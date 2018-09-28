Jadeja returns to the attack, and he concedes two singles off his sixth, one that should help sustain the pressure on the two Bangladeshi batsmen at the crease right now.

Harakiri in the Bangladeshi line-up. They have lost 19 for 4 now. A lot will depend on this pair from here. Meanwhile, what a knock by Liton Das! A dominating hundred against this talented and versatile Indian bowling attack, that too in a tournament final. Some achievement this is. But now, his team wants him to continue. This is a crucial phase of play for both teams, especially for Bangladesh.

Change from both ends, with Rohit bringing Kuldeep back in the 31st over.

Just two runs collected off the 31st over, with Mahmudullah slogging the ball towards deep midwicket for a couple of runs. Meanwhile, Bangladesh's run-rate, which was going at close to six an over for the most part, is now at 4.8.

Pace brought back in the 32nd over, as Bhuvneshwar gets the ball.

Liton runs the ball to third man off the third delivery to collect a single, bringing up the 150 for the Bangladeshis. Just one off the over.

OUT! Bangladesh five down now! Mahmudullah goes for the slog sweep, but doesn't connect it from the middle of his bat. Bumrah runs close to the square-leg boundary, and latches on to it as Kuldeep finally adds to his wickets column. BAN 151/5

Kuldeep continues from the other end. The pressure created by the number of dot deliveries in the previous overs gets the better of Mahmudullah, as he miscues while attempting a slog, getting caught by Bumrah at deep square-leg, bringing Soumya Sarkar out to the crease. Appeal for lbw off the last ball, which the umpire reacts negatively to. Two runs and a wicket off the over.

Jadhav returns to the attack. Liton sets off for a single off the first delivery. Wide conceded off the second. The two batsmen rotate the strike between themselves to keep the scoreboard ticking, as five runs are collected off the over.

Like Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar was also not in Bangladesh's squad earlier. He was added in-between and in his return game, he got out for a duck against Afghanistan. Will he make any impact today?

Just three singles collected off the over, as Kuldeep continues to keep it tight in his spell. Players break for a quick drink at the end of this over.

Who will be on top in the next 15 overs?

Jadhav continues after drinks. Dots off the first two deliveries, with MSD fumbling — something that we don't associate with the veteran keeper — at the striker's end to miss out on a run-out chance. Sarkar guides the ball towards third man to come back for a second, before collecting a single off the last ball to keep strike. Three off the over.

Bumrah returns to the attack, and he starts off his new spell on an economical note, conceding just two off it. Bangladesh's collapse after opening stand is such, that the two openers are the only ones with scores in multiple digits.

Superb over from Jadhav, conceding just a single off it, as Bangladesh's run-rate continues to slide as the overs pass. It's been 58 deliveries since the last boundary was scored, a factor behind the pressure that the two batters find themselves in at the moment.

India's ground fielding has been exceptional today. They have already saved around 20 runs on the field today and the Jadeja run-out is like a cherry on top of the cake. Things are looking good for them now.

Just two singles collected off the 39th over, with Sarkar collecting a single off the last ball of the over to move to double figures, and keep the strike.

SIX ! A boundary for Bangladesh after ages! Sarkar shuffles down the track and smacks the half-tracker from Jadhav over the midwicket fence to collect his first six. BAN 174/5

Sarkar shuffles down the pitch, and smacks a back-of-length delivery from Jadhav over the midwicket fence. Singles collected off the next four deliveries, with a dot to end the over. 10 off Jadhav's penultimate over.

Kuldeep Yadav brought back for the first over of the final powerplay.

FOUR ! Liton moves forward, and lofts the ball down towards the long on fence for a four. BAN 186/5

This is now the highest individual score by a Bangladesh batsman (Liton Das - 121*) against India in ODIs, going past Mushfiqur Rahim's 117 at Fatullah in 2014.

OUT! "Huge blow for Bangladesh," goes commentator Kevin Pietersen, as India net the big fish Liton Das, thanks to a brilliant stumping effort by MS Dhoni! BAN 188/6

Liton guides the ball towards third man and square leg off the first two deliveries, collecting a double on each occasion. Shuffles forward and smacks the ball down the ground for a four, before collecting a double off the fourth delivery. Kuldeep though, foxes Liton with a googly off the last delivery, and MSD pulls off a stumping in the blink of an eye, as the on-field umpires go upstairs to check for the dismissal. Third umpire Rod Tucker rules in favour of the fielding team after a lot of deliberations, this one being a very tight call.

Just two singles collected off the 42nd over, with new batsman and Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza getting off the mark off the last ball.

