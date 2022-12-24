Day 2 report: Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer rescued India from a shaky position with a defiant partnership to put the visitors in the lead on Day 2 of the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

Pant (93) and Iyer (87) put on 159 for the fifth wicket after the Indians were reduced to 94/4 following the exit of Virat Kohli, who was dismissed for 24 off Taskin Ahmed’s bowling. The fifth-wicket pair’s counterattacking partnership not only helped put the Bangla Tigers under pressure, it ended up guiding the team past the opposition’s score and into the lead.

Both batters, however, missed out on their centuries, with Pant falling just seven short as off-spinner broke the partnership in the evening session on Friday.

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who was picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL auction that took place in Kochi on the same day, later collected four of the remaining five wickets — including that of Iyer — as India lost their last six wickets for just 61 runs, getting bundled out for 314.

Bangladesh openers Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan then safely negotiated the remaining six overs of the day’s play, ensuring the hosts didn’t lose an early wicket, reaching 7/0 at the close of play.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.