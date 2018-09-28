First Cricket
INDW in SL | 5th T20I Sep 25, 2018
SLW Vs INDW
India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 51 runs
SAW in WI | 1st T20I Sep 24, 2018
WIW Vs SAW
West Indies Women beat South Africa Women by 17 runs
ZIM in SA Sep 30, 2018
SA vs ZIM
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
ZIM in SA Oct 03, 2018
SA vs ZIM
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
India vs Bangladesh, LIVE Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2018 Final at Dubai: India opt to field, make five changes

Date: Friday, 28 September, 2018 17:18 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Asia Cup 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

25/0
Overs
4.3
R/R
5.81
Fours
3
Sixes
0
Extras
2
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Liton Das Batting 14 15 1 0
Mehidy Hasan Batting 9 12 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2.3 0 7 0
Jasprit Bumrah 2 0 17 0

  • After 4 overs,Bangladesh 25/0 ( Liton Das 14 , Mehidy Hasan 9)

    Liton shuffles down the track off the first delivery, playing across the line and finding the square-leg fence. Pulls the next one to collect a double, before bringing Mehidy back on strike with a single. Bumrah errs in his line in the final delivery to concede a wide, before Mehidy punches him through the cover region for another boundary. 12 off the over. 

  • FOUR! Beautiful shot by Mehidy, as he punches the ball through the cover region to collect his second boundary. BAN 25/0

  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    In his pre-match press conference Mashrafe was talking about surprises and here it is - Mehidy Hasan has been promoted to open the innings. I feel this is a very proactive move as this youngster has potential with bat. We have seen that since the age group level. In his last match against India in this Asia Cup Mehidy scored some handy runs down the order. So he has confidence against this bowling attack as well. 
     
     

  • FOUR! Liton shuffles down the ground, and guides the ball towards the square-leg region to collect his first boundary. This now is the highest opening stand for the Tigers this tournament. BAN 17/0

  • After 3 overs,Bangladesh 13/0 ( Liton Das 7 , Mehidy Hasan 5)

    Five off Bhuvneshwar's second over, with Liton tucking the ball away towards square on the leg side for a couple of runs off the penultimate delivery. 

  • After 2 overs,Bangladesh 8/0 ( Liton Das 3 , Mehidy Hasan 5)

    Bumrah starts off from the other end as usual. Liton collects a single off the first ball, before Mehidy opens the face of his bat and guides the ball through the slip region off the fourth delivery for a boundary. Five off the over. 

  • FOUR! First boundary of the innings, as Mehidy opens the face of his bat, and utilises the gap between the slips to guide the ball through. BAN 8/0

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Bangladesh opening stand sin Asia Cup, 2018 so far:

    1 v Sri Lanka
    15 v Afghanistan
    15 v India
    16 v Afghanistan
    5 v Pakistan 
     
    It's vital for them to get a decent start today. 
     

  • After 1 overs,Bangladesh 3/0 ( Liton Das 2 , Mehidy Hasan 1)

    Bangladesh bring out Mehidy Hasan to open the innings alongside keeper-bat Liton Das, as the duo get off the mark. Bhuvneshwar starts off for India as usual, conceding three off the first. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    India v Bangladesh in international tournament knockouts:

    2015 World Cup, Quarter Final
    2016 Asia Cup, Final
    2017 ICC Champions Trophy, Semi-final
    2018 Nidahas T20 Tri-Series, Final 
     
    India won all the matches. 

  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    Yet another crucial toss to win for Rohit Sharma and for obvious reasons India will field  first. All the big guns are back in the XI and they are clear favourites here.
     
    However, Bangladesh should not be much disappointed. In fact, I feel this can be a blessing in disguise. Without key batsmen like Shakib and Tamim, there is pressure on this Bangla batting line-up. So, it seems ideal for them to bat first and put runs on the board. Also, the are playing an extra spinner on this track, which I feel suits their combination better. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    India v Bangladesh Head to Head:

     
    In ODIs : 28-5
    Asia Cup : 10-1
    in UAE : 2-0
    Last 10 ODIs : 7-2

  • Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza: Till the last ball we have to fight it out. I feel we are a spinner short. We're playing a left-arm spinner Apu. Mominul is not playing. We're going with five bowlers. If we can cope with pressure and give a good shot, you never know. 

    Team: Liton Das(w), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

  • India skipper Rohit Sharma: I don't see any reason we need to change anything. We've played some excellent cricket throughout the tournament. Just one final hurdle to cross. We've got all five guys who missed out in the last game back in the squad. 

    Team: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

  • TOSS: India win the toss, and skipper Rohit Sharma opts to field first.

  • Pitch report: "Another hot and sultry day in Dubai. Curator has done a fine job in maintaining the balance. It's still a pitch where the batting will be flourishing. It's a bat first pitch," conclude Rameez Raja and Sunny Gavaskar in the pitch report

  • JUST IN: The women's squad for the World T20 has just been announced. Harmanpreet Kaur to lead the side while Smriti Mandhana will be the vice-captain. Check out the full squad here

  • India have been the most dominating side in this tournament so far. Bangladesh improved along the line as the tournament progressed. There are two deserving sides in the tournament and the one which handles the nerves well will decide which team lifts the trophy. The action is not far away. Stay tuned. 

