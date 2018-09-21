Hello and a very warm welcome to Firstpost​'s LIVE blog of India versus Bangladesh as the super 4-leg of the Asia Cup commences. Stay tuned for all the LIVE scores, updates, opinions and analysis from our correspondent present at the venue and also Over-by-Over commentary.

The group stage is over and we are now into the crucial stage of the tournament. The Super Fours. India got a scare against Hong Kong in their first match but in the hindsight, it was a good wake-up call. They learnt the lessons and came out firing on all cylinders against Pakistan. A lop-sided contest saw the Indian bowlers strangle the Pakistan batsmen and bundle them out for 162. The Indian batsmen, especially the openers, made a light work of the the target as India won by 8 wickets. However, this is the new stage set and India would be looking to get off to a positive start.

We are into the most exciting stage of the tournament!

WATCH: Our correspondent Sandipan Banerjee preview the match live from Dubai and capture the atmosphere.

Hence, picking the XI on Friday will be a tricky task for skipper Rohit Sharma and the think-tank.

Should that be the case, the only option for the management is to play Jadeja — not exactly a bad choice on these slow-low pitches. If he plays, India will have three quality spinners alongside the part-time option of Kedar Jadhav. However, in the pace bowling department, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah will be the only two options. And if they play an extra batsman like Manish Pandey, the bowling department gets thinner.

Now the question is whether the team management will sacrifice batting depth of the side to play a seamer in place of Pandya? Highly unlikely.

With Hardik Pandya being ruled out of the tournament, India will be forced to change their team combination of two fast bowlers and two spinners alongside his all-round skills. The defending champions have also lost two other players due to injuries — Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur. To fill up these three spots, the selectors have sent two fast bowlers, Deepak Chahar and Siddarth Kaul alongside the all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who last featured in India’s ODI team back in June 2017.

Also, keeping his experience in mind, Bangladesh may ask Mominul Haque, their Test specialist to open the innings in place of inexperienced Nazmul.

Hence, this batting line-up will look towards its three stalwarts in the middle — Shakib, Rahim and Mahmudullah — to get the bulk of the runs. Others just have to bat around them.

There is some inexperience in this Bangladesh top-order. Opener Liton Das is renowned as a technically solid batsman, but he hasn’t been in good touch so far in the tournament. His partner Nazmul Hossain just made his debut against Afghanistan on Thursday night.

Rahim and pacer Mustafizur Rahman were rested against Afghanistan and both will be back in the XI on Friday.

Tamim Iqbal’s injury has severely hurt Bangladesh’s chances in this Asia Cup. At the top of the order, he anchors the innings. Now in his absence, someone like Mushfiqur Rahim, at No 4 batsman has to do the job despite not being 100 percent fit either. Another player who’s not fully fit is Shakib Al Hasan, who has come to this tournament postponing a surgery in his injured finger.

Preview: An upbeat India will be eyeing another convincing victory over Bangladesh in their first game of the Super four round of the 2018 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

After a lacklusture show against Hong Kong, the defending champions led by stand-in captain Rohit Sharma, rode on an all-round show to outclass arch-rivals Pakistan by eight wickets on Wednesday.

India however, should be careful on Friday as the Mashrafe Mortaza-led Bangladeshis are well known party spoilers.

The Indian bowlers disappointed in the contest against Hong Kong, but rose to the occasion when it mattered the most and were flawless against the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side.

Moreover, seamers Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah got a surprise support from part-time spinner Kedar Jadav, who came as a shocking element against Pakistan with figures of 3/23 from his nine overs.

The batsmen have more or less been good so far and opener Shikhar Dhawan presently leads the run-scorer charts with 173 runs from two innings. skipper Rohit fell cheaply in the first game but struck a fine half century on Wednesday.

The middle order comprising Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik too, look in good touch with the bat.

The Indian team management will face a difficult task in finding a perfect team combination on Friday as they now miss the services of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury.

Rohit will be well aware that Bangladesh is no longer a team of the past as the Mortaza-led side came with a clinical show against Sri Lanka and boast of some quality players in their squad.

With the likes of Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Mithun, the team has the capability of chasing or putting high scores on board.

Also, quality pace bowling in Mustafizur Rahaman and Rubel Hossain with the support of left-arm spinner Shakib carries the potential of posing some serious damage to the Indian batting line-up.

Come Friday, crowds can expect another thrilling contest when the two tournament favourites clash in Asia's biggest cricketing event.

Squad:

India - Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, M.S.Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Bangladesh - Masrafe Mortaza (Captain), Shakib Al Hasan (VC), Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Mithun, Litton Das (wicket-keeper), Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Nazmul Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam Apu, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Haider Rony.