SIX ! A confident slog by Mortaza, as he comfortably clears the midwicket fence to collect his first six! Can he play a captain's knock today! BAN 196/6

OUT! Mashrafe looks for another big hit after collecting the six, but Kuldeep fires it well outside off on this occasion. The Bangladesh skipper misses, and the former India captain whips the bails off in a flash. BAN 196/7

Finally the resistance from Liton comes to an end. Take a bow, what an innings this has been! However, interesting decision by the television umpire. From the stump angle, it seemed there was something inside the line. Nevertheless, the collapse is really disappointing from Bangladesh's point of view. All the hard work by the openers are being undone now.

Mortaza decides to slog the ball over the midwicket fence off the second delivery, clearing the boundary comfortably. However, he is stumped three balls later, as he misses while shuffling down the track, getting stumped in the process. Bangladesh seven down now. Six and a wicket off the over, as Kuldeep signs off with figures of 3/45.

Three singles collected off Chahal's eighth over, as new batsman Nazmul Islam Apu, who replaces Mominul Haque in this game, gets off the mark.

Bumrah returns to the attack, with another four wickets left in his kitty. Sarkar grabs a single off the first ball, which brings up Bangladesh's 200. Two more runs collected off the remaining deliveries, including a leg bye.

(Third WK to do so, other two: Mark Boucher and Adam Gilchrist)

No. of WK dismissals for MS Dhoni in his international career now - 800*

Bhuvneshwar returns to the attack. Nazmul guides the ball towards extra-cover for a couple of runs off the second delivery of the over. Good running between the wickets on display between these two batters, as eight runs are collected, including three doubles.

OUT ! Another mix-up between the batsmen, as substitute fielder Manish Pandey, fielding at point, runs all the way to the striker's stumps to run Nazmul Islam out. BAN 213/8

Bumrah starts off his eighth over with a wide down the leg side, although there was some noise as the ball went past the batsman's thigh. The fourth delivery sees Nazmul set off after guiding the ball towards point, with Sarkar stuck at his crease at the other end. Substitute fielder Manish Pandey runs all the way to the striker's end to effect the run-out, as Bangladesh lose their eighth. Another mix-up off the very next ball, but Pandey this time misses a direct hit. Three runs and a run-out off the over.

FOUR ! A welcome boundary for Bangladesh! Sarkar guides a yorker from Bhuvi towards fine-leg, the fielder isn't able to prevent a boundary. BAN 217/8

Sarkar guides a yorker towards fine-leg for a four off the first ball of Bhuvneshwar's seventh over. Wide off the third delivery. Mustafizur runs the ball down the ground off a yorker off the penultimate delivery for a double. Eight off the over.

OUT! Sarkar's run-out at a crucial stage of the innings, as he's caught short of the striker's end while coming back for a second run. Good throw by Rayudu, running in from long on, and equally good work by MSD behind the stumps. BAN 222/9

OUT ! Bumrah finishes the Bangladesh innings off with a perfect yorker to castle Rubel Hossain! Bangladesh have been bowled out for 222 — collapsing from the 120/0 that they found themselves in at one point!

India need 223 runs to lift the Asia Cup for a second consecutive time, and for a seventh time overall!

Bumrah bowls what turns out to be the final over in the Bangladesh innings. Sarkar's run out off the first ball, falling short of the striker's end while coming back for a second run, while Ruber's castled off a perfect yorker from Bumrah.

Pitch report : "Another hot and sultry day in Dubai. Curator has done a fine job in maintaining the balance. It's still a pitch where the batting will be flourishing. It's a bat first pitch," conclude Rameez Raja and Sunny Gavaskar in the pitch report

FIFTY-PARTNERSHIP up between Liton and Mehidy , and what a stand this has been for Bangladesh! The experiment to move Mehidy up the order certainly has worked well for the Tigers, and has given them an option to think about for the future. BAN 51/0

FOUR! MAIDEN ODI FIFTY for Liton Das , and what an occasion to bring the milestone up! Crunches a half-volley from Jadeja through the cover region! Bad start for Jadeja at the same time! BAN 70/0

FOUR! HUNDRED-PARTNERSHIP up between Liton and Mehidy , as the latter slashes hard and gets a thick edge, sending the ball wide of short third man for a four. BAN 102/0

OUT! Jadhav gets the breakthrough for India, as Mehidy departs! Slashes hard, but ends up sending the ball straight into Rayudu's hands at cover. BAN 120/1

