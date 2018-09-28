First Cricket
India vs Bangladesh, LIVE Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2018 Final at Dubai: Bangladesh bowled out for 222

Date: Friday, 28 September, 2018 20:30 IST Match Status: Innings Break
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Asia Cup 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

222/10
Overs
48.3
R/R
4.6
Fours
17
Sixes
4
Extras
7
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Mustafizur Rahman not out 2 5 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 7 0 33 0
Jasprit Bumrah 8.3 0 39 1
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Bangladesh today:

    1-10 overs: 65-0
    11-20 overs: 51-0
    21-30 overs: 31-2
    31-40 overs: 31-1
    41-50 overs: 44-5

    Full Scorecard

  • After 49 overs,Bangladesh 222/10 ( Mustafizur Rahman 2 , )

    Bumrah bowls what turns out to be the final over in the Bangladesh innings. Sarkar's run out off the first ball, falling short of the striker's end while coming back for a second run, while Ruber's castled off a perfect yorker from Bumrah. 

    India need 223 runs to lift the Asia Cup for a second consecutive time, and for a seventh time overall! 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Bumrah finishes the Bangladesh innings off with a perfect yorker to castle Rubel Hossain! Bangladesh have been bowled out for 222 — collapsing from the 120/0 that they found themselves in at one point! 

    Rubel b Bumrah 0(2)

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Sarkar's run-out at a crucial stage of the innings, as he's caught short of the striker's end while coming back for a second run. Good throw by Rayudu, running in from long on, and equally good work by MSD behind the stumps. BAN 222/9

    Sarkar run out (Rayudu/Dhoni) 33(45)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 48 overs,Bangladesh 221/8 ( Soumya Sarkar 32 , Mustafizur Rahman 2)

    Sarkar guides a yorker towards fine-leg for a four off the first ball of Bhuvneshwar's seventh over. Wide off the third delivery. Mustafizur runs the ball down the ground off a yorker off the penultimate delivery for a double. Eight off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! A welcome boundary for Bangladesh! Sarkar guides a yorker from Bhuvi towards fine-leg, the fielder isn't able to prevent a boundary. BAN 217/8

    Full Scorecard

  • After 47 overs,Bangladesh 213/8 ( Soumya Sarkar 27 , Mustafizur Rahman 0)

    Bumrah starts off his eighth over with a wide down the leg side, although there was some noise as the ball went past the batsman's thigh. The fourth delivery sees Nazmul set off after guiding the ball towards point, with Sarkar stuck at his crease at the other end. Substitute fielder Manish Pandey runs all the way to the striker's end to effect the run-out, as Bangladesh lose their eighth. Another mix-up off the very next ball, but Pandey this time misses a direct hit. Three runs and a run-out off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Another mix-up between the batsmen, as substitute fielder Manish Pandey, fielding at point, runs all the way to the striker's stumps to run Nazmul Islam out. BAN 213/8

    Nazmul run out (Pandey) 7(13)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 46 overs,Bangladesh 210/7 ( Soumya Sarkar 26 , Nazmul Islam 6)

    Bhuvneshwar returns to the attack. Nazmul guides the ball towards extra-cover for a couple of runs off the second delivery of the over. Good running between the wickets on display between these two batters, as eight runs are collected, including three doubles. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    No. of WK dismissals for MS Dhoni in his international career now - 800*

    (Third WK to do so, other two: Mark Boucher and Adam Gilchrist) 

    Full Scorecard

  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to the attack in the 46th over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 45 overs,Bangladesh 202/7 ( Soumya Sarkar 23 , Nazmul Islam 1)

    Bumrah returns to the attack, with another four wickets left in his kitty. Sarkar grabs a single off the first ball, which brings up Bangladesh's 200. Two more runs collected off the remaining deliveries, including a leg bye. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Jasprit Bumrah brought back into the attack in the 45th over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 44 overs,Bangladesh 199/7 ( Soumya Sarkar 21 , Nazmul Islam 1)

    Three singles collected off Chahal's eighth over, as new batsman Nazmul Islam Apu, who replaces Mominul Haque in this game, gets off the mark. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 43 overs,Bangladesh 196/7 ( Soumya Sarkar 19 , Nazmul Islam 0)

    Mortaza decides to slog the ball over the midwicket fence off the second delivery, clearing the boundary comfortably. However, he is stumped three balls later, as he misses while shuffling down the track, getting stumped in the process. Bangladesh seven down now. Six and a wicket off the over, as Kuldeep signs off with figures of 3/45.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most WK dismissals in Asia Cup ODIs:

    36 - MS DHONI*
    36 - Kumar Sangakkara
    17 - Moin Khan 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    Finally the resistance from Liton comes to an end. Take a bow, what an innings this has been! However, interesting decision by the television umpire. From the stump angle, it seemed there was something inside the line. Nevertheless, the collapse is really disappointing from Bangladesh's point of view. All the hard work by the openers are being undone now. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Mashrafe looks for another big hit after collecting the six, but Kuldeep fires it well outside off on this occasion. The Bangladesh skipper misses, and the former India captain whips the bails off in a flash. BAN 196/7

