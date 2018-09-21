- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK Vs AFG Live Now
Asia Cup 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates
HIGHLIGHTS
OUT! How can Bumrah be behind, takes the ball away from Hossain, the batsman plays it away from the body, edges it and the ball flies at speed of the bullet to Dhawan at wide first slip, who takes it in second attempt. Hossain Shanto c Dhawan b Bumrah 7(14)
OUT! The plan has worked, well directed short ball to Das, and he pulls, does not connect well and the ball goes high up in the air, flies to Kedar Jadhav at fine leg as he plucks it almost from the ground. Liton Das c Kedar Jadhav b Bhuvneshwar 7(16)
Bangladesh XI: Liton Das (wk), Nazmul Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain
Bangladesh v India in Asia Cup:
Matches - 10
India won - 9
Bangladesh won - 1
India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
Toss news: Rohit Sharma wins toss and opts to bowl first.
Mushfiqur Rahim, right handed bat, comes to the crease
OUT! How can Bumrah be behind, takes the ball away from Hossain, the batsman plays it away from the body, edges it and the ball flies at speed of the bullet to Dhawan at wide first slip, who takes it in second attempt. Hossain Shanto c Dhawan b Bumrah 7(14)
Bumrah continues.
After 5 overs,Bangladesh 16/1 ( Nazmul Hossain Shanto 7 , Shakib Al Hasan 0)
Just when it looked like that Das and Hossain started off well, a rash shot is played. Bhuvneshwar is the man again. He said after the last match that he did not look to do anything different and has stuck to the same plan. 2 runs off the over and 1 wicket.
OUT! The plan has worked, well directed short ball to Das, and he pulls, does not connect well and the ball goes high up in the air, flies to Kedar Jadhav at fine leg as he plucks it almost from the ground. Liton Das c Kedar Jadhav b Bhuvneshwar 7(16)
India have only two fast-bowling options today. So, ideally Bangladesh openers should look to play them out initially. Regarded as one of the most technically solid batsmen in Bangladesh cricket these days, Liton Das has to put his hands up today along with his partner Nazmul Hossain, who has come through the ranks of age-group cricket.
Bhuvneshwar continues.
After 4 overs,Bangladesh 14/0 ( Liton Das 7 , Nazmul Hossain Shanto 5)
Bumrah continues. Bumrah is bowling back of the length deliveries. Openers have been watchful so far. Good solid start from them. Need to keep the score board ticking as well so that too much pressure is not built.
FOUR! First boundary of the day, short ball, not rising enough, Liton rocks back and pulls it through the mid-wicket for a boundary.
India have only two first bowling options today. So, ideally Bangladesh openers should look to play them out initially. Regarded as one of the most technically solid batsmen in Bangladesh cricket these days, Lition Das has to put his hands up today along with his partner Nazmul Hossain, who has come through the ranks of age group cricket.
Bumrah continues
After 3 overs,Bangladesh 7/0 ( Liton Das 3 , Nazmul Hossain Shanto 2)
Bhuvneshwar continues. The ball is stopping after pitching as it seems from the way Das played the first ball of the over, almost gave a catch to the man at short cover. India sticking to the same plan as the last match, bowling wicket-to-wicket and not trying to do anything fancy, dry the runs and force batsmen to play the risky shots.
Bangladesh have used seven openers in the last one year in ODIs - the second most among all the teams.
Bhuvneshwar continues.
After 2 overs,Bangladesh 5/0 ( Liton Das 2 , Nazmul Hossain Shanto 1)
Bumrah to share the new ball with Bhuvneshwar. Hossain tries to take him on, trying to pull him but misses it completly. Just 1 from the over.
Jasprit Bumrah, right arm fast medium, to bowl from the other end.
After 1 overs,Bangladesh 4/0 ( Liton Das 2 , Nazmul Hossain Shanto 1)
Bhuvneshwar bowls the first over. He is on target straightaway. Looked out of touch in the first match and then came back strongly against Pakistan. Bangladesh openers better watch out for him in the first few overs. 4 runs from the first over.
India v Bangladesh last five ODI encounters:
India won - 3
Bangladesh won - 2
Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the ball in hand.
Nazmul Hossain Shanto and Liton Das open the batting for Bangladesh.
The teams are out for national anthems. We are just 5 minutes away from ball 1.
Less than 12 hours of recovery time for Bangladesh between two high profile matches. This kind of scenario is very rare in any professional sport. However, they have to quickly adapt to this situation and take their best foot forward. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see who keeps wickets for Bangladesh today. Mushfiqur is their designated keeper, but there is an injury concern with him. So, someone like Lition or Mithun may take the keeping gloves tonight.
India's last 10 toss results in international matches:
L, L, L, L, L, L, L, L, L, W (Today)
Interesting decision by Rohit to bat second here. Don't think Bangladesh will mind that. This turf will assist the spinners as we go forward in this game.
Meanwhile, as predicted, Jadeja makes a comeback in the XI in place of Pandya. His last ODI was back in June 2017. Sensible decision as the team management doesn't like to sacrifice its batting strength by playing someone like Chahar or Kaul. For Bangladesh Mushfiqur and Fizz return in the XI after being rested in the last game.
I believe, if Bangladesh can get past 250-260 here, we will have an interesting game
Ravindra Jadeja last played an ODI match for India about a year ago. He played against West Indies at Kingston. India have played 27 ODIs since then.
Bangladesh XI: Liton Das (wk), Nazmul Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain
Bangladesh v India in Asia Cup:
Matches - 10
India won - 9
Bangladesh won - 1
India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
Toss news: Rohit Sharma wins toss and opts to bowl first.