  • Bangladesh and the big match failures:

    Bangladesh might have defeated India in a bilateral series at home for the first time a few years ago, but they are yet to inflict defeat on their neighbours in a match with great significance.

    Back in 2015 in the quarter-finals of the 50-over World Cup, they had been brushed aside by 109 runs by the neighbours. It was that game that started the intense rivalry between the two teams, especially after Bangladesh felt they were harshly treated by the umpires. It even prompted the then Bangladesh Cricket Board president Mustafa Kamal to say, “There was no quality in the umpiring. It seemed as if they had gone into the match with something in mind. I am speaking as a fan, not as the ICC president. Umpires may make mistakes.”

    To put it bluntly, the loss to India had been difficult to digest. Perhaps Bangladesh felt they were good enough, but were made to realise the harsh realities. Maybe the team was still learning the art of winning. The 2015 World Cup was the turning point, but the team was still a long way away from achieving the standards they had set for themselves.

    They needed that loss in 2015 to motivate them and stride towards greater goals. But as history shows, a year later at the World T20 they had faltered again. Then again last year in the Champions Trophy semi-final, the mighty Tigers ran into India but came up short. Add to that the final of the Asia Cup in 2016 and a pattern emerges.

    Click here to read Gaurav Joshi's full article on Bangladesh's need to get over their propensity to lose plot on big occasions to beat India in final

  • Do you agree?

  • Who wins the final battle of wits? Rohit Sharma or Mashrafe Mortaza?

    Here's Joy Chakravarthy with the top battles to watch out for in the final. 

  • What will Bangladesh need to do in order to improve on their Super Four defeat to India?

    If Bangladesh want to run India close in this contest, they have to do particularly well in two aspects. First, their misfiring top three batsmen need to keep Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah at bay with the new balls. Secondly, their bowling has to get rid of India's in-form openers as early as possible in order to explore the vulnerable middle-order. Read more in Sandipan Banerjee's preview of the final. 

  • Hello and welcome to Firstpost's LIVE blog of the Asia Cup final. We will bringing you all the latest updates from India's encounter with Bangladesh.

Latest Updates: Liton shuffles down the track off the first delivery, playing across the line and finding the square-leg fence. Pulls the next one to collect a double, before bringing Mehidy back on strike with a single. Bumrah errs in his line in the final delivery to concede a wide, before Mehidy punches him through the cover region for another boundary. 12 off the over.

The Asia Cup live match is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Select 1 and Select 1 HD and Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD. The Asia Cup live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Preview: Defending champions India are the favourites to lift the Asia Cup trophy for the record seventh time when they face a confident Bangladesh team in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

File image of India captain Rohit Sharma and Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza. Agencies

For India, the last-ball draw against Afghanistan in their final Super Four encounter on Tuesday will serve as an eye opener despite the fact that all their key players, including skipper Rohit Sharma and his in-form opening partner Shikhar Dhawan, were rested for the inconsequential tie.

Chasing a competitive 253, India, under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, got off to a flier from the new opening pair of Lokesh Rahul (60) and Ambati Rayudu (57) before a mini collapse eventually resulted in a tie.

With both Rohit and Shikhar set to return to the playing XI, and Rahul and Rayudu in equally top form, it will be interesting to see if the Indian team management decides to play Rahul in the middle order. In such a scenario, the axe could be either on Dinesh Karthik or Kedar Jadhav, but the latter's part-time off-spinning ability gives him an upper hand.

Going into the final, India, who made as many as five changes in their tie against Afghanistan, will be boosted by the return of the regulars, especially the new ball pair of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, whose absence was felt in the final few overs.

India will also hold a psychological advantage over the Mashrafe Mortaza-led team after their seven-wicket win in their first Super Four tie of the ongoing Asia Cup.

Bangladesh, who defeated Pakistan in their do-or-die Super Four clash on Wednesday, will battle against all odds, including injuries to a few key players in their attempt to lift the trophy for the first time. Bangladesh finished runners-up twice — to Pakistan in 2012 and to India in 2016.

Bangladesh also had been handicapped by injuries to some of their key players. On the opening day, opener Tamim Iqbal was ruled out with a wrist fracture, while the finger injury of experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has resurfaced again.

But on the positive side, former skipper Mushfiqur Rahim, who is the second highest run-scorer in the tournament so far, belted a brilliant 99 against Pakistan to strengthen Bangladesh's shaky middle order.

The bowling department will be once again spearheaded by the skipper Mortaza and left-armer Mustafizur Rahman. Mustafizur, who has been off-colour for most part of the tournament, came back to form against Pakistan when he scalped four wickets for 43 runs.

In the absence of the spin spearhead in Shakib, off-spinners Mehidy Hasan and Mahmudullah will be Mortaza's go-to bowlers in the middle overs.

With inputs from Agencies. 

Updated Date: Sep 28, 2018