    Mortaza st Dhoni b Kuldeep 7(9)

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! A confident slog by Mortaza, as he comfortably clears the midwicket fence to collect his first six! Can he play a captain's knock today! BAN 196/6

    Full Scorecard

  • After 42 overs,Bangladesh 190/6 ( Soumya Sarkar 19 , Mashrafe Mortaza (C) 1)

    Just two singles collected off the 42nd over, with new batsman and Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza getting off the mark off the last ball. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Yuzvendra Chahal brought back into the attack. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Highest individual scores in Asia Cup finals:

    125 - Sanath Jayasuriya v India, Karachi, 2008
    121 - Liton Das v India, Dubai, 2018*
    114* - Fawad Alam v Pakistan, Dhaka, 2014

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most stumpings in Asia Cup ODIs:

    10 - MS DHONI*
    9 - Kumar Sangakkara
    5 - Moin Khan 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 41 overs,Bangladesh 188/6 ( Soumya Sarkar 18 , Mashrafe Mortaza (C) 0)

    Liton guides the ball towards third man and square leg off the first two deliveries, collecting a double on each occasion. Shuffles forward and smacks the ball down the ground for a four, before collecting a double off the fourth delivery. Kuldeep though, foxes Liton with a googly off the last delivery, and MSD pulls off a stumping in the blink of an eye, as the on-field umpires go upstairs to check for the dismissal. Third umpire Rod Tucker rules in favour of the fielding team after a lot of deliberations, this one being a very tight call. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! "Huge blow for Bangladesh," goes commentator Kevin Pietersen, as India net the big fish Liton Das, thanks to a brilliant stumping effort by MS Dhoni! BAN 188/6

    Das st Dhoni b Kuldeep 121(117)

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is now the highest individual score by a Bangladesh batsman (Liton Das - 121*) against India in ODIs, going past Mushfiqur Rahim's 117 at Fatullah in 2014.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Liton moves forward, and lofts the ball down towards the long on fence for a four. BAN 186/5

    Full Scorecard

  • Kuldeep Yadav brought back for the first over of the final powerplay. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 40 overs,Bangladesh 178/5 ( Liton Das 111 , Soumya Sarkar 18)

    Sarkar shuffles down the pitch, and smacks a back-of-length delivery from Jadhav over the midwicket fence. Singles collected off the next four deliveries, with a dot to end the over. 10 off Jadhav's penultimate over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! A boundary for Bangladesh after ages! Sarkar shuffles down the track and smacks the half-tracker from Jadhav over the midwicket fence to collect his first six. BAN 174/5

    Full Scorecard

  • After 39 overs,Bangladesh 168/5 ( Liton Das 109 , Soumya Sarkar 10)

    Just two singles collected off the 39th over, with Sarkar collecting a single off the last ball of the over to move to double figures, and keep the strike. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    India's ground fielding has been exceptional today. They have already saved around 20 runs on the field today and the Jadeja run-out is like a cherry on top of the cake. Things are looking good for them now.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 38 overs,Bangladesh 166/5 ( Liton Das 108 , Soumya Sarkar 9)

    Superb over from Jadhav, conceding just a single off it, as Bangladesh's run-rate continues to slide as the overs pass. It's been 58 deliveries since the last boundary was scored, a factor behind the pressure that the two batters find themselves in at the moment. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 37 overs,Bangladesh 165/5 ( Liton Das 107 , Soumya Sarkar 9)

    Bumrah returns to the attack, and he starts off his new spell on an economical note, conceding just two off it. Bangladesh's collapse after opening stand is such, that the two openers are the only ones with scores in multiple digits. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Jasprit Bumrah brought back into the attack. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 36 overs,Bangladesh 163/5 ( Liton Das 107 , Soumya Sarkar 7)

    Jadhav continues after drinks. Dots off the first two deliveries, with MSD fumbling — something that we don't associate with the veteran keeper — at the striker's end to miss out on a run-out chance. Sarkar guides the ball towards third man to come back for a second, before collecting a single off the last ball to keep strike. Three off the over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Bangladesh today:

    First 20 overs: 116/0
    Next 15 overs: 44/5 

    Who will be on top in the next 15 overs?

    Full Scorecard

  • After 35 overs,Bangladesh 160/5 ( Liton Das 107 , Soumya Sarkar 4)

    Just three singles collected off the over, as Kuldeep continues to keep it tight in his spell. Players break for a quick drink at the end of this over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Like Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar was also not in Bangladesh's squad earlier. He was added in-between and in his return game, he got out for a duck against Afghanistan. Will he make any impact today?