Russel Arnold, at pitch report: Hardly any grass on the pitch. Pitch is very even. There are little cracks on the pitch. Batsman have to apply themselves...not very easy to make runs. Work hard, try and run harder. Team which bats first has good has good chances to win.
Spinner Rashid Khan celebrated his 20th birthday in style by producing a stunning all-round display as Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 136 runs in an Asia Cup match on Thursday. In case you missed it, here is the report of the match between the two sides.
CLICK ON THIS LINK to read full India vs Bangladesh preview by Sandipan Banerjee!
Bangladesh need to cross mental barriers
Tamim Iqbal’s injury has severely hurt Bangladesh’s chances in this Asia Cup. At the top of the order, he anchors the innings. Now in his absence, someone like Mushfiqur Rahim, at No 4 batsman has to do the job despite not being 100 percent fit either. Another player who’s not fully fit is Shakib Al Hasan, who has come to this tournament postponing a surgery in his injured finger.
Rahim and pacer Mustafizur Rahman were rested against Afghanistan and both will be back in the XI on Friday.
There is some inexperience in this Bangladesh top-order. Opener Liton Das is renowned as a technically solid batsman, but he hasn’t been in good touch so far in the tournament. His partner Nazmul Hossain just made his debut against Afghanistan on Thursday night.
Hence, this batting line-up will look towards its three stalwarts in the middle — Shakib, Rahim and Mahmudullah — to get the bulk of the runs. Others just have to bat around them.
Also, keeping his experience in mind, Bangladesh may ask Mominul Haque, their Test specialist to open the innings in place of inexperienced Nazmul.
A new-look team combination for India
With Hardik Pandya being ruled out of the tournament, India will be forced to change their team combination of two fast bowlers and two spinners alongside his all-round skills. The defending champions have also lost two other players due to injuries — Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur. To fill up these three spots, the selectors have sent two fast bowlers, Deepak Chahar and Siddarth Kaul alongside the all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who last featured in India’s ODI team back in June 2017.
Now the question is whether the team management will sacrifice batting depth of the side to play a seamer in place of Pandya? Highly unlikely.
Should that be the case, the only option for the management is to play Jadeja — not exactly a bad choice on these slow-low pitches. If he plays, India will have three quality spinners alongside the part-time option of Kedar Jadhav. However, in the pace bowling department, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah will be the only two options. And if they play an extra batsman like Manish Pandey, the bowling department gets thinner.
Hence, picking the XI on Friday will be a tricky task for skipper Rohit Sharma and the think-tank.
WATCH: Our correspondent Sandipan Banerjee preview the match live from Dubai and capture the atmosphere.
We are into the most exciting stage of the tournament!
The group stage is over and we are now into the crucial stage of the tournament. The Super Fours. India got a scare against Hong Kong in their first match but in the hindsight, it was a good wake-up call. They learnt the lessons and came out firing on all cylinders against Pakistan. A lop-sided contest saw the Indian bowlers strangle the Pakistan batsmen and bundle them out for 162. The Indian batsmen, especially the openers, made a light work of the the target as India won by 8 wickets. However, this is the new stage set and India would be looking to get off to a positive start.
Hello and a very warm welcome to Firstpost's LIVE blog of India versus Bangladesh as the super 4-leg of the Asia Cup commences. Stay tuned for all the LIVE scores, updates, opinions and analysis from our correspondent present at the venue and also Over-by-Over commentary.
Latest Updates: Bumrah continues. Bumrah is bowling back of the length deliveries. Openers have been watchful so far. Good solid start from them. Need to keep the score board ticking as well so that too much pressure is not built.
Preview: An upbeat India will be eyeing another convincing victory over Bangladesh in their first game of the Super four round of the 2018 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.
After a lacklusture show against Hong Kong, the defending champions led by stand-in captain Rohit Sharma, rode on an all-round show to outclass arch-rivals Pakistan by eight wickets on Wednesday.
India take on Bangladesh as the super 4-leg of the Asia Cup gets underway. Agencies
India however, should be careful on Friday as the Mashrafe Mortaza-led Bangladeshis are well known party spoilers.
The Indian bowlers disappointed in the contest against Hong Kong, but rose to the occasion when it mattered the most and were flawless against the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side.
Moreover, seamers Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah got a surprise support from part-time spinner Kedar Jadav, who came as a shocking element against Pakistan with figures of 3/23 from his nine overs.
The batsmen have more or less been good so far and opener Shikhar Dhawan presently leads the run-scorer charts with 173 runs from two innings. skipper Rohit fell cheaply in the first game but struck a fine half century on Wednesday.
The middle order comprising Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik too, look in good touch with the bat.
The Indian team management will face a difficult task in finding a perfect team combination on Friday as they now miss the services of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury.
Rohit will be well aware that Bangladesh is no longer a team of the past as the Mortaza-led side came with a clinical show against Sri Lanka and boast of some quality players in their squad.
With the likes of Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Mithun, the team has the capability of chasing or putting high scores on board.
Also, quality pace bowling in Mustafizur Rahaman and Rubel Hossain with the support of left-arm spinner Shakib carries the potential of posing some serious damage to the Indian batting line-up.
Come Friday, crowds can expect another thrilling contest when the two tournament favourites clash in Asia's biggest cricketing event.
Squad:
India - Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, M.S.Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.
Bangladesh - Masrafe Mortaza (Captain), Shakib Al Hasan (VC), Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Mithun, Litton Das (wicket-keeper), Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Nazmul Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam Apu, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Haider Rony.
Updated Date:
Sep 21, 2018