15:52 (IST)

Bangladesh need to cross mental barriers

Tamim Iqbal’s injury has severely hurt Bangladesh’s chances in this Asia Cup. At the top of the order, he anchors the innings. Now in his absence, someone like Mushfiqur Rahim, at No 4 batsman has to do the job despite not being 100 percent fit either. Another player who’s not fully fit is Shakib Al Hasan, who has come to this tournament postponing a surgery in his injured finger.

Rahim and pacer Mustafizur Rahman were rested against Afghanistan and both will be back in the XI on Friday.

There is some inexperience in this Bangladesh top-order. Opener Liton Das is renowned as a technically solid batsman, but he hasn’t been in good touch so far in the tournament. His partner Nazmul Hossain just made his debut against Afghanistan on Thursday night.

Hence, this batting line-up will look towards its three stalwarts in the middle — Shakib, Rahim and Mahmudullah — to get the bulk of the runs. Others just have to bat around them.

Also, keeping his experience in mind, Bangladesh may ask Mominul Haque, their Test specialist to open the innings in place of inexperienced Nazmul.