  • IND vs BAN LIVE Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 3 at Dhaka: Bangladesh look to set India big target

Bangladesh Vs India LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Bangladesh Vs India At Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka, 22 December, 2022

22 December, 2022
Starts 09:00 (IST)
Stumps
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

227/10 (73.5 ov)

7/0 (6.0 ov)

2nd Test
India

India

314/10 (86.3 ov)

Live Blog
Bangladesh India
227/10 (73.5 ov) - R/R 3.07 314/10 (86.3 ov) - R/R 3.63
7/0 (6.0 ov) - R/R 1.17

Stumps

Bangladesh trail by 80 runs

Najmul Hossain Shanto - 5

Zakir Hasan - 2

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Najmul Hossain Shanto Batting 5 25 1 0
Zakir Hasan Batting 2 11 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ravichandran Ashwin 3 1 3 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

7 (7) R/R: 1.16

Zakir Hasan 2(11)

0 0(0) S.R (0)
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE: Follow IND vs BAN 2nd Test live score, day 3 latest updates, commentary and scorecard on Firstpost.

08:37 (IST)

ICYMI:

Records tumbled in the IPL mini auction as Englishmen Sam Curran and Ben Stokes and Australian Cameron Green became three of the most expensive players in the history of the league.

Curran and Green attracted bids worth Rs 18.5 crore and Rs 17.5 crore from Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians respectively, the former returning to the franchise from where he had begun his IPL journey in 2019.

Stokes, who had attracted the highest bids in consecutive years in the past, joined the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings for Rs 16.25 crore, going level with South Africa's Chris Morris who had previously held the record for the highest-ever bid.

Full list of players sold, unsold and amount in IPL Auction

IPL 2023 Auction, In Numbers

 IPL 2023 full squads after auction 

Full Scorecard
08:29 (IST)

WATCH: Rishabh Pant's heroics on Day 2

Rishabh Pant produced another classic Rishabh Pant knock on Friday, one where he set the tone with his fearless hitting and in the end, didn't really let the pressure of the approaching milestone deter him from playing his shots. And what is a Rishabh Pant knock without a few one-handed slogs clearing the fence, quite a few of which dotted his 104-ball knock.

Full Scorecard
08:11 (IST)

"It’s important as a player to turn a deaf ear to them. The rest will take care of itself"

Shreyas Iyer, who scored a fighting 87 on the second day of the Dhaka Test, talks about shutting out the external noise and the negativity associated with during an interaction after the day's play.

Click here to read the full story

Full Scorecard
08:03 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 3 of the second and final Test between India and Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, with Bangladesh set to resume from their overnight score of 7/0 in about an hour's time.

Full Scorecard

Highlights

title-img
IND vs BAN LIVE Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 3 at Dhaka: Bangladesh look to set India big target

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 3, LIVE Score: IND take on BAN in Dhaka. Image credit: Twitter/@BCCI

Day 2 report: Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer rescued India from a shaky position with a defiant partnership to put the visitors in the lead on Day 2 of the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

Pant (93) and Iyer (87) put on 159 for the fifth wicket after the Indians were reduced to 94/4 following the exit of Virat Kohli, who was dismissed for 24 off Taskin Ahmed’s bowling. The fifth-wicket pair’s counterattacking partnership not only helped put the Bangla Tigers under pressure, it ended up guiding the team past the opposition’s score and into the lead.

Both batters, however, missed out on their centuries, with Pant falling just seven short as off-spinner broke the partnership in the evening session on Friday.

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who was picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL auction that took place in Kochi on the same day, later collected four of the remaining five wickets — including that of Iyer — as India lost their last six wickets for just 61 runs, getting bundled out for 314.

Bangladesh openers Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan then safely negotiated the remaining six overs of the day’s play, ensuring the hosts didn’t lose an early wicket, reaching 7/0 at the close of play.

Updated Date: December 24, 2022 08:06:37 IST

