja! BAN 112/0

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,Bangladesh 108/0 ( Liton Das 77 , Mehidy Hasan 29)

    Six off the 19th over, as Liton and Mehidy rotate the strike between themselves through the ones and twos. Kuldeep's been among India's better bowlers today, conceding 22 off the five overs bowled so far. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Century stands in ODI tournament finals against India:

    Atapattu/Jayasuriya, Colombo, 1997
    Gilchrist/Hayden, Jo'burg, 2003
    Astle/Fleming, Harare, 2005
    Dilshan/Jayawardene, Dambulla, 2010
    Azhar Ali/Zaman, The Oval, 2017
    Liton Das/Mehidy Hasan, Dubai, 2018*

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,Bangladesh 102/0 ( Liton Das 73 , Mehidy Hasan 27)

    Five runs collected off the 18th over, with Liton bringing up the century opening stand with a thick edge through the vacant slip region, one that also brings up his eighth four. Drinks taken at the end of this over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! HUNDRED-PARTNERSHIP up between Liton and Mehidy, as the latter slashes hard and gets a thick edge, sending the ball wide of short third man for a four. BAN 102/0

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    Both Liton and Mehidy have complemented each other really well. No signs of nerves in their approach so far. Against spinners, they are using the crease, improvising and unsettling them. Perhaps, that's what positive intent does to any sportsman. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,Bangladesh 97/0 ( Liton Das 69 , Mehidy Hasan 26)

    Liton collects a double off the first delivery, getting a thick edge that sends the ball towards third man, coming back for a second. Run-out scare in the third delivery, but Liton's back at the striker's end on time. Four runs off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,Bangladesh 93/0 ( Liton Das 66 , Mehidy Hasan 25)

    Appeal for lbw against Liton off the second delivery, with the batsman long way down the track, and the umpire shakes his head. Liton slaps the ball towards deep midwicket for his seventh four off the next ball. Repeats the shot two deliveries later, this time getting a double. Seven off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Jadeja drops one short to Liton, and the latter responds with a pull towards the midwicket fence! It's raining boundaries for him at the moment! BAN 90/0

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is the highest opening stand for Bangladesh in an international knockout match, going past 68 runs stand between Tamim Iqbal and Nazimuddin in Asia Cup Final, 2012. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,Bangladesh 86/0 ( Liton Das 59 , Mehidy Hasan 25)

    Liton taps the ball down the ground for a single off the first ball. Mehidy slashes the ball hard through the off side, collecting his third four. He then gets down on one knee, and paddles the ball towards short fine for a double. Seven off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Pressure back on India after a couple of good overs, as he slashes hard and beats the man standing at cover, collecting his third four in the process. BAN 84/0

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,Bangladesh 79/0 ( Liton Das 58 , Mehidy Hasan 19)

    Superb comeback from Jadeja after getting hit for runs off his first, as he concedes just a single off this one. This should add some pressure on the two set batsmen at the crease. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Bangladesh openers to score fifty-plus runs in an ODI tournament knockout match:

    Javed Omar (ICC Knockouts PQF, 2000)
    Tamim Iqbal (Asia Cup Final, 2012)
    Tamim Iqbal (ICC CT SF, 2017)
    Liton Das(Asia Cup Final, 2018)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,Bangladesh 78/0 ( Liton Das 57 , Mehidy Hasan 19)

    Liton and Mehidy rotate the strike between themselves in Kuldeep's second over, as four singles are collected off the over. Meanwhile, Liton's scored three runs as many runs as Mehidy has so far, though the latter certainly is playing his part in supporting his partner. 

    Full Scorecard
The Asia Cup live match is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Select 1 and Select 1 HD and Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD. The Asia Cup live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Preview: Defending champions India are the favourites to lift the Asia Cup trophy for the record seventh time when they face a confident Bangladesh team in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

File image of India captain Rohit Sharma and Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza. Agencies

File image of India captain Rohit Sharma and Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza. Agencies

For India, the last-ball draw against Afghanistan in their final Super Four encounter on Tuesday will serve as an eye opener despite the fact that all their key players, including skipper Rohit Sharma and his in-form opening partner Shikhar Dhawan, were rested for the inconsequential tie.

Chasing a competitive 253, India, under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, got off to a flier from the new opening pair of Lokesh Rahul (60) and Ambati Rayudu (57) before a mini collapse eventually resulted in a tie.

With both Rohit and Shikhar set to return to the playing XI, and Rahul and Rayudu in equally top form, it will be interesting to see if the Indian team management decides to play Rahul in the middle order. In such a scenario, the axe could be either on Dinesh Karthik or Kedar Jadhav, but the latter's part-time off-spinning ability gives him an upper hand.

Going into the final, India, who made as many as five changes in their tie against Afghanistan, will be boosted by the return of the regulars, especially the new ball pair of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, whose absence was felt in the final few overs.

India will also hold a psychological advantage over the Mashrafe Mortaza-led team after their seven-wicket win in their first Super Four tie of the ongoing Asia Cup.

Bangladesh, who defeated Pakistan in their do-or-die Super Four clash on Wednesday, will battle against all odds, including injuries to a few key players in their attempt to lift the trophy for the first time. Bangladesh finished runners-up twice — to Pakistan in 2012 and to India in 2016.

Bangladesh also had been handicapped by injuries to some of their key players. On the opening day, opener Tamim Iqbal was ruled out with a wrist fracture, while the finger injury of experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has resurfaced again.

But on the positive side, former skipper Mushfiqur Rahim, who is the second highest run-scorer in the tournament so far, belted a brilliant 99 against Pakistan to strengthen Bangladesh's shaky middle order.

The bowling department will be once again spearheaded by the skipper Mortaza and left-armer Mustafizur Rahman. Mustafizur, who has been off-colour for most part of the tournament, came back to form against Pakistan when he scalped four wickets for 43 runs.

In the absence of the spin spearhead in Shakib, off-spinners Mehidy Hasan and Mahmudullah will be Mortaza's go-to bowlers in the middle overs.

With inputs from Agencies. 

