ICYMI:
Records tumbled in the IPL mini auction as Englishmen Sam Curran and Ben Stokes and Australian Cameron Green became three of the most expensive players in the history of the league.
Curran and Green attracted bids worth Rs 18.5 crore and Rs 17.5 crore from Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians respectively, the former returning to the franchise from where he had begun his IPL journey in 2019.
Stokes, who had attracted the highest bids in consecutive years in the past, joined the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings for Rs 16.25 crore, going level with South Africa's Chris Morris who had previously held the record for the highest-ever bid.
Full list of players sold, unsold and amount in IPL Auction