    Full Scorecard

  • After 34 overs,Bangladesh 157/5 ( Liton Das 106 , Soumya Sarkar 2)

    Jadhav returns to the attack. Liton sets off for a single off the first delivery. Wide conceded off the second. The two batsmen rotate the strike between themselves to keep the scoreboard ticking, as five runs are collected off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • Kedar Jadhav brought back into the attack. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 33 overs,Bangladesh 152/5 ( Liton Das 104 , Soumya Sarkar 0)

    Kuldeep continues from the other end. The pressure created by the number of dot deliveries in the previous overs gets the better of Mahmudullah, as he miscues while attempting a slog, getting caught by Bumrah at deep square-leg, bringing Soumya Sarkar out to the crease. Appeal for lbw off the last ball, which the umpire reacts negatively to. Two runs and a wicket off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Bangladesh five down now! Mahmudullah goes for the slog sweep, but doesn't connect it from the middle of his bat. Bumrah runs close to the square-leg boundary, and latches on to it as Kuldeep finally adds to his wickets column. BAN 151/5

    Mahmudullah c Bumrah b Kuldeep 4(16)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 32 overs,Bangladesh 150/4 ( Liton Das 102 , Mahmudullah 4)

    Liton runs the ball to third man off the third delivery to collect a single, bringing up the 150 for the Bangladeshis. Just one off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Pace brought back in the 32nd over, as Bhuvneshwar gets the ball. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 31 overs,Bangladesh 149/4 ( Liton Das 101 , Mahmudullah 4)

    Just two runs collected off the 31st over, with Mahmudullah slogging the ball towards deep midwicket for a couple of runs. Meanwhile, Bangladesh's run-rate, which was going at close to six an over for the most part, is now at 4.8.

    Full Scorecard

  • Change from both ends, with Rohit bringing Kuldeep back in the 31st over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    Harakiri in the Bangladeshi line-up. They have lost 19 for 4 now. A lot will depend on this pair from here. Meanwhile, what a knock by Liton Das! A dominating hundred against this talented and versatile Indian bowling attack, that too in a tournament final. Some achievement this is. But now, his team wants him to continue. This is a crucial phase of play for both teams, especially for Bangladesh.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 30 overs,Bangladesh 147/4 ( Liton Das 101 , Mahmudullah 2)

    Jadeja returns to the attack, and he concedes two singles off his sixth, one that should help sustain the pressure on the two Bangladeshi batsmen at the crease right now. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Ravindra Jadeja brought back into the attack in the 30th over. 

    Full Scorecard
Latest Updates: Bumrah bowls what turns out to be the final over in the Bangladesh innings. Sarkar's run out off the first ball, falling short of the striker's end while coming back for a second run, while Ruber's castled off a perfect yorker from Bumrah.

India need 223 runs to lift the Asia Cup for a second consecutive time, and for a seventh time overall!

The Asia Cup live match is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Select 1 and Select 1 HD and Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD. The Asia Cup live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Preview: Defending champions India are the favourites to lift the Asia Cup trophy for the record seventh time when they face a confident Bangladesh team in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

File image of India captain Rohit Sharma and Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza. Agencies

File image of India captain Rohit Sharma and Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza. Agencies

For India, the last-ball draw against Afghanistan in their final Super Four encounter on Tuesday will serve as an eye opener despite the fact that all their key players, including skipper Rohit Sharma and his in-form opening partner Shikhar Dhawan, were rested for the inconsequential tie.

Chasing a competitive 253, India, under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, got off to a flier from the new opening pair of Lokesh Rahul (60) and Ambati Rayudu (57) before a mini collapse eventually resulted in a tie.

With both Rohit and Shikhar set to return to the playing XI, and Rahul and Rayudu in equally top form, it will be interesting to see if the Indian team management decides to play Rahul in the middle order. In such a scenario, the axe could be either on Dinesh Karthik or Kedar Jadhav, but the latter's part-time off-spinning ability gives him an upper hand.

Going into the final, India, who made as many as five changes in their tie against Afghanistan, will be boosted by the return of the regulars, especially the new ball pair of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, whose absence was felt in the final few overs.

India will also hold a psychological advantage over the Mashrafe Mortaza-led team after their seven-wicket win in their first Super Four tie of the ongoing Asia Cup.

Bangladesh, who defeated Pakistan in their do-or-die Super Four clash on Wednesday, will battle against all odds, including injuries to a few key players in their attempt to lift the trophy for the first time. Bangladesh finished runners-up twice — to Pakistan in 2012 and to India in 2016.

Bangladesh also had been handicapped by injuries to some of their key players. On the opening day, opener Tamim Iqbal was ruled out with a wrist fracture, while the finger injury of experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has resurfaced again.

But on the positive side, former skipper Mushfiqur Rahim, who is the second highest run-scorer in the tournament so far, belted a brilliant 99 against Pakistan to strengthen Bangladesh's shaky middle order.

The bowling department will be once again spearheaded by the skipper Mortaza and left-armer Mustafizur Rahman. Mustafizur, who has been off-colour for most part of the tournament, came back to form against Pakistan when he scalped four wickets for 43 runs.

In the absence of the spin spearhead in Shakib, off-spinners Mehidy Hasan and Mahmudullah will be Mortaza's go-to bowlers in the middle overs.

With inputs from Agencies. 

Updated Date: Sep 28, 2018

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 6113 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 4032 103
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

