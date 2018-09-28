Hello and welcome to Firstpost's LIVE blog of the Asia Cup final. We will bringing you all the latest updates from India's encounter with Bangladesh.

If Bangladesh want to run India close in this contest, they have to do particularly well in two aspects. First, their misfiring top three batsmen need to keep Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah at bay with the new balls. Secondly, their bowling has to get rid of India's in-form openers as early as possible in order to explore the vulnerable middle-order. Read more in Sandipan Banerjee's preview of the final.

What will Bangladesh need to do in order to improve on their Super Four defeat to India?

Bangladesh have done well to come so far in the tournament with their injury issues but they will be the first to admit that India start clear favourites.

They needed that loss in 2015 to motivate them and stride towards greater goals. But as history shows, a year later at the World T20 they had faltered again. Then again last year in the Champions Trophy semi-final, the mighty Tigers ran into India but came up short. Add to that the final of the Asia Cup in 2016 and a pattern emerges.

To put it bluntly, the loss to India had been difficult to digest. Perhaps Bangladesh felt they were good enough, but were made to realise the harsh realities. Maybe the team was still learning the art of winning. The 2015 World Cup was the turning point, but the team was still a long way away from achieving the standards they had set for themselves.

Back in 2015 in the quarter-finals of the 50-over World Cup, they had been brushed aside by 109 runs by the neighbours. It was that game that started the intense rivalry between the two teams, especially after Bangladesh felt they were harshly treated by the umpires. It even prompted the then Bangladesh Cricket Board president Mustafa Kamal to say, “There was no quality in the umpiring. It seemed as if they had gone into the match with something in mind. I am speaking as a fan, not as the ICC president. Umpires may make mistakes.”

Bangladesh might have defeated India in a bilateral series at home for the first time a few years ago, but they are yet to inflict defeat on their neighbours in a match with great significance.

India have been the most dominating side in this tournament so far. Bangladesh improved along the line as the tournament progressed. There are two deserving sides in the tournament and the one which handles the nerves well will decide which team lifts the trophy. The action is not far away. Stay tuned.

JUST IN: The women's squad for the World T20 has just been announced. Harmanpreet Kaur to lead the side while Smriti Mandhana will be the vice-captain. Check out the full squad here .

Pitch report : "Another hot and sultry day in Dubai. Curator has done a fine job in maintaining the balance. It's still a pitch where the batting will be flourishing. It's a bat first pitch," conclude Rameez Raja and Sunny Gavaskar in the pitch report

India skipper Rohit Sharma : I don't see any reason we need to change anything. We've played some excellent cricket throughout the tournament. Just one final hurdle to cross. We've got all five guys who missed out in the last game back in the squad.

Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza : Till the last ball we have to fight it out. I feel we are a spinner short. We're playing a left-arm spinner Apu. Mominul is not playing . We're going with five bowlers. If we can cope with pressure and give a good shot, you never know.

However, Bangladesh should not be much disappointed. In fact, I feel this can be a blessing in disguise. Without key batsmen like Shakib and Tamim, there is pressure on this Bangla batting line-up. So, it seems ideal for them to bat first and put runs on the board. Also, the are playing an extra spinner on this track, which I feel suits their combination better.

Yet another crucial toss to win for Rohit Sharma and for obvious reasons India will field first. All the big guns are back in the XI and they are clear favourites here.

Bangladesh bring out Mehidy Hasan to open the innings alongside keeper-bat Liton Das, as the duo get off the mark. Bhuvneshwar starts off for India as usual, conceding three off the first.

FOUR! First boundary of the innings, as Mehidy opens the face of his bat, and utilises the gap between the slips to guide the ball through. BAN 8/0

Bumrah starts off from the other end as usual. Liton collects a single off the first ball, before Mehidy opens the face of his bat and guides the ball through the slip region off the fourth delivery for a boundary. Five off the over.

Five off Bhuvneshwar's second over, with Liton tucking the ball away towards square on the leg side for a couple of runs off the penultimate delivery.

FOUR ! Liton shuffles down the ground, and guides the ball towards the square-leg region to collect his first boundary. This now is the highest opening stand for the Tigers this tournament. BAN 17/0

In his pre-match press conference Mashrafe was talking about surprises and here it is - Mehidy Hasan has been promoted to open the innings. I feel this is a very proactive move as this youngster has potential with bat. We have seen that since the age group level. In his last match against India in this Asia Cup Mehidy scored some handy runs down the order. So he has confidence against this bowling attack as well.

FOUR ! Beautiful shot by Mehidy, as he punches the ball through the cover region to collect his second boundary. BAN 25/0

Liton shuffles down the track off the first delivery, playing across the line and finding the square-leg fence. Pulls the next one to collect a double, before bringing Mehidy back on strike with a single. Bumrah errs in his line in the final delivery to concede a wide, before Mehidy punches him through the cover region for another boundary. 12 off the over.

Preview: Defending champions India are the favourites to lift the Asia Cup trophy for the record seventh time when they face a confident Bangladesh team in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

For India, the last-ball draw against Afghanistan in their final Super Four encounter on Tuesday will serve as an eye opener despite the fact that all their key players, including skipper Rohit Sharma and his in-form opening partner Shikhar Dhawan, were rested for the inconsequential tie.

Chasing a competitive 253, India, under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, got off to a flier from the new opening pair of Lokesh Rahul (60) and Ambati Rayudu (57) before a mini collapse eventually resulted in a tie.

With both Rohit and Shikhar set to return to the playing XI, and Rahul and Rayudu in equally top form, it will be interesting to see if the Indian team management decides to play Rahul in the middle order. In such a scenario, the axe could be either on Dinesh Karthik or Kedar Jadhav, but the latter's part-time off-spinning ability gives him an upper hand.

Going into the final, India, who made as many as five changes in their tie against Afghanistan, will be boosted by the return of the regulars, especially the new ball pair of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, whose absence was felt in the final few overs.

India will also hold a psychological advantage over the Mashrafe Mortaza-led team after their seven-wicket win in their first Super Four tie of the ongoing Asia Cup.

Bangladesh, who defeated Pakistan in their do-or-die Super Four clash on Wednesday, will battle against all odds, including injuries to a few key players in their attempt to lift the trophy for the first time. Bangladesh finished runners-up twice — to Pakistan in 2012 and to India in 2016.

Bangladesh also had been handicapped by injuries to some of their key players. On the opening day, opener Tamim Iqbal was ruled out with a wrist fracture, while the finger injury of experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has resurfaced again.

But on the positive side, former skipper Mushfiqur Rahim, who is the second highest run-scorer in the tournament so far, belted a brilliant 99 against Pakistan to strengthen Bangladesh's shaky middle order.

The bowling department will be once again spearheaded by the skipper Mortaza and left-armer Mustafizur Rahman. Mustafizur, who has been off-colour for most part of the tournament, came back to form against Pakistan when he scalped four wickets for 43 runs.

In the absence of the spin spearhead in Shakib, off-spinners Mehidy Hasan and Mahmudullah will be Mortaza's go-to bowlers in the middle overs.

With inputs from Agencies.