OUT! Chahal redeems himself for leaking runs in plenty earlier, as he traps new batsman Kayes lbw before the latter can get going. The batsman goes for the review. Pitching in line, impact umpire's call, and the ball's hitting the stumps. The breakthrough leads to another wicket. BAN 128/2

OUT ! Mushfiqur holes out to Bumrah at deep midwicket while looking for a big hit! No tall score for him tonight, all the more disappointing after a brilliant 99 against Pakistan in the do-or-die clash. BAN 137/3

OUT ! And suddenly it's starting to rain wickets right now! Superb stop by Jadeja at extra-cover after a cut by Liton, and Mithun runs off and is eventually stranded with his partner at the striker's end. Jadeja's throw to the other end is accurate, and India gain control with the fall of the fourth wicket. BAN 139/4

MAIDEN ODI CENTURY for Liton Das ! Confidence has oozed from the opening batsmen today as he's hit the ball all over the park to bring up his first three-figure score in international cricket, collecting a single to get there. BAN 145/4

OUT! "Huge blow for Bangladesh," goes commentator Kevin Pietersen, as India net the big fish Liton Das, thanks to a brilliant stumping effort by MS Dhoni! BAN 188/6

OUT! Mashrafe looks for another big hit after collecting the six, but Kuldeep fires it well outside off on this occasion. The Bangladesh skipper misses, and the former India captain whips the bails off in a flash. BAN 196/7

OUT ! Another mix-up between the batsmen, as substitute fielder Manish Pandey, fielding at point, runs all the way to the striker's stumps to run Nazmul Islam out. BAN 213/8

OUT! Sarkar's run-out at a crucial stage of the innings, as he's caught short of the striker's end while coming back for a second run. Good throw by Rayudu, running in from long on, and equally good work by MSD behind the stumps. BAN 222/9

OUT ! Bumrah finishes the Bangladesh innings off with a perfect yorker to castle Rubel Hossain! Bangladesh have been bowled out for 222 — collapsing from the 120/0 that they found themselves in at one point!

Latest Updates: Bumrah bowls what turns out to be the final over in the Bangladesh innings. Sarkar's run out off the first ball, falling short of the striker's end while coming back for a second run, while Ruber's castled off a perfect yorker from Bumrah.

India need 223 runs to lift the Asia Cup for a second consecutive time, and for a seventh time overall!

The Asia Cup live match is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Select 1 and Select 1 HD and Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD. The Asia Cup live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Preview: Defending champions India are the favourites to lift the Asia Cup trophy for the record seventh time when they face a confident Bangladesh team in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

For India, the last-ball draw against Afghanistan in their final Super Four encounter on Tuesday will serve as an eye opener despite the fact that all their key players, including skipper Rohit Sharma and his in-form opening partner Shikhar Dhawan, were rested for the inconsequential tie.

Chasing a competitive 253, India, under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, got off to a flier from the new opening pair of Lokesh Rahul (60) and Ambati Rayudu (57) before a mini collapse eventually resulted in a tie.

With both Rohit and Shikhar set to return to the playing XI, and Rahul and Rayudu in equally top form, it will be interesting to see if the Indian team management decides to play Rahul in the middle order. In such a scenario, the axe could be either on Dinesh Karthik or Kedar Jadhav, but the latter's part-time off-spinning ability gives him an upper hand.

Going into the final, India, who made as many as five changes in their tie against Afghanistan, will be boosted by the return of the regulars, especially the new ball pair of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, whose absence was felt in the final few overs.

India will also hold a psychological advantage over the Mashrafe Mortaza-led team after their seven-wicket win in their first Super Four tie of the ongoing Asia Cup.

Bangladesh, who defeated Pakistan in their do-or-die Super Four clash on Wednesday, will battle against all odds, including injuries to a few key players in their attempt to lift the trophy for the first time. Bangladesh finished runners-up twice — to Pakistan in 2012 and to India in 2016.

Bangladesh also had been handicapped by injuries to some of their key players. On the opening day, opener Tamim Iqbal was ruled out with a wrist fracture, while the finger injury of experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has resurfaced again.

But on the positive side, former skipper Mushfiqur Rahim, who is the second highest run-scorer in the tournament so far, belted a brilliant 99 against Pakistan to strengthen Bangladesh's shaky middle order.

The bowling department will be once again spearheaded by the skipper Mortaza and left-armer Mustafizur Rahman. Mustafizur, who has been off-colour for most part of the tournament, came back to form against Pakistan when he scalped four wickets for 43 runs.

In the absence of the spin spearhead in Shakib, off-spinners Mehidy Hasan and Mahmudullah will be Mortaza's go-to bowlers in the middle overs.

With inputs from Agencies.